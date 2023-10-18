Top things to do this weekend in Orlando, Oct. 19-22

Dia de los Muertos and Monster Party, 19th Annual Florida Bat Festival, Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest ...

By and on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The annual D&iacute;a de los Muertos and Monster Party is a Halloween-inspired art exhibition and street party in and outside CityArts - photo by Joey Borroto
photo by Joey Borroto
The annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party is a Halloween-inspired art exhibition and street party in and outside CityArts

14th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Event Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art exhibition at CityArts, plus outdoor experience with live performances, food and drink, and spooky art vendors. 6 pm Thursday; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave; ddlm2023.eventbrite.com.

Event Details
14th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Event

14th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Event

Thu., Oct. 19, 6 p.m.

CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

19th Annual Florida Bat Festival View the world's largest bats and enjoy over 90 vendors purveying arts, crafts, and food and beer, plus games, activities and environmental demos. 10 am Saturday; Lubee Bat Conservancy, 1309 NW 192nd Ave, Gainesville; $10; lubee.org/batfest.

Event Details
19th Annual Florida Bat Festival

19th Annual Florida Bat Festival

Sat., Oct. 21, 10 a.m.

Lubee Bat Conservancy 1309 NW 192nd Ave, Gainesville Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$10

Backyard Biodiversity Day Celebrates diversity in the landscape and provides opportunities to learn about Florida's native plants, pollinators, wildlife, and why they are important. 9 am Saturday; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; free; 407-623-3342; tarflower.fnpschapters.org.

Event Details
Backyard Biodiversity Day

Backyard Biodiversity Day

Sat., Oct. 21, 9 a.m.

Mead Botanical Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Chef Collaboration Dinner This remarkable six-course dining experience will include a delightful welcome cocktail. 6 pm Thursday; Norman's, 7924 Via Dellagio Way; $200; 321-754-1025; normans.com.

Event Details

Chef Collaboration Dinner

Thu., Oct. 19, 6 p.m.

Norman's 7924 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando Dr. Phillips

The Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour This four-hour epicurean expedition includes seven stops, with each restaurant featuring chef-curated menus and exquisite food and beverage pairings. Fridays, Saturdays, 6 pm; Waldorf Astoria Orlando, 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane; $250; 407-597-3771; waldorfastoriaorlando.com.

Event Details
The Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour

The Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour

Fridays, Saturdays, 6 p.m. Continues through Nov. 11

Waldorf Astoria Orlando 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest Prizes for top fundraisers and best costumes. 9 am Saturday; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; $20-$25; 260-693-7387; franklinsfriends.dojiggy.io/howloween2023.

Event Details
Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest

Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest

Sat., Oct. 21, 9 a.m.

Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs North

Buy Tickets

$20-$25

Screams and Steam Phantasmagoria and the Bloody Jug Band perform at Renninger's Antique Center Street of Shops. Also costume contests and steam-punkin' carving contest. 9 am-9 pm Saturday-Sunday; Renninger's Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; free; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

Simply Clean Expo Local sneakers, vintage apparel, collectible items, and hype gear. 6 pm Sunday; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St; $15; 407-514-2000; osc.org.

Uptown Vibes Live music and entertainment from Orlando Trachtenverein and Stammtischler, food, drinks, games and a wide variety of specialty artisan booths. 6 pm Friday; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownaltamonte.com.

Winter Park Land Trust: Let's Talk Trees Representatives from the Winter Park Urban Forestry Division, Tree Preservation board, certified arborists and elected officials answer your questions. 6 pm Thursday; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-623-3300.

Tags:

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Plaza Live on Halloween

By Grayson Keglovic

Plaza Live kind of reopens for some Halloween 'Rocky Horror' fun

Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

Orlando expat's latest piece gives a close look at what it takes to survive as an artist

By Seth Kubersky

Kubersky (in gloves) scrubs dishes in Feldman's bathroom sink

It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

By Matthew Moyer

It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

Nearly every notable Orlando haunt since the ’90s has one thing in common: Dan Carro

By Seth Kubersky

Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins returns to Gatorland on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us