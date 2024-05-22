Mr Ms Adrien hosts a glittering Lady Gaga-themed dance party and drag show at Orlando's Beacham

Roberts has been filling floors with house music and throwback beats for years at crucial spots like Southern Nights and Parliament House. Mr Ms Adrien, 2022 National Miss Comedy Queen, got her start in drag right here in Orlando at Pulse and is currently in the cast of "Dungeons and Drag Queens" at Orlando Fringe.
Four other glamorous queens will also be paying homage to Gaga: Allegra D, Black Magix, Coco Cavalli and Myki Meeks. So get to the club, you little monsters.
8 p.m. Friday, May 24, The Beacham, $20.
