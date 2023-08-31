Close Out Summer with the Refreshing Taste of Sweet Tea

1 gallon of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

3 large mangoes

1 cup of coconut cream





Peel and remove pits from mangoes.

Dice mangoes and add to a food processor with coconut cream. Blend until smooth.

Pour Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea into a large pitcher and stir in mango puree.

Cover and refrigerate for up to 48 hours.

1 gallon of Milo’s Famous Unsweet Tea

1 20oz. can of pineapple tidbits in juice

Pineapple chunks and fresh mint leaves

Pour tea in a larger-than-gallon-sized pitcher.

Transfer can of pineapple juice and tidbits to blender and blend until smooth.

Add blended pineapple juice to tea and stir.

Serve with ice and garnish with pineapple chunks and fresh mint, if desired.

16 oz. box rotini pasta

3 small bell peppers, chopped

1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 zucchini, thinly sliced

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

½ red onion, chopped

1 ear of corn, cooked and off the cob

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

⅓ cup of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

⅓ cup of olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp of roughly chopped basil

1 tbsp roughly chopped mint leaves

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Cook pasta al dente according to package directions. Drain cooked pasta and rinse with cold water to stop cooking.

While pasta is cooking, chop vegetables and make dressing. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.

Transfer cooked pasta to a large serving bowl. Add the chopped vegetables, feta cheese, and half of the dressing. Toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve pasta salad at room temperature or chilled with remaining dressing.

Nothing says “refreshing” on a hot summer day like an ice-cold glass of sweet tea, and as we close out the summer, Milo’s Tea is excited to bring some sweetness to Orlando with tea made from simple ingredients that tastes just like homemade. Whether you are at the beach, lounging by the pool, or enjoying a backyard BBQ, Milo’s is the perfect end-of-summer sip.Founded in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton, Milo’s Tea Company is built on the simple philosophy: use high-quality ingredients, listen to customers, and never sacrifice taste. More than seventy-five years later, the family-owned business continues to value natural ingredients and taste. Available in eight flavors, Milo’s is freshly brewed and 100% natural containing no preservatives, GMO, or added color.Fans can enjoy Milo’s Tea in various ways — on its own, as an ingredient in a beverage, or in a delicious recipe. To celebrate the sweetest summer ever, enjoy some recipes from Milo’s:Milo’s Tea can be found in local grocery stores including Aldi. To find a store near you please visit drinkmilos.com/locate.