Florida sees COVID-19 death toll rise in recent weeks

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 2:17 pm

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Florida, while new COVID-19 cases have dropped in recent weeks.

The state Department of Health on Friday released a report that showed 91,590 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

That was up from 91,178 deaths in a report issued two weeks earlier. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred. The Department of Health releases COVID-19 data every two weeks.

The report also showed a decrease in COVID-19 cases during the past month. It said 7,422 new cases were reported during the week that started Sept. 29, and 6,380 cases were reported during the week that started Oct. 6.

As a comparison, 23,980 cases were reported during the week that started Aug. 25.

