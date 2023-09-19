Florida Republican wants to loosen state's child labor laws with new bill

The bill would delete part of state law that says minors who are age 16 or 17 can’t work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m.

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 10:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach - Photo via Florida House of Representatives
Photo via Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach
A House Republican on Monday filed a bill that could lift restrictions on the numbers of hours that 16-year-old and 17-year-old youths can work in Florida.

Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed the bill (HB 49) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

The bill would delete part of state law that says minors who are age 16 or 17 can’t work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. or for more than eight hours when school is scheduled the next day. The law also bars 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds from working more than 30 hours a week when school is in session.

“Minors 16 and 17 years of age may be employed, permitted, or suffered to work the same number of hours as a person who is 18 years of age or older,” the bill says.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Another Nazi demonstrator arrested for hanging swastika flag over I-4 in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

Another Nazi demonstrator arrested for hanging swastika flag over I-4 in Orlando

Vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait

By Chloe Greenberg

Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait

Florida Democrat files bill to protect people from being criminally charged for getting an abortion

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Also in News

Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith continues to snag endorsements in his bid for Florida Senate

By McKenna Schueler

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando announces 2024 run for Florida Senate (March 8, 2023)

Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw

By Chloe Greenberg

Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw

Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait

By Chloe Greenberg

Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait

Another Nazi demonstrator arrested for hanging swastika flag over I-4 in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

Another Nazi demonstrator arrested for hanging swastika flag over I-4 in Orlando
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us