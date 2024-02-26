Florida Gov. DeSantis plans to sign bill releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s grand jury records

The House and Senate this month unanimously approved the bill

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 12:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Gov. DeSantis plans to sign bill releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s grand jury records
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he will sign a bill clearing the way for the release of grand jury testimony about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, a wealthy Palm Beach resident, was investigated by Palm Beach County authorities in 2006 for allegedly sexually abusing young girls at his mansion, leading to a grand-jury investigation.

Through a deal approved by prosecutors in 2007, Epstein sidestepped federal charges and agreed to plead guilty to two state prostitution charges, including procuring a minor for sex.

The House and Senate this month unanimously approved the bill (HB 117), sponsored by Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, and Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton. It would expand an exception to a prohibition on the disclosure of testimony or evidence received by a grand jury.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex-trafficking offenses involving minor girls, and he was found dead in a New York jail in what was deemed a suicide. The Palm Beach Post filed a lawsuit in 2019 in an effort to obtain a court order to unseal the 2006 grand jury records.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

DeSantis calls for more parental control, as Florida Legislature passes blanket social media ban for kids under 16

By Erina Anwar, Fresh Take Florida

DeSantis calls for more parental control, as Florida Legislature passes blanket social media ban for kids under 16

Florida bill weakening child labor protections on construction sites heads to full Senate

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee

Florida teens warn that proposed social media ban may have unforeseen consequences

By Erina Anwar, Fresh Take Florida

Florida teens warn that proposed social media ban may have unforeseen consequences

Florida House approves bill to proposal to allow chaplains in schools

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida House approves bill to proposal to allow chaplains in schools

Orlando nonprofit Skate Bud looks to expand and improve Florida’s skateparks for youth

By McKenna Schueler

A Skate Bud participant ollies off a quarter-pipe at the Jackie Tatum Skate Plaza in Los Angeles (2021)

Orange County poised to use federal pandemic relief funds to cancel medical debt

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Orlando City Council likely to extend moratorium on new nightclubs downtown

By McKenna Schueler

It's likely that no new nightclubs will be coming to downtown Orlando for at least another six months.

Orlando International Airport sees union flight attendants rally for fair contracts, against corporate greed

By McKenna Schueler

Union flight attendants picket outside MCO (Feb. 13, 2024)
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us