Florida Republicans seek again to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution

The proposal (HJR 335) was advanced by the Republican-dominated House Ethics, Elections, and Open Government subcommittee Monday through an 11-6 vote, despite opposition voiced by half a dozen people during public testimony. Another dozen (and then some) waived in opposition.
Roth has proposed the idea during previous legislative sessions, but it has never garnered the amount of support needed from the GOP-controlled legislature in order to pass. Even if it did, the proposal would ultimately need to go on the 2024 ballot for final approval from voters.
The idea's backed by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, a front group for the Big Business lobby, which doesn't love that people have voted to increase Florida's minimum wage not just once (in 2004) but twice (also in 2020). The Chamber backed a similar proposal in 2006 to raise the bar to 60%. The group behind that push, Protect Our Constitution, was bankrolled by industry groups like the Florida Association of Realtors, which donated $100,000 to the effort and Publix, which similarly tossed over its own $100,000 contribution, according to campaign finance records.
Ironically, just under 58% of Floridians voted to approve that 2006 ballot initiative, meaning it wouldn't have passed if it were put to a vote after the bar was already raised.
Citizens and advocacy groups have historically used the ballot initiative process to pass a number of progressive amendments to the state constitution, in lieu of action by state legislators, including an initiative to legalize medical marijuana in 2016 and to raise Florida's state minimum wage.
Later this year, in November, voters may also have their say on whether to limit governmental interference in abortion and legalize abortion up to roughly 24 weeks of pregnancy.
During the proposal's first committee stop Monday, Roth said he "can't think of a better way to protect our Constitution than to raise the bar.” But opponents believe it demonstrates a lack of trust in Florida voters.
“I think that this (proposal) is really doubting our constituents that we serve and their ability to make informed decisions,” said Democratic State Rep. Ashley Gantt, according to the News Service of Florida.
Orlando-area U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost quipped on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, “The Florida House Republican Theory of Change: If you can’t win over the voters, then screw over the voters!”
Voters in Ohio shut down a similar effort backed by industry groups and anti-abortion organizations last year, which would have raised the state's bar from over 50% to 60% of support needed for a ballot initiative to pass. According to campaign finance records, some of the biggest donors to the Protect the Constitution political committee spearheading the effort there included anti-abortion groups, the American Policy Coalition (a conservative dark money group), and billionaire Richard Uihlein (a major donor to the Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability, which has pushed to roll back child labor laws in Florida and across the country).
The proposed resolution in Florida, to raise the bar for ballot initiatives, still needs to clear several more hurdles before it could be placed on the ballot in 2024.
