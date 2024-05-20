BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

'Disney Dreams That Soar' runs twice nightly from May 24 through Sept. 2.

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 3:49 pm

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend
Image via Disney Parks
A new high-tech drone show will take over the skies above Disney Springs this summer.

“Disney Dreams That Soar presented by AT&T” debuts on May 24 and runs just under 10 minutes twice nightly through Sept. 2.

Using 800 drones, the show will feature beloved Disney characters from across the decades of Disney storytelling. Show director Tony Giordano said all of the characters “have had a dream of flying.”

“Not just the idea that they can fly, but the idea of taking their lives to the next level,” he said in a Disney Parks post. “We put a lot of thought in making sure that no matter how old you are, or how much of a fan you are, you’re going to see a character that you love.”

In a sneak peek video showing a Disney Dreams That Soar rehearsal, we got to see Peter Pan, Dumbo, Star Wars’ Grogu and the Death Star, and Baymax from Big Hero 6 — near twice the height of Spaceship Earth.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Disney show without Disney music. The new drone show will have iconic classics as well as a new original song “that will inspire you to follow your heart, take a leap of faith, and reach for the stars.”

Disney Parks helpfully shared the best place to see the show at the Springs. They advise viewers try along the waterway between the Cirque du Soleil Theatre and Aerophile: The World Leader in Balloon Flight in the complex’s West Side.

Since it’s an outdoor summer show, the drones may be canceled or rescheduled because of weather. Show times are not yet listed on the Disney Springs calendar, but a Facebook event listing notes the debut shows starting at 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

