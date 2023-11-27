Orlando Ballet to debut all-new production of 'The Nutcracker' in December at Steinmetz

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 9:24 am

Concept art for costuming for Orlando Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' - Illustration courtesy Orlando Ballet/Facebook
Illustration courtesy Orlando Ballet/Facebook
Concept art for costuming for Orlando Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
Orlando Ballet's holiday tradition, a staging of Tchaikovsky's holiday classic The Nutcracker, is returning in December. And the dance company promises an all-new production.

Orlando Ballet will completely revamp every element of their Nutcracker staging, including new choreography, costumes, puppets, snow globes, set pieces, characters and "magical stage elements."

OB Artistic Director Jorden Morris has apparently been hard at work on this for quite some time. "Having this special team of creative and enthusiastic experts share in revisioning all the tradition and charm of this classic in a new and innovative way is a choreographer’s dream,” Morris says.

The Nutcracker runs select days and nights from Dec. 8-24 at Steinmetz Hall. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center.

Event Details
"The Nutcracker"

"The Nutcracker"

Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 10, 2 & 7 p.m., Thu., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 17, 2 & 7 p.m., Wed., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

48 events 12 articles

