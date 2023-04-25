Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando Gay Chorus takes their BroadGAY Spectacular out for a local mini-tour in May

As a bonus, State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Orlando activist Ida Eskamani serve as MCs

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 5:47 pm

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY - Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY
Orlando Gay Chorus are taking their musical romp through the Broadway songbook out on the road for a mini-tour next month, with some very notable local MCs along for the ride.

OGC head out to local venues in May for their BroadGAY Spectacular revue of classic and modern show tunes, singing material from Avenue Q, Kinky Boots, Beauty and the Beast and inevitably/happily "(Let's Do the) Time Warp" from Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And as a just-announced bonus, State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Orlando activist (and OW writer) Ida Eskamani will MC these shows. So join this sister act as they "Sing Gay" and join in on a song or two.

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest-running LGBTQ+ choruses. They've been at it for over 30 years, singing and "changing hearts and minds in Central Florida" through song.

The tour will run from May 19-24 with stops at the Ritz Theater in Sanford (May 19), Theater Winter Haven in Winter Haven (May 21) and a grand finale at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at Steinmetz Hall (May 24).

There's more information about the tour on OGC's website.

Event Details
BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour

BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour

Wed., May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15-$40
Event Details
BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour

BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour

Sun., May 21, 2:30 p.m.

Theatre Winter Haven 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven West

Buy Tickets

$25
Event Details
BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour

BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour

Fri., May 19, 7:30 p.m.

Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$23-$30

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
