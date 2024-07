New 'Insidious' house debuts at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year

click to enlarge Photo via Halloween Horror Nights/X

Haunted House Announcement: Insidious: The Further



This year, Halloween Horror Nights guests will once again get to step through the red door into a haunted paranormal realm full of demonic entities in the newhouse.“Insidious: The Further” is inspired by the stories and characters from the popular Blumhouse film franchise. The story of the Lambert family comes to life as the red door opens to reveal a paranormal dimension full of tormented souls and demons. As guests travel through more red doors, they venture farther into the cursed astral plane and experience chilling scenes from the fivemovies.Universal shared that HHN 33’shouse will include monstrous characters like the Red-Faced Demon, the Bride in Black, KeyFace and the vengeful Man Who Can’t Breathe.This is the third time thefranchise has appeared at Halloween Horror Nights. The firsthouse debuted in 2015 and was inspired by the first three films. Then in 2017, the Horrors of Blumhouse house featured scenes from the firstmovie and created a “living trailer” forHHN 33 features 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live shows and entertainment throughout Universal Studios Florida. Nine houses have been announced so far, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire A Quiet Place and six original haunts There’s just one more haunted house left to announce before HHN opens on Aug. 30. Tickets, packages and upgrades are available now, including the Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29 and Frequent Fear passes New HHN and house merch is available now in the park and at UniversalOrlando.com/shop , including T-shirts, hats, mugs, Lil Boo items and candles inspired by “Insidious: The Further.”