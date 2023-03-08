Ilana Glazer performs in Orlando this week and we bet she has some thoughts on Florida

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo 'Broad City's' Ilana Glazer performs in Orlando this week

Ilana Glazer is an alumnus of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, the iconic improv troupe that also gave us Donald Glover, Kate McKinnon, Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler. It was in those circles that she first met Abbi Jacobson, and together they launched Broad City as a web series in 2009. The original version ended in 2011, but it was reborn on Comedy Central, where it became a hit, running from 2014 to 2019 and making the duo stars in the process.



She's since appeared in TV shows as diverse as Bojack Horseman, RuPaul's Drag Race and even Sesame Street. Aside from comedy, Glazer is also a co-founder of the Generator Collective, which has been recruiting and developing women in politics since 2016, and she's been active in progressive politics her whole life. You can see her wide-ranging skills in the flesh on Thursday — that is, if you got your tickets in time.



8 p.m., Thursday, March 9, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, SOLD OUT.