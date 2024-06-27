BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ house coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

An ancient, vengeful spirit turns sweltering New York City into an icy horrorland in the new house

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 2:18 pm

click to enlarge ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ house coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando
Photo via Universal
A freezing-cold haunted house filled with vengeful ghosts open during the hottest, swampiest months of the year in Florida? Don’t threaten us with a good time.

The Ghostbusters will return to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, this time in a house themed after the latest movie, Frozen Empire.

Guests will journey through a sweltering New York City turned into an icy horrorland as the Ghostbusters work to stop an ancient spirit named Garraka, who is bent on freezing everyone to death. Scenes from the movie are re-created in the house, including Ray’s Occult Books shop, the NYC sewer system and the Ghostbusters’ new high-tech lab, where they investigate and contain spirits.

The Spengler family and the original Ghostbusters trek alongside guests as they come face-to-face with new and fan-favorite ghosts — yes, including the snack-loving Slimer.

Ghostbusters famously came to HHN in 2019 with a house inspired by the 1984 classic film. Lighter on scares but big on immersion, the house re-created beloved scenes like Ghostbusters Firehouse, the New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer. Universal’s penchant for film-quality props was apparent in this IP house with life-sized recreations of Slimer, Zuul, Gozer and even the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The mini Stay Puft Marshmallows are my favorites from the new Ghostbusters movies, so I really hope they make an appearance in this year’s house.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 features 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment throughout the park. Eight houses have been announced so far, including A Quiet Place and six original themes.

With two more (probably) IP-themed houses to announce, I wouldn’t be surprised if one is filled with classic Universal Monsters to coincide with the new Dark Universe land announcement.

HHN opens on Aug. 30 and runs select nights through Nov. 5 at Universal Studios Florida. Tickets and upgrades — including the new Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29 — are available to buy now at UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.

New merch for HHN 33 and select houses are also available online and in the park.

