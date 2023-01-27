Food Network celeb chef Roberto Treviño opens Chicharron Grill in Orlando; Coney dogs now being served at SoDough Square

click to enlarge Screengrab via Don Julio/Facebook Chef Roberto Treviño

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS:

Chef William Shen, the executive chef of the now-shuttered 12-seat, French-Japanese omakase concept Ato in New York City, will open a brand-new concept called Sorekara in Baldwin Park later this year. The restaurant will be located in the old Galeria Restaurant space at 4979 New Broad St. Sorekara will embody "the Japanese philosophy of culinary arts re-created with European imagination." Sorekara, BTW, means "and then" in Japanese, not "disgruntled restaurant critic" ... Chef Roberto Treviño, the Food Network celeb who ran El Buda downtown as well as the ceviche program at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen, has opened Chicharron Grill at the Marketplace at Avalon Park. The restaurant offers "Puerto Rican-inspired cuisine" ... Agave Azul will open at the Shoppes at Trelago at 1070 Maitland Blvd. later this year. The retail complex will be anchored by an Amazon Fresh grocery store, slated to open in the fall ... Peruvian fast-casual eatery Pisco Express, from the same folks behind Don Julio Mexican Kitchen, has opened at 9717 Eagle Creek Center Blvd. in Lake Nona. Their full-service concept, Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar, will open on Narcoossee Road sometime this year ... Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, "designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape," will open mid-year at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near the Margaritaville Resort. The restaurant offers "comfort food with a twist" ... Nearby, Chicago hot-dog chain Portillo's opened their second area location at 8041 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway ... Also nearby, Ataj Moroccan Restaurant is now serving at 2901 Parkway Blvd. ... In Hunter's Creek, Palate Bistro & Bar, a "fresh modern American" restaurant offering everything from spiced tzatziki meatballs to mini beef Wellingtons to coffee-rubbed pork chops, has opened at 3900 Town Center Blvd.

NEWS + EVENTS:

Detroit-style Coney dogs are now being served at SoDough Square, the most Detroit restaurant in the city. Coney dogs, in case you're wondering, are beef hot dogs on a steamed bun topped with a beanless chili sauce, onions and mustard. I could go for one now ... Orlando Beer Week taps out this Saturday, Feb. 4, with the Faded Kingdom Beer Festival from noon-4 p.m. at World of Beer downtown. Tickets are $50 ($75 VIP) ... The Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival goes at noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. The event will feature $5 tacos, food trucks, 50-plus craft vendors, live music, live wrestling, ax-throwing and more. Tickets are $12. Visit campingworldstadium.com for more.