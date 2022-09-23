ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Pizza Bruno in College Park will serve Jersey-style pies when it opens next month

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge Pizza Bruno College Park - Bruno Zacchini
Bruno Zacchini
Pizza Bruno College Park
When Bruno Zacchini announced in March that he was opening a branch of Pizza Bruno in College Park, he was coy about the menu saying he'd be "offering some new things you won't be able to get at our Curry Ford store."

I hope you're sitting down in your Juicy Couture tracksuits because Zacchini will serve, get this, New Jersey-style, not Neapolitan, pizzas when his pizzeria at 2429 Edgewater Drive opens in early October.

Why Jersey-style?

"I spend a lot of time in Cape May County and South Jersey and I wanted to riff on my love for Jersey-style pies," Zacchini says. I wanted to aim for something different, something I like, and making New Jersey-style pies is my attempt to say this isn't New York-style or Neapolitan."

Unlike Zacchini's Neapolitan wonders at Pizza Bruno on Curry Ford Road, his 16-inch contrarian pies at College Park will undergo a shorter dough ferment resulting in more browning for a crispier, and slightly thicker, crust. And in true Jersey style, the sauce will go on top of the cheese and toppings before it's fired at 600 degrees for 8-10 minutes in an electric MPM PizzaMaster Deck Oven.

click to enlarge Pizza Bruno College Park - Bruno Zacchini
Bruno Zacchini
Pizza Bruno College Park

In addition to the 16-inch pies, Zacchini says Pizza Bruno College Park will offer fresh, extruded pastas, small bites (like fried squid), fresh mozzarella, salads, meatballs, soft serve for dessert and a natural wine program.

But NO GARLIC KNOTS, though he'll serve his garlicky knot sauce with “something,” alluding to the bread program, which will include seeded Italian rolls, focaccia and other baked goods.

"I'm super stoked about it," says Zacchini. "We have a phenomenal baker, Greg Celino, who's our dough guru and head baker. [The bread program] is going to be his baby and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish."

Pizza Bruno College Park will seat 42 — 36 in the dining room and another six at the bar. When the patio opens sometime after the October opening, it will add an additional 24 seats.

Tables inside will be reservation-only, while seating at the bar will be first come, first served. And for the first few weeks, no takeout will be available, and that includes third-party delivery services.

click to enlarge Pizza Bruno College Park - Bruno Zacchini
Bruno Zacchini
Pizza Bruno College Park

"I just want to really nail down the food, service and experience first," he says.

When he does, expect large-format meals on weekends and lunch items, like hoagies and slices, on weekdays.

"I wanted to make something different with Pizza Bruno College Park, something unlike Pizza Bruno Curry Ford," Zacchini says. "The whole experience should hit different, but in a good way."

In the meantime, hit Pizza Bruno's Instagram for all the details on the opening.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Trending

Black Magic Pizza to open a permanent Orlando space in SoDo next year

By Faiyaz Kara

Black Magic Pizza to open a permanent Orlando space in SoDo next year

Yugiri Ramen Project finds a home, fast-casual Indian Urban Turban will open in downtown Orlando, Hen + Hog is soft-open in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Yugiri Ramen Project, the ramen venture by former Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake chef de cuisine Mike Evans, had finally announced a location.

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

Jack in the Box plots expansion into Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Jack In The Box plots expansion into Orlando

Also in Food + Drink

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us