Florida gas prices expected to remain low through holidays

'A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays'

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 10:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida gas prices expected to remain low through holidays
Photo via Adobe
Motorists in Florida paid an average of just over $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline as they headed home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The AAA auto club said average prices Sunday and Monday were $3.01 a gallon.

Those averages were down 3 cents from a week earlier and were 84 cents below the 2023 high recorded on Aug. 17.

"A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there's an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line.”

The lowest prices Monday were in the Panhandle, with averages at $2.84 a gallon in the Pensacola area and $2.85 in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, according to AAA.

The tourist-heavy Orlando area averaged $2.96 a gallon. Meanwhile, the average in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area was $3.20 a gallon.

Pump prices were the lowest for the holiday period since 2020, when the demand for fuel was down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national average price Monday was $3.25 a gallon.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Teamsters allege Florida water delivery company illegally threatened workers during union campaign

By McKenna Schueler

Teamsters allege Florida water delivery company illegally threatened workers during union campaign

Florida Republican wants to ban descendants of slaves from receiving reparations

By News Service of Florida

Florida Republican wants to ban descendants of slaves from receiving reparations

Despite Supreme Court ruling, DeSantis lawyers again seek to have anti-drag show law take effect

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Despite Supreme Court ruling, DeSantis lawyers again seek to have anti-drag show law take effect

Florida hurricane season ends, but recovery to take time

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida hurricane season ends, but recovery to take time

Also in News

Katt Williams brings 'Dark Matter Tour' to an Orlando arena in 2024

By Grayson Keglovic

Katt Williams returns to Orlando in early 2024

Teamsters allege Florida water delivery company illegally threatened workers during union campaign

By McKenna Schueler

Teamsters allege Florida water delivery company illegally threatened workers during union campaign

OnePulse accused of breaching tourist tax development agreement with Orange County

By McKenna Schueler

OnePulse accused of breaching tourist tax development agreement with Orange County

Dining workers at Rollins College vote against unionizing after facing aggressive anti-union campaign

By McKenna Schueler

Photo of Rollins College campus in Winter Park, Florida.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us