Artistry Restaurants will open the Chapman and Chase Lounge in Winter Park this year

We've been anticipating since December 2022.

By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Future site of The Chapman & Chase Lounge - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Future site of The Chapman & Chase Lounge
The 6,700-square-foot Park Avenue concept by Artistry Restaurants (Boca, Atlantic Beer & Oyster) we told you about back in December 2022 finally has a name.

The Chapman & Chase Lounge will open at 500 S. Park Ave. and celebrate the history of Winter Park. The name is a reference to Winter Park founders Loring Augustus Chase and Oliver Everett Chapman, and the restaurant will present a menu of the best Florida has to offer — fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus — in a space inspired by fin de siècle style.

As Artistry chief concept officer Daniel Harf told us in 2022, "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how it offered a winter respite to snowbirding Northerners, to the style, architecture and romance of the Seminole Hotel, and we just wanted to celebrate that era."

click to enlarge Artistry Restaurants will open the Chapman and Chase Lounge in Winter Park this year (2)
Faiyaz Kara
While an opening date hasn't been announced, a spokesperson for the restaurant said that The Chapman & Chase Lounge is "on track to open this year."

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
DBA, an offspring bar by the Strand, crafts stiff sips and cheffy snacks in Mills 50

