Florida lawmakers pass bill to allow telehealth renewals for medical marijuana

Florida lawmakers Thursday passed a bill that would allow physicians to use telehealth to renew medical-marijuana approvals for patients.The bill (HB 387) also could help Black farmers get valuable medical-marijuana licenses after years of delays.The House voted 105-8 to pass the bill, which was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Senate. It is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.Under the bill, physicians would still have to conduct in-person exams before approving patients for medical marijuana. But it would allow physicians to use telehealth for exams needed to renew approvals.The Senate on Wednesday made a change to the bill that stems from controversy about marijuana licenses for Black farmers.A 2017 law that provided an overall framework for the medical-marijuana industry required health officials to issue a license to a Black farmer who was a “recognized class member” in class-action lawsuits over lending discrimination by the federal government — known as the “Pigford” litigation.But the Florida Department of Health did not choose a Black farmer for the license until September 2022, selecting Suwannee County farmer Terry Donnell Gwinn.The department, however, has been challenged legally.The bill could lead to the Department of Health issuing additional licenses, based on certain criteria.