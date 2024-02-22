Florida Republicans back bills that target 'community IDs' issued to immigrants

Bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia said the legislation is part of Florida being 'at the forefront of fighting illegal immigration'

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 2:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Republicans back bills that target 'community IDs' issued to immigrants
Photo by McKenna Schueler
The full Senate and House could be poised to take up bills that would bar counties and municipalities from accepting identification cards or documents issued by groups to people who are in the country illegally.

The Republican-controlled Senate Rules Committee and House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the measures (SB 1174 and HB 1451) amid opposition from Democrats.

The bills are positioned to go to the full Senate and House. An immigration bill approved last year barred local governments from providing money for issuing identification cards. But a Senate staff analysis said “several counties” partnered with local organizations to issue such cards.

“Apparently, many of the organizations that issued the ID cards did not inquire into the individual’s immigration status as a condition of issuing the card,” the analysis said.

Senate bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said the legislation is part of Florida being “at the forefront of fighting illegal immigration.”

Critics of the legislation argued that it could put in jeopardy what are known as “community” ID cards. They said community IDs are used only to identify people and not for such things as driving.

Jackson Oberlink, a lobbyist for the advocacy group Florida Rising criticized what he called “vague” parts of the proposal that would target organizations that issue such cards, which also are used by people who are in the country legally.

“Community IDs are used by Floridians for things as simple as picking up their kids from school or picking up a prescription,” Oberlink said.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando City Council likely to extend moratorium on new nightclubs downtown

By McKenna Schueler

It's likely that no new nightclubs will be coming to downtown Orlando for at least another six months.

Florida teens warn that proposed social media ban may have unforeseen consequences

By Erina Anwar, Fresh Take Florida

Florida teens warn that proposed social media ban may have unforeseen consequences

'If you really want to stop abortions, get a vasectomy': Critics oppose Florida's 'unborn child' bill

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

'If you really want to stop abortions, get a vasectomy': Critics oppose Florida's 'unborn child' bill

Orange County poised to use federal pandemic relief funds to cancel medical debt

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Also in News

Orange County poised to use federal pandemic relief funds to cancel medical debt

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Orlando City Council likely to extend moratorium on new nightclubs downtown

By McKenna Schueler

It's likely that no new nightclubs will be coming to downtown Orlando for at least another six months.

Orlando International Airport sees union flight attendants rally for fair contracts, against corporate greed

By McKenna Schueler

Union flight attendants picket outside MCO (Feb. 13, 2024)

New Disney World ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer

By Alexandra Sullivan

New Disney World ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us