Take in all the sights and fragrant scents of Central Florida Orchid Society’s Show and Sale in Orlando this weekend

This event has been going strong for 65 years

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

Central Florida Orchid Society's 65th Annual Show and Sale goes down this weekend
Photo courtesy Central Florida Orchid Society/Facebook
Central Florida Orchid Society’s 65th Annual Show and Sale goes down this weekend
A “Rainbow of Orchids” will be front-and-center at the Central Florida Orchid Society’s 65th Annual Show and Sale.

This is an “open show,” so all are welcome to register through CFOS to exhibit an orchid plant in bloom. The American Orchid Society will be on-site judging, with awards for each class of orchid. The plants just need to be registered in advance of the show.

Over 15 vendors are attending with a wide variety of orchids and orchid-related items for sale — and with thousands of species and hybrids of orchids there will be some amazing sights and scents for purchase.

The event also includes speakers, presentations, raffles and a scavenger hunt for kids. And lest you worry about Florida’s heat and humidity wilting your precious potential plant purchase, these flowering plants thrive in balmy climates.

10 a.m., Saturday, June  3, Florida National Guard Armory, 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave., cflorchidsociety.org, $5.
Event Details
Central Florida Orchid Society's 65th Annual Show and Sale

Central Florida Orchid Society's 65th Annual Show and Sale

Sat., June 3, 10 a.m. and Sun., June 4, 10 a.m.

Florida National Guard Armory 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave., Orlando Winter Park Area

Location Details

Florida Army National Guard Armory

2809 S. Ferncreek Ave., Orlando South

May 31, 2023

