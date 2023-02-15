Come meet celebrated author and chef Kwame Onwuachi at the Orlando Public Library on Sunday

click to enlarge Photo by Clay Williams Kwame Onwuachi will be in Orlando for an author talk on Sunday

Nigerian American chef Kwame Onwuachi is a James Beard Award winner (Rising Star Chef of the Year, 2019), a Top Chef finalist, a best-selling author, one of’s Best New Chefs, and a 30 Under 30 honoree by both Zagat and Forbes.Before the age of 25, he had lived in both Nigeria and the Bronx, joined a gang, slung drugs, sold candy on the subway, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, worked on oil cleanup ships after the Deepwater Horizon spill, and opened an ambitious tasting-menu restaurant only to see it flop dramatically in less than three months. (He even found time at some point to debut a kitchen-proof nail polish collection and we have to admit, he has astoundingly beautiful hands for a professional chef.)All of which is to say, he had ample material for his memoir,, despite having published it at age 29. Now he’s back with a cookbook,, which he’ll discuss at the Orlando Public Library (downtown).