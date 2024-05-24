Artistry Restaurants will open the Chapman and Chase Lounge in Winter Park this year

click to enlarge
Faiyaz Kara
Future site of The Chapman & Chase Lounge
The 6,700-square-foot Park Avenue concept by Artistry Restaurants (Boca, Atlantic Beer & Oyster) we told you about back in December 2022
finally has a name.
The Chapman & Chase Lounge will open at 500 S. Park Ave. and celebrate the history of Winter Park. The name is a reference to Winter Park founders Loring Augustus Chase and Oliver Everett Chapman, and the restaurant will present a menu of the best Florida has to offer — fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus — in a space inspired by fin de siècle
style.
As Artistry chief concept officer Daniel Harf told us in 2022, "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how it offered a winter respite to snowbirding Northerners, to the style, architecture and romance of the Seminole Hotel, and we just wanted to celebrate that era."
While an opening date hasn't been announced, a spokesperson for the restaurant said that The Chapman & Chase Lounge is "on track to open this year."
