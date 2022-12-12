Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park

click to enlarge
Faiyaz Kara
500 S. Park Ave., Winter Park
Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca
and Atlantic Beer & Oyster
, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept.
The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park.
"We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's
chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how it offered a winter respite to snowbirding Northerners, to the style, architecture and romance of the Seminole Hotel, and we just wanted to celebrate that era."
floridamemory.com
The old Seminole Hotel, Winter Park
Not that the restaurant at 500 S. Park Ave. will be decked out in a fin-de-siècle aesthetic. "We'll incorporate historical design elements into a contemporary styling," says Harf, who adds the restaurant will be bright and airy but with an attention to detail that adds "layers of storytelling."
"We want the restaurant to be approachable and our guests to feel comfortable whether they're wearing Tommy Bahama shorts or Lululemon yoga pants," he says.
As far as the menu of this "polished casual," as-yet-unnamed restaurant, expect a diverse bill of fare celebrating the best Florida has to offer: so, fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus.
"It's the first concept we're creating from scratch," says Artistry vice president Mitchell Goff, whose group operates 33 restaurants. "It presents an opportunity for us to not only anchor [with Boca] both ends of Park Avenue, but pay homage to our home, Winter Park."
Faiyaz Kara
500 S. Park Ave., Winter Park
The restaurant will take over two spaces at 500 S. Park Ave. (formerly Monark Premium Appliance) and 510 S. Park Ave. (formerly Labella Intimates), and will feature a spacious dining room, cocktail lounge, event space and outdoor patio. Build-out is expected to commence in early 2023 with an opening planned for fall.
Perfect. Just in time for those snowbirds to arrive.
