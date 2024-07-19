PAC aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida raises $313K in a week

In all, the Smart & Safe Florida committee has raised nearly $61.5 million

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 12:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge PAC aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida raises $313K in a week
Photo via Shutterstock
A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow use of recreational marijuana raised $313,566 from July 6 through July 12 and had about $12.6 million in cash on hand, according to a newly filed finance report.

In all, the Smart & Safe Florida committee has raised nearly $61.5 million since being formed in 2022, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

The latest contributions included $250,000 from the cannabis company Verano Holdings, which operates as MÜV in Florida.
Also, the committee received $50,000 from the company Dutchie, which provides technology for the cannabis industry, according to its website.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

U.S. Supreme Court ruling refuels legal fight over medical marijuana, guns

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

U.S. Supreme Court ruling refuels legal fight over medical marijuana, guns

Cathy Jordan, Florida's ‘patron saint’ of medical cannabis, dies at the age of 74

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Cathy Jordan, Florida's ‘patron saint’ of medical cannabis, dies at the age of 74

'We cannot have every town smelling like marijuana': DeSantis says his new PAC will fight recreational pot amendment

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix

'We cannot have every town smelling like marijuana': DeSantis says his new PAC will fight recreational pot amendment

Winter Park plant shop The Heavy closes after six years

By Zoey Thomas

The Heavy in Winter Park closes its doors

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us