New 'Insidious' house debuts at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year

'Insidious: The Further' will feature iconic scenes and demonic entities from the iconic film franchise.

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 11:13 am

New 'Insidious' house debuts at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this year
Photo via Halloween Horror Nights/X
This year, Halloween Horror Nights guests will once again get to step through the red door into a haunted paranormal realm full of demonic entities in the new Insidious house.

“Insidious: The Further” is inspired by the stories and characters from the popular Blumhouse film franchise. The story of the Lambert family comes to life as the red door opens to reveal a paranormal dimension full of tormented souls and demons. As guests travel through more red doors, they venture farther into the cursed astral plane and experience chilling scenes from the five Insidious movies.

Universal shared that HHN 33’s Insidious house will include monstrous characters like the Red-Faced Demon, the Bride in Black, KeyFace and the vengeful Man Who Can’t Breathe.

This is the third time the Insidious franchise has appeared at Halloween Horror Nights. The first Insidious house debuted in 2015 and was inspired by the first three films. Then in 2017, the Horrors of Blumhouse house featured scenes from the first Insidious movie and created a “living trailer” for Insidious: The Last Key.

HHN 33 features 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live shows and entertainment throughout Universal Studios Florida. Nine houses have been announced so far, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place and six original haunts.

There’s just one more haunted house left to announce before HHN opens on Aug. 30. Tickets, packages and upgrades are available now, including the Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29 and Frequent Fear passes.

New HHN and house merch is available now in the park and at UniversalOrlando.com/shop, including T-shirts, hats, mugs, Lil Boo items and candles inspired by “Insidious: The Further.”
July 17, 2024

