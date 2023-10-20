Adventurous female photographers the focus of 'Elemental Landscapes,' opening at Crealdé Friday

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge Elemental Landscapes opens at Crealdé Friday - Rachel Guardiola, "Isle of Caprona 00:01:34," 2014, archival pigment print (still from 16 mm film), 5x7 inches, Edition 1/20
Rachel Guardiola, "Isle of Caprona 00:01:34," 2014, archival pigment print (still from 16 mm film), 5x7 inches, Edition 1/20
Elemental Landscapes opens at Crealdé Friday
The artists presented in this show are dedicated seekers and boundary-breakers, exploring and pressing at the edges of the possible, using alternative processes to make, develop and print photographic images.

What does “alternative” mean now that most images are captured digitally on phones rather than by silver-halide crystals in emulsion, exposed to light through a complex series of apertures, glass or quartz lenses, and mirrors? It’s a question few may ask, but those few have a rich field to discover.

Sandra Davis (@sandra_c_davis_photo), Rachel Guardiola (@madamvega), Melanie King (@melaniekatking) and Dale Rio (@dale.rio.photography) use cyanotypes, multi-layered gum bichromate, collodion plates, palladium prints; they diversify not only the means of image-making but also the material by photographing that which isn’t easily seen, whether that’s infrared light, impossibly distant stars, the pattern of the tides or a deserted snowfield in the Arctic Circle.

This show, jointly presented by Crealdé School of Art and the Analog Film Photography Association, opens Friday and hangs into January of next year.

Event Details
"Elemental Landscapes": Womyn's Alternative Photography Society International

"Elemental Landscapes": Womyn's Alternative Photography Society International

Through Jan. 20, 2024, 9 a.m.

Crealde School of Art 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Crealde School of Art

600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-671-1886

3 events 4 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
