Florida lawmakers pass bill to allow telehealth renewals for medical marijuana

The bill also could help Black farmers get medical-marijuana licenses after years of delays

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 10:02 am

click to enlarge Florida lawmakers pass bill to allow telehealth renewals for medical marijuana
Image via Adobe
Florida lawmakers Thursday passed a bill that would allow physicians to use telehealth to renew medical-marijuana approvals for patients.

The bill (HB 387) also could help Black farmers get valuable medical-marijuana licenses after years of delays.

The House voted 105-8 to pass the bill, which was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Senate. It is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Under the bill, physicians would still have to conduct in-person exams before approving patients for medical marijuana. But it would allow physicians to use telehealth for exams needed to renew approvals.

The Senate on Wednesday made a change to the bill that stems from controversy about marijuana licenses for Black farmers.

A 2017 law that provided an overall framework for the medical-marijuana industry required health officials to issue a license to a Black farmer who was a “recognized class member” in class-action lawsuits over lending discrimination by the federal government — known as the “Pigford” litigation.

But the Florida Department of Health did not choose a Black farmer for the license until September 2022, selecting Suwannee County farmer Terry Donnell Gwinn.

The department, however, has been challenged legally.

The bill could lead to the Department of Health issuing additional licenses, based on certain criteria.

Tags:

Proposal to put recreational pot on Florida 2024 ballot only needs 50K more signatures

By News Service of Florida

The 420 Issue: Our list of the best thing to buy at six local dispensaries

By Seth Kubersky

Sunburn Cannabis sells premium bud at their new East Orlando dispensary

The 420 Issue: Joint resolution in Tallahassee could leave cannabis measure up in smoke

By Eric Tegethoff

Florida bill that allows use of radioactive toxic waste for roads heads to Gov. DeSantis

By News Service of Florida

