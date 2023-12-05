Pro-Palestine Florida State students demand changes from university leaders

Ten Florida State University student organizers lined up at the campus’ Westcott Building and intermittently chanted “Free Free Palestine!” and “Viva Viva Palestina!” during a Monday press conference in Tallahassee.

The 3 p.m. event on campus came at a time of concerns over academic freedom and expression, the student code of conduct and the overall Israel-Hamas war.

Joelle Nunez, president of FSU Students for a Democratic Society and primary organizer of recent campus events in support of Palestine, reiterated demands the group has drawn up for the university: That President Richard McCullough rewrite his letter to FSU students on the matter, which Nunez said only supported Israel; that the university cut ties with Boeing, an American aerospace company and weapons manufacturer; and the recession of support for the birthright trips conducted by Hillel and Chabad, two on-campus Jewish organizations.

“In short, we are asking FSU to cut all ties with the genocidal Israeli government and to provide support for Muslim Arab and Palestinian students in the wake of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism around the country,” Nunez said.

Nunez and ChiChi Amanze, a student activist and member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, also chastised the university for charging SDS with a student code of conduction violation after a Nov. 10 rally, when FSU SDS had planned to speak at the public comment of a Board of Trustees about their demands. The charges were noncompliance with law enforcement, obstructing university operations, and refusing to leave the meeting when directed.

“We saw this as an attempt to quash political dissent, and we’re not going to go away quietly,” Nunez said.

FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis had no comment on FSU SDS’ demands. She confirmed the university’s Department of Student Conduct and Community Standards charged the group with violations of the Student Organization Conduct Code and said the group’s actions as reported were contrary to both expectations of civil discourse and university policy.

Farnum-Patronis also said the university will meet with SDS leaders about the charges.