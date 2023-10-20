Adventurous female photographers the focus of 'Elemental Landscapes,' opening at Crealdé Friday

What does “alternative” mean now that most images are captured digitally on phones rather than by silver-halide crystals in emulsion, exposed to light through a complex series of apertures, glass or quartz lenses, and mirrors? It’s a question few may ask, but those few have a rich field to discover.
Sandra Davis (@sandra_c_davis_photo), Rachel Guardiola (@madamvega), Melanie King (@melaniekatking) and Dale Rio (@dale.rio.photography) use cyanotypes, multi-layered gum bichromate, collodion plates, palladium prints; they diversify not only the means of image-making but also the material by photographing that which isn’t easily seen, whether that’s infrared light, impossibly distant stars, the pattern of the tides or a deserted snowfield in the Arctic Circle.
This show, jointly presented by Crealdé School of Art and the Analog Film Photography Association, opens Friday and hangs into January of next year.
Location Details
