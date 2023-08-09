Against All Odds Beer Festival marks Hourglass Brewing’s anniversary

The ticketed event features access to 40-plus different beers from top-tier Florida breweries (plus Pontoon Brewing in Atlanta), including 25 of Hourglass’ own beers on tap and some new beer releases for the occasion.
To help keep you upright — and adequately nourished — Gold Ox Bao, Sunday’s Pizza and Fulano will also be serving up food during the four-hour tasting event.
You can opt for a General Admission ticket or VIP — both come with access to unlimited sampling, although VIP promises to further elevate the experience with an extra hour of sampling, an Against All Odds Fest shirt, and a 16-ounce bottle of Banana Brain [Remix], a barrel-aged imperial sweet stout of their own creation. If you miss the fest, you can also stop in for their regular service after 5 p.m.
Noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, Hourglass Brewing, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, aaofest.eventbrite.com, $60–$100.
