BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Pot companies are pouring money into Florida's recreational marijuana initiative

Trulieve has contributed nearly $50 million to pass a constitutional amendment to authorize recreational marijuana in Florida

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 4:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pot companies are pouring money into Florida's recreational marijuana initiative
Photo via Adobe
Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana company, has contributed nearly $50 million to the effort to pass a constitutional amendment to authorize recreational marijuana in Florida, according to a new campaign-finance report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The Quincy-based company pumped $9.225 million into the Smart & Safe Florida political committee from Jan. 1 to March 31, the report shows.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 gave approval for the proposed constitutional amendment, Amendment 3, to appear on the November ballot. Until last month, Trulieve had largely been the sole financial supporter of the effort.

Much of the Trulieve money went toward the expensive process of collecting and verifying petition signatures to qualify for the ballot. But the new report showed a handful of the state’s other medical-marijuana operators contributed to the committee days before the Supreme Court ruling.

Verano Holdings Corp., which operates as MÜV in Florida, contributed a total of $2.225 million between March 27 and March 29. Curaleaf Inc. made two $1 million contributions — one on March 27 and another on March 31. AYR Wellness Inc. and Green Thumb Industries each contributed $500,000 on March 26, and Cresco Labs contributed $400,000 on March 22.

As of March 31, the committee had raised nearly $55 million since the launch of the campaign in 2022, and had spent $40.6 million. Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Over 20 AGs from around country, except for Florida's Ashley Moody, call on Congress to change hemp definition

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Over 20 AGs from around country, except for Florida's Ashley Moody, call on Congress to change hemp definition

Florida Supreme Court approves recreational pot amendment for November ballot

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Florida Supreme Court approves recreational pot amendment for November ballot

Florida lawmakers back more medical-marijuana licenses for Black farmers

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, led efforts to expand the number of medical-marijuana licenses earmarked for Black farmer.

The Pride Prom takes over Orlando Science Center this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Pride Prom takes over Orlando Science Center this weekend

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us