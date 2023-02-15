Come meet celebrated author and chef Kwame Onwuachi at the Orlando Public Library on Sunday

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge Kwame Onwuachi will be in Orlando for an author talk on Sunday - Photo by Clay Williams
Photo by Clay Williams
Kwame Onwuachi will be in Orlando for an author talk on Sunday

Nigerian American chef Kwame Onwuachi is a James Beard Award winner (Rising Star Chef of the Year, 2019), a Top Chef finalist, a best-selling author, one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs, and a 30 Under 30 honoree by both Zagat and Forbes.

Before the age of 25, he had lived in both Nigeria and the Bronx, joined a gang, slung drugs, sold candy on the subway, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, worked on oil cleanup ships after the Deepwater Horizon spill, and opened an ambitious tasting-menu restaurant only to see it flop dramatically in less than three months. (He even found time at some point to debut a kitchen-proof nail polish collection and we have to admit, he has astoundingly beautiful hands for a professional chef.)

All of which is to say, he had ample material for his memoir, Notes From a Young Black Chef, despite having published it at age 29. Now he’s back with a cookbook, My America: Recipes From a Young Black Chef, which he’ll discuss at the Orlando Public Library (downtown).

2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., 407-835-7323, attend.ocls.info, free but registration required.

