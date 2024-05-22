BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida Access Network talks about Florida's abortion ban and what comes next

Abortion Baddies Mobilize! at Stardust Video this week.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 11:22 am

click to enlarge Florida Access Network mobilizes Abortion Baddies Thursday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Florida Access Network mobilizes Abortion Baddies Thursday
Florida Access Network, a statewide abortion fund, hosts a community event focused on discussing the current stakes of Florida’s new six-week abortion ban, effective May 1, and what folks can do to mobilize in support of abortion access.

Florida voters will see a proposed constitutional amendment on their ballot come November that would strengthen abortion rights — so you might get to hear more about that, and how you can help spread the word. A near-total abortion ban in Florida spells disaster for abortion access across the entire South, not just Florida. The closest place to get an abortion after six weeks is now North Carolina or Virginia.

FAN says this event is for all of the “abortion baddies” out there. Specifically, FAN shares that folks will “talk more in-depth about the consequences of these bans on our bodies, actions we can take to provide for our communities right now and our collective visions for more just and liberating repro futures.”

6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Stardust Video and Coffee.
Event Details
Abortion Baddies Mobilize: Abortion Funds and the 6-Week Ban

Abortion Baddies Mobilize: Abortion Funds and the 6-Week Ban

Thu., May 23, 6:30 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
May 15, 2024

View more issues

