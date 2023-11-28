Florida gas prices expected to remain low through holidays

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

Motorists in Florida paid an average of just over $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline as they headed home from the Thanksgiving holiday.The AAA auto club said average prices Sunday and Monday were $3.01 a gallon.Those averages were down 3 cents from a week earlier and were 84 cents below the 2023 high recorded on Aug. 17."A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there's an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line.”The lowest prices Monday were in the Panhandle, with averages at $2.84 a gallon in the Pensacola area and $2.85 in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, according to AAA.The tourist-heavy Orlando area averaged $2.96 a gallon. Meanwhile, the average in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area was $3.20 a gallon.Pump prices were the lowest for the holiday period since 2020, when the demand for fuel was down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national average price Monday was $3.25 a gallon.