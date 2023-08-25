Wild monkey pops up at Central Florida fast food drive-through window

Photo courtesy Orange City Police/Facebook Monkey spotted near Orange City fast food restaurant this week

A mysterious monkey appeared out of nowhere at a Popeye's drive-through in Central Florida this week, prompting questions likely answered with a shrug, "I dunno, just love that chicken."On Wednesday morning, a wild Rhesus Macaque monkey popped up at a Popeye's in Orange City, as reported by"This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen," said startled Popeye's employee Kimberly Bialobos. [.]The monkey didn't stick around to make an order, instead heading off down another street. The monkey has not yet been apprehended yet by local police, despite multiple sightings.The Rhesus Macaque species is fairly common at the nearby Silver Springs State Park (because Florida), numbering near 200 all the way back in 2015.