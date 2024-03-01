Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

Team Market Group is slowly but surely putting their stamp all over Mills 50. The hospitality group led by founders/brothers Keith, Romi and Daniel Mawardi opened vegan burger joint Plantees two years ago
, then began construction of Eastwood, their live-fire concept
, slated to open across the street by the end of the year.
But prior to Eastwood opening, the group will unveil Alfie's HiFi Lounge this April. The vinyl listening bar will move into the space that recently housed St. Matthews's Tavern, at 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The project, conceived and overseen by Nuriel Mawardi (a non-founder brother of the TMG clan) is named after the Mawardi's father — Alfie Mawardi, who they say spent many a night at the legendary Studio 54 in New York City — and will draw inspiration from the vinyl listening bars Nuriel has visited in Tokyo, New York, London and Miami.
"I've been to different listening bars all over the world, and every time I come back to Orlando, I think, 'We need a cool place that isn't downtown where we can turn it up at night,'" he says.
Alfie's will comprise three separate rooms: the first with a 22-seat bar and high ceilings; a middle room with two sections for table service and a direct view of the DJ booth where "the music hits direct"; and a lounge with banquette seating and a dance floor.
There will also be a a sizable outdoor area and back patio designed to look like a Japanese garden.
"The design elements will incorporate a '70 vibe," Mawardi says. "My father, you know, he was a hippie music guy and went to Woodstock and spent many nights at Studio 54." But that doesn't necessarily mean the music being played at Alfie's will be all Jimi Hendrix and Donna Summer. "Every vinyl DJ has their own collection, and a lot of vinyl records tend to be older music, but guests at Alfie's can expect a more open format and multiple genres."
In keeping with the theme, guests can also expect cocktails of the era, possibly Disco Era classics like Midori Sours and Harvey Wallbangers. And as far as food? Well, that's still being finalized, but they did build out a kitchen in the space and when they do offer a menu, I'm guessing "disco fries" may be an option.
Alfie's will initially open Thursday through Saturday, "and possibly Sunday."
Can you dig it?
