Florida Access Network talks about Florida's abortion ban and what comes next

Florida Access Network mobilizes Abortion Baddies Thursday

Florida Access Network, a statewide abortion fund, hosts a community event focused on discussing the current stakes of Florida’s new six-week abortion ban, effective May 1, and what folks can do to mobilize in support of abortion access.Florida voters will see a proposed constitutional amendment on their ballot come November that would strengthen abortion rights — so you might get to hear more about that, and how you can help spread the word. A near-total abortion ban in Florida spells disaster for abortion access across the entire South, not just Florida. The closest place to get an abortion after six weeks is now North Carolina or Virginia.FAN says this event is for all of the “abortion baddies” out there. Specifically, FAN shares that folks will “talk more in-depth about the consequences of these bans on our bodies, actions we can take to provide for our communities right now and our collective visions for more just and liberating repro futures.”