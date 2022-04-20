Dogs to pet, vinyl to buy and stuff to eat on 4/20, the stoner's highest holiday

Oh hi! Welcome to our annual 420 Issue, in which we cover all things "high-minded" in the Sunshine State. We've rounded up a li'l list of things to do, shows to catch, and snacks to munch on while you celebrate 420 week, buddy.

Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs

You didn't think 4/20 would go by without official notice by the marijuana-inspired sandwich joint, did you? Get $4.20 sandwich specials, swag from Willie Nelson's cannabis product line, and "a special interactive grinder to the first 100 people to stop by on April 20" that lets you enter to win a vacation to Colorado for the lucky winner plus a guest, with flights and activities like whitewater rafting, horseback riding at Garden of the Gods and a cannabis tour included. 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, Cheba Hut, 12100 E. Colonial Drive, 407-250-4120, chebahut.com

The Ravenous Pig

Bungalower and the venerable Ravenous Pig team up for a 420-themed celebration in the beer garden. The night kicks off with a joint-rolling class led by Treadwell Farms using their organic, locally grown, smokeable CBD bud. Next belly up for a pig roast, followed by a screening of Pineapple Express. $60 admission per person includes workshop materials, dinner and a free pint of Smoked Pineapple IPA. 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333, bungalower.com

Reyes Mezcaleria

For April's iteration of the monthly En la Mesa dinner, Chef Wendy will present a five-course interactive meal inspired by a certain herb. Enjoy creative CBD-infused cuisine, and to sweeten the pot, beverage pairings are included. $120 per person for five courses. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Reyes Mezcaleria, 821 N. Orange Ave., 407-868-9007, reyesmex.com

17th Annual Central Florida Earth Day

Celebrate Mother Earth with the lovely Vegetarians of Central Florida. 10 a.m.-sundown Saturday, April 23, Lake Eola Park, free, cfearthday.org

Classic Albums Live

Sing along (quietly) with the Beatles Let It Be. 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $18-$28, hardrock.com/live

DogFest Orlando

Pet some dogs to support the mission of Canine Companions. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free, canine.org/dogfestorlando

Free Spring Friday Nights at the Morse

Gaze at mind-bogglingly beautiful stained glass ... for free. 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 22, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, morsemuseum.org

Nate Bargatze

Laugh it up with the self-proclaimed "Greatest Average American." 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $39.75, drphillipscenter.org

Orlando Taco Week

Munch the most stoner-friendly of snacks with $5 taco specials all over town. Through Wednesday, April 20, orlandotacoweek.com

Puppy Paw-ty at Museum of Illusions

Selfies with your doggo at the house of optical illusions. Tickets are limited, and advance reservations are required. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Museum of Illusions Orlando, 8441 International Drive, $29.99, moiorlando.com

Record Store Day 2022

Celebrate the brick-and-mortar record store: the people inside those walls, and the music, art, and entertainment you take home from them. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive, free, parkavecds.com