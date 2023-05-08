Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando photographer offers gender-affirming portraits to trans community this summer

The Orlando photoshoot takes place June 3

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge Orlando photographer offers gender-affirming portraits to trans community this summer
Courtesy image
As Florida's transgender communities continue to face discriminatory legislation and political targeting, one local artist aims to bring support through photography.

Orlando-based photographer Harry Aaron is launching truID, a series of gender-affirming portraits to help support Florida's trans communities this summer.
The Orlando photoshoot happens June 3. There will also be shoots in Tampa (June 4) and Miami (June 10).

The portraits will be pay-what-you-can, and the event will include services by hair stylists, makeup artists and barbers, all working on a donation basis. Registration is open now.

To ensure the security of those participating, the exact location of each shoot will not be shared publicly. Instead, it will be provided to those who RSVP on truidproject.org, 24 hours before each event.

The truID project is a follow-up to Aaron's "Refresh Portrait Series," in which he traveled to 10 different states to host similar shoots in support of COVID-19-impacted unemployed workers in 2020.

More information about Harry Aaron and his truID portrait project can be found at truidproject.org. Aaron is also accepting donations to help support the project.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
