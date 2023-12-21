Vintage Wholesale Club: Style from the Source

Success in the vintage clothing market requires an advantage. For Hallandale Beach haberdashery Vintage Wholesale Club, that advantage comes naturally.
“We've been shipping secondhand clothing from the U.S. and Canada to the Dominican Republic for quite some time,” says Co-founder Elijah Mayse. Since launching in March, VWC has already made waves in the market. Their secret? Selling style from the source.
“The main advantage we have other than—and due to—our decades in the industry is our direct access to the source,” Mayse says. “Unlike other sellers, we produce our own vintage from our facilities in the Dominican Republic. That means our wholesale is untouched after being sorted and is delivered to customers without the best pieces removed.”
By eliminating the steps between clothing and customer, Vintage Wholesale Club provides a direct line to sought-after styles without sacrificing quality. “So many resellers and everyday vintage buyers spend hours in thrift stores. We essentially sort through the thrift store for you and send you exactly the category you want,” says Mayse. “We take it directly from the source as it's produced and graded and sell it to our customers. So there's nothing picked out of it. Nothing's cherry-picked.”
Unlike the average secondhand clothing store that only sells individual items, Vintage Wholesale Club offers curated collections based on each customer’s personal need. So whether you’re craving Carhartt, hunting for Harley-Davidson, or jonesing for jeans (“Levi’s never dies,” quips Mayse), they’ve got you covered from head to toe—and then some.
The “Club” portion of the name refers to, well, The Club. For only $250 a year, members receive 10% off every purchase and free shipping on bales of clothing, both of which add up to substantial savings. Primarily supplying retailers seeking large amounts of top-shelf vintage clothing, The Club offers bulk boxes with 25, 50, and 100 items apiece.
“If you want to compare it to something, it’d be like the Costco of vintage,” Mayse says. But for Vintage Wholesale Club, big quantities don’t mean bad quality. “The feedback we're getting, a lot of our customers are like, ‘Man, we love you guys. You guys are consistent, and we wish we would’ve had you guys five or 10 years ago.’”
And if you’re only in the market for a small shopping spree, you’ve got plenty of options, too. Vintage Wholesale Club’s intro packs are the perfect way to find the right fit before committing to a whole wardrobe. With two-piece packages available in everything from tees, button-ups, polos, and sweatshirts to hoodies, jerseys, jackets, and bottoms—as well as women’s tops, dresses, and skirts—sampling a style from The Club is easy and affordable.
Another advantage of buying vintage: “You're bringing back something from the past that nobody's seen or worn in 30 years,” Mayse says. “It’s a unique piece, one of one. You know when you go out and wear it, someone's gonna comment on it. They want something no one else has.” To put it simply, Mayse says, “You’re wearing a time capsule.”
Things are just getting started for Vintage Wholesale Club. “We’d like to be the biggest seller of authentic wholesale vintage and retro styles in the U.S. and Canada,” Mayse says. “We just want to be the direct source. Whether it’s your average B2B customer or a B2B who wants to grow their Depop or brick-and-mortar, we want to be their source and we want to build a relationship.”
If the past is any indication of things to come, the future looks bright for The Club and its members. Join today at vintagewholesaleclub.com
ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content.