'A Quiet Place' haunted house is coming to Orlando at Halloween Horror Nights this year

The blockbuster horror franchise directed by John Krasinski is beloved for its intense, gut-wrenching storytelling in mostly silent films. The first two movies follow the Abbott family as they navigate a dangerous new world taken over by blind alien creatures that hunt by the slightest sound. A prequel, Day One, comes out this month (June 28) and the third and final sequel is scheduled for 2025.
Halloween Horror Nights is objectively loud, so it will be exciting to see (and maybe hear, a little) how Universal Orlando brings these movies to life. In the announcement, Universal said the Quiet Place house “will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scare actors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films.”
As it’s foundational to the storyline, HHN will incorporate American Sign Language within the A Quiet Place house for the first time. HHN also utilized ASL for the dialogue in the terrifying teaser video for the house.
Guests will experience scenes from the first two films, including the family’s farmhouse shelter and the root cellar where the youngest Abbott is born as one of the creatures hunts them. HHN promises, “If they hear you, they will hunt you.”
A Quiet Place is the first IP-themed house announced for this year’s event. HHN previously announced six original houses coming to the 33rd iteration of the event, including the return of Slaughter Sinema.
There are still three more houses left to announce this year.
Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Florida beginning Aug. 30 and runs select nights through Nov. 5. Tickets, tours and special packages — including the Premium Scream Night — are available to purchase now through UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.
