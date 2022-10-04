College Park Pizza Bruno location to open this Friday

click to enlarge
photo by Rob Bartlett
Bruno Zacchini
The second location of endlessly popular pop-up turned pizza place Pizza Bruno will open its doors this Friday.
The shop at 2429 Edgewater Drive is the second for 'za mastermind Bruno Zacchini and will focus on New Jersey-style pizza, offering several options that aren't available at its current Curry Ford location. The College Park location will not sell garlic knots, but will offer fresh-made pasta and sandwiches.
"I'm super stoked about it," Zacchini told Orlando Weekly
. "We have a phenomenal baker, Greg Celino, who's our dough guru and head baker. [The bread program] is going to be his baby and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish."
The location is already accepting reservations, expecting a rush in the family-filled neighborhood spot that used to be home of a Tin & Taco.
Zacchini announced the opening on Instagram on Monday. He also shared that Pizza Bruno will close on Mondays and Tuesdays in order to give his staff consistent and guaranteed days off.