5 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Story Views

The competition for Instagram views and more followers is intense, especially with so much great content out on the platform. That’s especially true with Instagram Stories, due to how each Story disappears after 24 hours. Thankfully, you can rely on Instagram story views services to help you out!
These days, the best sites for buying Instagram Story views are BuyTopLikes.com, SocialBoss, SocialsGrow, SocialsUp, and ViralGrowing. Each site will offer unique benefits regarding their packages, prices and payment methods. Besides that, they also offer instant deliveries and excellent customer support, all adding to their solid reputation built from selling high-quality views from real users at affordable prices.
Those top sites can give you an edge to get more followers on the Instagram app, especially with the Instagram Stories views they have to offer. On top of that, you’ll also learn how to choose the best one for your Instagram account and discover answers to some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the service.
5 Best Sites To Buy Instant IG Story Views

Buying Story views could lead to results like more Instagram comments and visits to your Instagram profile. So, it's crucial to choose only the best story views service available.
Here are 5 leading names that can increase your story view count quickly, each with unique strengths that’ll guarantee customer satisfaction:
1. BuyTopLikes.Com - Best Overall Story Views Service
2. SocialBoss - Best For Tight Budgets
3. SocialsGrow - Best For Fast Delivery
4. SocialsUp - Best Customer Support
5. ViralGrowing - Best For Security-Conscious Users
You can expect the highest quality services when buying your Stories views from these sites. On top of that, some of their many other Instagram services are helpful!
These sites also operate as one-stop shops that cater to your needs on most major social media platforms, making them incredibly convenient if you manage your social media presence in multiple places simultaneously.
Choosing The Best Instagram Story Views Service
Buying Instagram likes and Story views is very straightforward, but only if you choose the right social media marketing site. Unfortunately, not all of the ones you’ll find online provide the quality services they claim to offer.
So if you want a deeper understanding of how we picked the 5 best sites to buy Instagram story viewers, here are the 5 things you need to understand about these social media marketing businesses:
Available Packages:
The first thing you’ll want to consider when choosing a service provider is their available packages. The best ones have small and large packages catering to all kinds of customers, each offering real and active users to increase your Instagram Story views.
Prices:
Of course, you’ll want to choose a service that bring Instagram users at affordable prices that won’t hurt your budget. You’ll find that the top services we review in this guide are pretty competitive regarding their prices, so you can rest assured that you’ll get a good deal.
Payment Methods:
While quality services and reasonable prices are your top priorities, you should also consider the payment methods available when buying IG Story views. The best sites will accept conventional methods like credit and debit cards and digital wallets like Google and Apple Pay. On top of that, some of the best ones have begun accepting cryptocurrencies too.
Delivery Speed:
Instagram Stories only last 24 hours, so the best service providers offer instant delivery. That means you’ll see new viewers on your Instagram Story soon after placing your order.
Support Options:
The best businesses care about customer satisfaction. That's why they'll have a customer support team that's easy to contact. That way, you can reach out to someone quickly if you’re not getting the service you paid for, like if you don’t see the view count increase on your Stories instantly.
Now that you understand these things, you can say goodbye to your last story without enough story viewers. Read our in-depth reviews below and find the best place for you to buy Instagram video views!
BuyTopLikes.Com - Best Overall Story Views Service
First on our list of the best places to buy Instagram Story views is BuyTopLikes.com. This site is our pick for the best overall service provider, as it has all the services and benefits anyone would ever need to get real Instagram engagement.
Let’s take a deeper look at what they have to offer:
Available Packages
First and foremost, this site has a wide range of different packages you can choose from to buy Instagram Story views. It doesn’t matter if you only want 100 views or need 10,000 views on your Story. They’ve got packages offering both those amounts and plenty more in between.
In other words, you can get what you need from here, whether running a personal account or trying to get the word out for your brand.
Prices
Another reason BuyTopLikes.com is our all-around best pick is because of the prices customers can expect to pay when they want to buy Instagram Story views.
Their smallest 100-view package mentioned earlier is typically priced at $1.19, though they’re currently offering it for only $0.99.
Meanwhile, their most extensive package for 10,000 views is only $19.99.
As you can see, these incredibly affordable prices will appeal to Instagram users at all levels.
Payment Methods
Of course, customers like you will want a convenient and secure way to pay whenever you buy Instagram Story views. BuyTopLikes.com offers plenty of payment methods you can choose from, starting with Visa and Mastercard, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay. They also cater to people who prefer more private payment methods like Ether, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.
Delivery SpeedTime is of the essence when you buy Instagram Story views, and BuyTopLikes.com is well aware of that. That’s why you will start seeing new story impressions instantly and complete your order within 1-12 hours.
Remember, it’s always best for the number of Instagram story viewers to increase gradually. As a result, you won’t trigger any problems with the platform or cause it to think you’re being spammed.
That's a common practice even on other social media platforms, as they'll lock accounts with suspicious behaviors.
Support Options

Lastly, BuyTopLikes.com also does an excellent job caring for customers who buy Instagram Story views from them. Their support is available 24/7, and you can reach out to them via the online form on their site or through email.
SocialBoss - Best For Tight BudgetsSuppose you want to buy real Instagram story views but are on a tight budget. That’s completely understandable, and also nothing to worry about.
Remember: you don’t have to sacrifice quality and security to save money. Instead, you should use SocialBoss, our pick as the best service provider for those on a budget.
Check out what they have to offer:
Available Packages

SocialBoss is proof that there are still plenty of options available when you want to buy Instagram Story views while on a budget. They offer packages with as few as 100 high-quality views and as plenty as 10,000 of them. In between, you have different amounts you can choose from, like 500, 1000, and 2,500 views, among other packages.
PricesThe price to buy Instagram Story views from SocialBoss is competitive, starting at $1.09 for their smallest package (100 views). However, what truly makes SocialBoss the best budget-friendly option are the discounts they offer occasionally.
Their standard packages are often discounted, and you can expect special promotions during holidays and other special times of the year. Typically, their discounts can amount to anywhere between 10% to 25% off the original price, which is significant!
What does all that mean? It means you can get more bang for your buck and pay less to have the same positive impact on your Instagram Story and your account overall.
Payment MethodsAside from competitive prices, you can expect a wide range of payment options whenever you buy Instagram Story views from SocialBoss. As anyone would expect, Visa and Mastercard are available options, but so are Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Unlike the previous service provider, though, SocialBoss only accepts Bitcoin and Ether as cryptocurrency payment methods (not Litecoin).
Delivery Speed

SocialBoss uses a 'Natural Delivery' process when you buy Instagram Story views from them. So no matter the package you choose, your Instagram video views increase gradually over 1-12 hours. That means the delivery will appear natural, and as you read earlier, it will help to avoid any issues with Instagram.
Support Options

SocialBoss also offers plenty of value for money in terms of customer service when you buy Instagram Story views. You can email them with any questions or concerns about buying Instagram story views and immediately receive a ticket number tied your request. Depending on the time of day, you can expect a response as early as 10 minutes or up to 6 hours.
SocialsGrow - Best For Fast Delivery

If speed is of the essence, you'll want to buy Instagram Story views from SocialsGrow. This site is the best option buy IG story views fast.

Here's what you can expect from them:
Here’s what you can expect from them:
Available Packages

SocialsGrow offers similar packages to the other top service providers we review in this guide. That means you can buy packages as small as 100 real IG story views or as many as 10,000 views at a time. Naturally, you'll also have options between those two amounts allowing you to buy a few hundred or a few thousand views, whatever your needs.
Prices

SocialsGrow charges in GBP when you buy Instagram video views, but their prices are still incredibly competitive when you convert to other currencies like USD. You can pay as little as £0.99 for the smallest package when you buy Instagram Story views, while their most extensive package for 10,000 views will only cost you £14.89.

These prices are affordable no matter where in the world you plan on submitting your order.
These prices are affordable no matter where in the world you plan on submitting your order.
Payment Methods

Here's where SocialsGrow gets pretty interesting: with the payment methods they offer. You can buy Instagram Story views from them and pay using cards by Visa and Mastercard. However, they also allow you to use American Express and Discover cards to pay for your Story views. On top of that, they also accept payments through PayPal which isn't always the case with other service providers, even some of the ones on this list.

Aside from those options, they also offer Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bitcoin and Ether payment options, similar to other leading sites that let you buy Instagram Story views.
Aside from those options, they also offer Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bitcoin and Ether payment options, similar to other leading sites that let you buy Instagram Story views.
Delivery SpeedThis is where SocialsGrow truly stands out among the rest: with their instant delivery speeds. Again, sending you the views you ordered is something that takes time to be done. That would cause you problems with Instagram, as they’ll misinterpret all those sudden views as spam. Still, SocialsGrow is known for being one of the fastest in delivering your IG Story views. They advertise the same timeframe as all the other top sites of 1-12 hours for their deliveries, regardless of the package size you’ve ordered.
However, many online reviews show that SocialsGrow is committed to delivering customer orders in as little time as possible.
That’s excellent news for anyone needing more views on their Stories, especially if they’re cutting close to the maximum 24 hours for each Story. Better yet, you can also contact their customer support team if you want them to deliver your order at a specific speed.
Support Options

Don't forget about customer support when buying Instagram story views! With SocialsGrow, the best way to get support is to reach out through their online form or by emailing them directly. Their support times are limited from Mondays to Fridays, though. So, you should expect delays if you need help to buy Instagram Story views on weekends.
SocialsUp - Best For Customer Support

Good customer support is often the most overlooked part of the service when people buy Instagram Story views. However, you'll find that it's also one of the most important ones, especially if you run into any issues or challenges along the way. That's why SocialsUp earns its place on our list. Not only does it offer excellent value in its packages, but the business also devotes many resources to its customer support offerings.

Here's what you can expect from them:
Here’s what you can expect from them:
Available PackagesFirstly, let’s talk about the most important thing about a service when you want to buy real Instagram Story views from real users: the packages they offer. In the case of SocialsUp, their packages are similar to that of the other top service providers.
You can pay to get as few as 100 Story views or as many as 10,000. In between, they have packages for 250, 500, 1,000, 2,500 and 5,000 views.
Prices

The prices you can expect for views on your Instagram Stories from SocialsUp are as competitive as expected. Their smallest package costs $0.98 for 100 views, while their most extensive 10,000-view package costs $19.98. As you've read earlier, competition between these top service providers is intense. So their prices are pretty low, albeit close to one another.
Payment MethodsYou can pay for your Instagram Story views using many different payment methods here. For starters, SocialsUp accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro card payments.
They also accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bitcoin, and Ether.
Unfortunately, they no longer accept Paypal payments, unlike before. So, don’t be confused if you read older reviews mentioning that they accept Paypal!
Delivery Speed

SocialsUp clearly understands the importance of delivering Instagram Story views gradually, making them one of the best in the business. Whether you order their smallest or largest package, your views will be staggered over 12 hours. Don't worry; they'll start delivering those views immediately once your order is confirmed and paid for.
Support OptionsNow we’ve come to the part that SocialsUp is strongest for, according to our findings. This Instagram Story views service has the best customer support, which is excellent for customers who prioritize that. Customers with questions or concerns can reach out through the website’s online form or email. However, SocialsUp’s customer service team is known for quickly replying to those emails and successfully resolving customer issues.
That should offer you plenty of peace of mind that if you run into any roadblocks, the team at SocialsUp will be there to help you promptly.
ViralGrowing - Best For Security-Conscious UsersLast but certainly not least on our list of the best places to buy Instagram Story views is ViralGrowing. This business is our top pick regarding security and privacy, which will give any security-conscious customers lots of peace of mind.
Take a look at what makes them one of the best options:
Available PackagesFirstly, you’ll find plenty of Instagram Story views packages to suit all requirements. Whether you only need a couple hundred views on your Story or a few thousand, ViralGrowing has packages that’ll meet your needs.
No matter what package you choose, you won’t have to worry about providing your password to ViralGrowing. That’s unnecessary when ordering story views, so you can rest assured that your account’s security is maintained throughout the process.
Prices

The prices are impressive at ViralGrowing, as are their discounts. For example, the listed price for 5,000 Instagram Story views is originally $15.34. However, you can get the same package for as low as $11.99. Those discounts go a long way for customers, especially those with tight budgets but need more attention on their Instagram story fast.
Payment MethodsHere’s another area where you’ll see why ViralGrowing is our top pick for security-conscious customers. When you buy Instagram Story views from them, you can pay with cards through Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro.
But if you prefer more secure and anonymous payment options, you can use Bitcoin or Ethereum. As you might already know, these cryptocurrencies are significantly more secure and private than conventional payment methods and are harder to trace.
Delivery Speed

Once you submit your order, you only need to sit back and watch the Instagram Story views roll in. ViralGrowing will send those views to you gradually over 1-12 hours, ensuring they appear as natural as possible.
Delivery Speed
Support Options

Lastly, you can reach out for help regarding your Instagram Story views in several ways. Like the other service providers on this list, you can complete an online form or email your question or issue. However, they also have a telephone hotline if you need to contact someone much more urgently. ViralGrowing maintains a strict privacy policy regarding any information you share with them.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Buying Instagram Story Views
Buying Instagram Story views might be something new and unfamiliar to you, and if that’s so, it’s alright. Here are a few commonly asked questions and answers to help you understand the process a bit better:
Instagram Reels Vs Instagram Stories; What's The Difference?

Instagram Reels and IG Stories have many similarities but are two separate features for sharing Instagram videos. IG Stories consist of images and videos that only appear on your follower's story feed 24 hours before disappearing. Meanwhile, Instagram Reels will stay on your profile for as long as you want. Both are excellent for getting more organic views on your IG account, and you can also buy more views from a reputable social media service if you want to.
Why Should You Buy Instagram Story Views?You should buy Instagram Story views to increase the visibility of your content and your Instagram profile overall. Doing so will ensure that you'll get more Instagram users seeing your content on their story feed just like all your followers normally do.
Of course, you’ll want to buy those views from a company that offers high-quality services like the ones reviewed in this guide. That way, you can rest assured that you’ll only get premium-quality views from real Instagram accounts.
Is It Against The Law To Buy Instagram Story Views?

No, purchasing Instagram story views is not illegal, and neither are similar services on other social media sites. Instead, it's an excellent way to complement the organic views your Stories already get. That will ensure your content reaches a broader audience through the explore page, leading to potentially more Instagram followers in the future.
Do You Have To Share Access To Your Instagram Account To Buy Views?

No, you don't have to give anyone access to your personal or business account to get any kind of Instagram services. At most, you'll only need to provide your Instagram username. So, be wary of any service provider that asks for your password or requests control of your IG account. The same is also true for any of your other social media accounts. Anyone asking for that is likely trying to compromise your Instagram account instead of helping you buy followers or views!
Do You Have To Share Access To Your Instagram Account To Buy Views?
Is It Dangerous To Buy Instagram Story Views?

A quick Google search will show you that there are countless sites to buy Instagram Story views from online. But not all of them are safe to do business with, and they might use fake accounts instead of giving you authentic views. That's why you must always look for sites that have been in the business for a long time and have developed a positive reputation from their work. You don't have to look far; you've already seen 5 of the best ones in this guide!
Get More Instagram Story Views Now!At this point, you’ve learned everything there is to know about the 5 best sites to buy Instagram Story views. The sites you saw for purchasing Instagram views here were BuyTopLikes.Com, SocialBoss, SocialsGrow, SocialsUp, and ViralGrowing. Each has the best packages to help you increase your Instagram story view counts.
When choosing the right one for you, be sure to consider the packages they have on offer and how much they charge. Besides that, look at their payment options, how fast they deliver orders and customer support options. That’s all you need to know to buy more attention for your Instagram stories and hopefully gain more followers afterwards!
