Against All Odds Beer Festival marks Hourglass Brewing’s anniversary

It’s indoors, don’t fret

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 4:00 am

Hourglass Brewing celebrates big milestone, 'Against All Odds'-style - Photo courtesy Hourglass Brewing/Facebook
Photo courtesy Hourglass Brewing/Facebook
Hourglass Brewing celebrates big milestone, 'Against All Odds'-style
Against all odds, Hourglass Brewing is celebrating its 11th anniversary Saturday with an indoor beer festival at their taproom in Longwood. And they’re going all out. (You only turn 11 once, right?)

The ticketed event features access to 40-plus different beers from top-tier Florida breweries (plus Pontoon Brewing in Atlanta), including 25 of Hourglass’ own beers on tap and some new beer releases for the occasion.

To help keep you upright — and adequately nourished — Gold Ox Bao, Sunday’s Pizza and Fulano will also be serving up food during the four-hour tasting event.

You can opt for a General Admission ticket or VIP — both come with access to unlimited sampling, although VIP promises to further elevate the experience with an extra hour of sampling, an Against All Odds Fest shirt, and a 16-ounce bottle of Banana Brain [Remix], a barrel-aged imperial sweet stout of their own creation. If you miss the fest, you can also stop in for their regular service after 5 p.m.

Noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, Hourglass Brewing, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, aaofest.eventbrite.com, $60–$100.

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
