Top things to do this weekend in Orlando, Oct. 19-22

click to enlarge photo by Joey Borroto The annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party is a Halloween-inspired art exhibition and street party in and outside CityArts

14th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Event Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art exhibition at CityArts, plus outdoor experience with live performances, food and drink, and spooky art vendors. 6 pm Thursday; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave; ddlm2023.eventbrite.com.

19th Annual Florida Bat Festival View the world's largest bats and enjoy over 90 vendors purveying arts, crafts, and food and beer, plus games, activities and environmental demos. 10 am Saturday; Lubee Bat Conservancy, 1309 NW 192nd Ave, Gainesville; $10; lubee.org/batfest.

Backyard Biodiversity Day Celebrates diversity in the landscape and provides opportunities to learn about Florida's native plants, pollinators, wildlife, and why they are important. 9 am Saturday; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; free; 407-623-3342; tarflower.fnpschapters.org.

Event Details Backyard Biodiversity Day Sat., Oct. 21, 9 a.m. Mead Botanical Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Chef Collaboration Dinner This remarkable six-course dining experience will include a delightful welcome cocktail. 6 pm Thursday; Norman's, 7924 Via Dellagio Way; $200; 321-754-1025; normans.com.

Event Details Chef Collaboration Dinner Thu., Oct. 19, 6 p.m. Norman's 7924 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando Dr. Phillips

The Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour This four-hour epicurean expedition includes seven stops, with each restaurant featuring chef-curated menus and exquisite food and beverage pairings. Fridays, Saturdays, 6 pm; Waldorf Astoria Orlando, 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane; $250; 407-597-3771; waldorfastoriaorlando.com.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest Prizes for top fundraisers and best costumes. 9 am Saturday; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; $20-$25; 260-693-7387; franklinsfriends.dojiggy.io/howloween2023.

Screams and Steam Phantasmagoria and the Bloody Jug Band perform at Renninger's Antique Center Street of Shops. Also costume contests and steam-punkin' carving contest. 9 am-9 pm Saturday-Sunday; Renninger's Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; free; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

Simply Clean Expo Local sneakers, vintage apparel, collectible items, and hype gear. 6 pm Sunday; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St; $15; 407-514-2000; osc.org.

Uptown Vibes Live music and entertainment from Orlando Trachtenverein and Stammtischler, food, drinks, games and a wide variety of specialty artisan booths. 6 pm Friday; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownaltamonte.com.

Winter Park Land Trust: Let's Talk Trees Representatives from the Winter Park Urban Forestry Division, Tree Preservation board, certified arborists and elected officials answer your questions. 6 pm Thursday; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-623-3300.