Orlando Ballet to debut all-new production of 'The Nutcracker' in December at Steinmetz

Orlando Ballet will completely revamp every element of their Nutcracker staging, including new choreography, costumes, puppets, snow globes, set pieces, characters and "magical stage elements."
OB Artistic Director Jorden Morris has apparently been hard at work on this for quite some time. "Having this special team of creative and enthusiastic experts share in revisioning all the tradition and charm of this classic in a new and innovative way is a choreographer’s dream,” Morris says.
The Nutcracker runs select days and nights from Dec. 8-24 at Steinmetz Hall. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center.
