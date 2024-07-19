PAC aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida raises $313K in a week

In all, the Smart & Safe Florida committee has raised nearly $61.5 million since being formed in 2022, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.
The latest contributions included $250,000 from the cannabis company Verano Holdings, which operates as MÜV in Florida.
The proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”
Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed