‘Stop being racist’: Tickets for loud music nearly 3 times more likely for Black drivers under new Florida law

Carven Exantus via Fresh Take Florida

In this May 1, 2023, photo provided by Carven Exantus, 34, of Miami, left, Exantus and his business partner, Fred Laurice Johnson, 33, are seen standing in front of golf carts used by their business, Crew Cart Services LLC, near the Miami Beach Police Department headquarters. Exantus has been ticketed five times under a new law that allows police and sheriff’s deputies to ticket drivers for music that can be heard more than 25 feet away. Johnson has been ticketed four times. A new analysis of traffic data and court records shows Black drivers in Florida are nearly three times more likely to be ticketed under the law, which took effect last year.