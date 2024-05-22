BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Mr Ms Adrien hosts a glittering Lady Gaga-themed dance party and drag show at Orlando's Beacham

Allegra D, Black Magix, Coco Cavalli and Myki Meeks are set to perform

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Pay homage to Gaga and a cadre of Orlando drag performers - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Pay homage to Gaga and a cadre of Orlando drag performers
If you are a Lady Gaga stan, the Beacham downtown is the place to be for another Born This Way Dance Party courtesy of DJ Scott Roberts and Mr Ms Adrien.

Roberts has been filling floors with house music and throwback beats for years at crucial spots like Southern Nights and Parliament House. Mr Ms Adrien, 2022 National Miss Comedy Queen, got her start in drag right here in Orlando at Pulse and is currently in the cast of "Dungeons and Drag Queens" at Orlando Fringe.

Four other glamorous queens will also be paying homage to Gaga: Allegra D, Black Magix, Coco Cavalli and Myki Meeks. So get to the club, you little monsters.

8 p.m. Friday, May 24, The Beacham, $20.

Event Details
Lady Gaga Born This Way Dance Party, MR MS Adrien, DJ Scott Roberts

Fri., May 24, 8 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


