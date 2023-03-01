The Uptown Arts Expo is back in Altamonte Springs in late March

The Uptown Art Expo returns to Altamonte Springs for a 10th year later this month — offering up paintings, jewelry, pottery and more from more than 140 local artisans.
The Expo also offers up several days worth of live music for attendees.
On Friday, you'll see performances from Rockit Fly and Beyond Frontiers — featuring Joey Belladonna of the heavy-metal group Anthrax — doing a Journey tribute set. On Saturday, you can check out Skin Deep and Legendary Fireball. Sunday brings performances by Loria Trio and Andrew Luv.
And you can even partake in some culinary creativity from local food trucks and craft beer from Sanford Brewing Company.
The Uptown Art Expo goes down March 24 through 26 at Crane Roots Park in Altamonte Springs. Admission is free.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter