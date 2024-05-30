Universal Orlando to host first-ever Premium Scream Night ahead of Halloween Horror Nights

The fright fest will host the first-ever Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29, the day before HHN 33 officially opens. This ticketed, VIP event features a limited capacity with shorter wait times, staggered entry by group into the houses, a menu of all-you-can-eat themed food and non-alcoholic drinks, access to select rides around Universal Studios, an exclusive souvenir lanyard and free self-parking.
All of this — plus being able to brag about seeing all 10 houses and five scare zones early — for a cool $350. Passholders get a discount of $325 per ticket.
The limited tickets will be available online on June 6.
The Premium Scream Night is similar in experience and price to the R.I.P. Tours offered at HHN. These guided tours ($359.99 plus tax) include VIP entry to all of the houses, reserved seating at select live shows, free valet parking, a commemorative credential and lanyard, access to exclusive cash bars and a pre-tour reception with snacks.
Also available are private R.I.P. Tours and daytime Unmasking the Horror Tours. Presumably, there will also be Frequent Fear Passes that include general entry to every night of the event.
Universal Orlando has so far announced six original haunted houses coming to the 33rd iteration of HHN. That includes Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast plus Major Sweets Candy Factory, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America and Triplets of Terror.
Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Studios Florida returns on Aug. 30 and runs for 48 select nights through Nov. 3. Tickets and vacation packages are on sale now at UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.
