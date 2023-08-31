Bagel Dudes bounce on downtown Orlando location; Norman’s launches late-summer tasting menu; and Z Asian goes for a street-food focus

Plus lots more local food news and events

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 10:37 pm

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen will shift its focus to street food
Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen will shift its focus to street food Photo by Rob Bartlett

RESTAURANT OPENINGS and CLOSINGS: Debonair Supper Club, the ultra-swank, design- and tech-forward restaurant/lounge occupying 6,300 square feet of space in the heart of downtown, will open soon at 183 S. Orange Ave., in the old Chela Tequila & Tacos space. Former Walt Disney World sous chef Thomas Wilkinson has been appointed executive chef ... Less than two months after opening at 55 W. Church St., Bagel Dudes has closed its downtown location. A note on the door simply read "Dear Customers: Sadly this location didn't work out for us. We are permanently closed." Bagel Dudes at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. is still open, and a location is poised to open soon next to Gator's Dockside in the SoDo Shopping Center ... Zymarium Meadery, offering small-batch meads showcasing Florida honey and fruits, has opened at 1121 N. Mills Ave. ...

The owners of Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen plan to open their appropriately named chicken pho concept, Pho Ga Hien Vuong, Sept. 9 at 5282 W. Colonial Drive. In addition to the eponymous Vietnamese chicken soup, com ga hai nam (Hainanese-style chicken and rice), goi ga (chicken salad) and other chicken dishes will also be offered. When Pho Ga Hien Vuong opens, the menu at Z Asian will transition to be more street food-focused, featuring such items as lamb chops with spicy sauce, grilled lobster, soft-shell crab and crab fried rice, to name a few ...

Look for I Love Orlando Cafe to open this fall at 151 E. Washington St. across from Lake Eola Park. They'll serve breakfast as well as smoothies, ice cream, wine and beer ... Korean bakery franchise Tous Les Jours has opened at 5555 S. Kirkman Road near Vineland Road ... Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar, offering everything from katsu to hibachi to sushi to hand rolls, has opened inside the Shoppes of Lake Village in Leesburg ...

Birria hotspot Quesa Loco has opened an outpost in Apopka at 2107 E. Semoran Blvd. ... K-BOB Korean Street Food has opened near the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway at 11830 Glass House Lane.

FOOD NEWS and EVENTS:

Norman's has launched its late-summer tasting menu featuring tiger shrimp, Florida swordfish, pheasant breast, bison tenderloin and churro funnel cake. Cost is $170 ... Jaleo at Disney Springs will host a 30th anniversary Chef's Dinner Sept. 5 in honor of the flagship Jaleo restaurant’s 30th anniversary. The intimate dinner combines the talents of Jaleo Disney Springs chef Kristoffer Anderson and Jaleo Chicago chef José Dávilla. Cost is $255 (includes wine, tax and gratuity).


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
August 30, 2023

