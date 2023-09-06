Hurricane Idalia estimated losses reach $97.7 million

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

As claims continue to be filed, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia reached $97.7 million on Tuesday, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.The data was based on 12,308 claims reported by insurers.The largest number of claims, 8,533, involved residential property, while other types included such things as auto damage.The data said 531 claims had been closed with payments, while 632 had been closed without payments.The Category 3 Idalia made landfall Wednesday in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before crossing parts of North Florida into Georgia.