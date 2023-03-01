The Uptown Arts Expo is back in Altamonte Springs in late March

Several days worth of live music, too

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 4:20 pm

click to enlarge With a superb lineup of concerts and artisans, this festival will sure be a huge hit. - Photo via Uptown Art Expo website
Photo via Uptown Art Expo website
With a superb lineup of concerts and artisans, this festival will sure be a huge hit.

The Uptown Art Expo returns to Altamonte Springs for a 10th year later this month — offering up paintings, jewelry, pottery and more from more than 140 local artisans.

The Expo also offers up several days worth of live music for attendees.

On Friday, you'll see performances from Rockit Fly and Beyond Frontiers — featuring Joey Belladonna of the heavy-metal group Anthrax — doing a Journey tribute set. On Saturday, you can check out Skin Deep and Legendary Fireball. Sunday brings performances by Loria Trio and Andrew Luv.

And you can even partake in some culinary creativity from local food trucks and craft beer from Sanford Brewing Company.

The Uptown Art Expo goes down March 24 through 26 at Crane Roots Park in Altamonte Springs. Admission is free.

Event Details
Uptown Art Expo

Uptown Art Expo

Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., Sat., March 25, 10 a.m. and Sun., March 26, 10 a.m.

Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs North


Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
