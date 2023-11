Orlando Ballet to debut all-new production of 'The Nutcracker' in December at Steinmetz

Illustration courtesy Orlando Ballet/Facebook Concept art for costuming for Orlando Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'

Location Details Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-358-6603 48 events 12 articles

Orlando Ballet's holiday tradition, a staging of Tchaikovsky's holiday classic, is returning in December. And the dance company promises an all-new production.Orlando Ballet will completely revamp every element of theirstaging, including new choreography, costumes, puppets, snow globes, set pieces, characters and "magical stage elements."OB Artistic Director Jorden Morris has apparently been hard at work on this for quite some time. "Having this special team of creative and enthusiastic experts share in revisioning all the tradition and charm of this classic in a new and innovative way is a choreographer’s dream,” Morris says.runs select days and nights from Dec. 8-24 at Steinmetz Hall. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center