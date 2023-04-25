Orlando Gay Chorus takes their BroadGAY Spectacular out for a local mini-tour in May

Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY
Orlando Gay Chorus are taking their musical romp through the Broadway songbook out on the road for a mini-tour next month, with some very notable local MCs along for the ride.
OGC head out to local venues in May for their BroadGAY Spectacular revue of classic and modern show tunes, singing material from Avenue Q, Kinky Boots, Beauty and the Beast
and inevitably/happily "(Let's Do the) Time Warp" from Rocky Horror Picture Show
.
And as a just-announced bonus, State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Orlando activist (and OW writer
) Ida Eskamani will MC these shows. So join this sister act as they "Sing Gay" and join in on a song or two.
The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest-running LGBTQ+ choruses. They've been at it for over 30 years, singing and "changing hearts and minds in Central Florida" through song.
The tour will run from May 19-24 with stops at the Ritz Theater in Sanford (May 19), Theater Winter Haven in Winter Haven (May 21) and a grand finale at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at Steinmetz Hall (May 24).
There's more information about the tour
on OGC's website.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter