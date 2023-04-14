Curry Ford, Conway, Hourglass District: top-shelf restaurants, mom-and-pop markets, and bars and breweries

The Hourglass District and adjoining stretch of Curry Ford Road — whatever you call it — are changing and expanding, yes, but it's a more organic and measured growth than the jarring fast-forward currently happening over on Mills 50. True, busy Curry Ford might not be the most walkable but it's worth braving the traffic to indulge in top-shelf restaurants new and old, shop around at mom-and-pop markets, and sit for a spell at the Hourglass Social House or one of several bars and breweries in the area. This is definitely a foodie zone on the rise. And if it all gets to be too much for you, sit a spell at Lake Hourglass or Lake Underhill Park, or take a stroll through the quiet neighborhoods nearby for a taste of classic Central Florida.

click to enlarge Bad As's Burgers / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

Bad As's Burgers, 4205 Curry Ford Road, 407-601-4363, badassburgersfl.com

Bad As's Sandwiches' John Collazo has expanded his sandwich empire with a high-end approach to burgerdom.

Black Rooster Taqueria, 3097 Curry Ford Road, 407-286-0508, blackroostertaqueria.com

Hourglass got the bragging rights to the second outpost of this local-favorite taco spot, and it's far more roomy than the Mills 50 mothership — plus brunch and a patio.

Hourglass Social House, 2401 Curry Ford Road, 407-930-7308, facebook.com/hourglasssocialhouse

Take your pick of Foxtail's caffeinated jolts or Leguminati's decadent vegan creations (along with a creative beer menu) at this cute neighborhood-sized food hall. Cuddling close is Tamale Co., home of an amazing array of varieties of handmade tamales.

Papa Llama, 2840 Curry Ford Road, 407-706-9463, papallamaorl.com

Popular Peruvian dining destination welcomes guests to relax into a family-style tasting menu, with plenty of natural wines to (elegantly) wash it down.

Pizza Bruno, 3990 Curry Ford Road, 407-270-6833. pizzabrunofl.com

What can we say? Bruno Zacchini serves up stellar pies, mouth-watering garlic knots and great drinks to a crowded room seemingly every single night.

Claddagh Cottage, 2421 Curry Ford Road, 407-895-1555, claddaghcottagepub.com

This long-running Irish pub keeps the atmosphere convivially raucous with expert pours of Guinness and a busy slate of live music, both Irish and not.

The Commission Beer Chamber, 2230 Curry Ford Road. 407-271-4028, facebook.com/thecommissionbeerchamber

"Throwback" beer spot the Commission boasts a visual aesthetic in line with a New York of many years ago, but the beer menu is modern and on-point.

Hourglass Brewing, 2500 Curry Ford Road, 407-730-5249, hourglassbrewing.com

Local brewery and bar is a favorite with the locals both inside and outside of the neighborhood.

Band Room, 3233 Curry Ford Road, 407-897-7080, bandroomorlando.com

Voted for our readers as "Best Musical Instrument Store," this neighborhood spot can turn you into a rock star or MVP of your school's band.

Clemons Produce, 3325 Curry Ford Road, 407-897-1413, facebook.com/clemonsproduceorlando

Few do it better than this local institution stuffed to the rafters with affordably priced local and regional produce.

Peaceful Peacock, 1700 S. Bumby Ave., 407-317-6805, peacefulpeacockorlando.com

This flock of groovy birds is run by Katie Donzanti, a Lululemon ambassador who's anything but the stereotypical "yoga mom." Clearly they wanna diversify if they've chosen Donzanti, a neon-haired Elvis fan who calls it like she sees it, always, and has created a heartful, healing yoga enclave that truly welcomes everyone.

Barber Park, 3701 Gatlin Ave., orangecountyfl.net

This park has it all: basketball, baseball, volleyball and pickleball courts, skateboarding area, off-leash dog park, and picnic areas.

Hourglass Park, 1800 Carlton Drive, orangecountyfl.net

Lake Hourglass is a great spot for kayaking, fishing or just sitting and idling away the day.

Lake Underhill Park, 4355 Lake Underhill Road, orlando.gov

Suitable to most (if not all) levels of fitness curiosity, the Lake Underhill Loop trail is 1.3 miles around, and connects Festival Park, Orlando Skate Park, Kittinger Park and Park of the Americas.

Zaza Cuban Comfort Food, 3500 Curry Ford Road, 407-228-0060, zazacubancomfort.com

If you are, in fact, ready to stop f-ing around and get the day moving, grab yourself a café con leche or cortado from Zaza and shift into fast-forward.