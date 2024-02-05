'You need meat, OK': DeSantis now targeting lab-grown meat in Florida

'I know the Legislature is doing a bill to try to protect our meat,' DeSantis said

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'You need meat, OK': DeSantis now targeting lab-grown meat in Florida
Image via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday backed legislative efforts to prevent lab-grown or “cultivated” meat from being made or sold in Florida.

“I know the Legislature is doing a bill to try to protect our meat,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the South Florida State College Hardee Campus in Bowling Green.

“You need meat, OK. And we're going to have meat in Florida. … We're not going to have fake meat. Like that doesn't work.”

The proposed ban is included in bills (HB 1071 and SB 1084) that also would make other changes involving the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Cultivated meat involves a process of taking a small number of cultured cells from animals and growing them in controlled settings to make food. Industry officials have argued the cultivated-meat process has been closely scrutinized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure safety.

Proponents of a ban have said the issue is about protecting Florida’s cattle industry.

Also, House bill sponsor Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, has contended the issue is about food safety.

“As of today, the unknowns are so great,” Alvarez said last week during a meeting of the House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee. “There are no long-term studies.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Moms, Disney fans call on Disney World to rescind support for proposed child labor rollbacks in Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Moms, Disney fans call on Disney World to rescind support for proposed child labor rollbacks in Florida

House Republicans vote to rollback child labor laws in Florida

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

House Republicans vote to rollback child labor laws in Florida

Disney quickly launches appeal after judge dismissed its lawsuit against DeSantis

By Jim Saunders and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Disney quickly launches appeal after judge dismissed its lawsuit against DeSantis

Orlando Sentinel journalists join newsroom-spanning strike in protest of 'vulture fund' owners, Alden Global Capital

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Sentinel journalists join newsroom-spanning strike in protest of 'vulture fund' owners, Alden Global Capital

Also in News

‘Like a punch in the gut’: Volusia County teachers union calls out school board for union-busting behavior

By McKenna Schueler

Karen Weinrich, an elementary school teacher for Volusia County Schools, addresses the school board on Jan. 23, 2024.

Disney quickly launches appeal after judge dismissed its lawsuit against DeSantis

By Jim Saunders and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Disney quickly launches appeal after judge dismissed its lawsuit against DeSantis

Orlando Sentinel journalists join newsroom-spanning strike in protest of 'vulture fund' owners, Alden Global Capital

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Sentinel journalists join newsroom-spanning strike in protest of 'vulture fund' owners, Alden Global Capital

Judge dismisses Disney's free speech lawsuit against Florida Gov. DeSantis

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge dismisses Disney's free speech lawsuit against Florida Gov. DeSantis
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us