Wild monkey pops up at Central Florida fast food drive-through window

Turns out our evolutionary ancestors cannot resist the Popeye's jingle either

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 9:24 am

Monkey spotted near Orange City fast food restaurant this week - Photo courtesy Orange City Police/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orange City Police/Facebook
Monkey spotted near Orange City fast food restaurant this week
A mysterious monkey appeared out of nowhere at a Popeye's drive-through in Central Florida this week, prompting questions likely answered with a shrug, "I dunno, just love that chicken."

On Wednesday morning, a wild Rhesus Macaque monkey popped up at a Popeye's in Orange City, as reported by Fox 35.

"This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen," said startled Popeye's employee Kimberly Bialobos. [Ed. note: She must be new to Central Florida.]
The monkey didn't stick around to make an order, instead heading off down another street. The monkey has not yet been apprehended yet by local police, despite multiple sightings.

The Rhesus Macaque species is fairly common at the nearby Silver Springs State Park (because Florida), numbering near 200 all the way back in 2015.

