VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Dunedin's Caladesi Island State Park named second-best beach in country by Dr. Beach

Some beach.

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

With over 30 years of ranking sand under his belt,  Florida International University coastal scientist Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman has released his annual list of the nation's top beaches, and only two Florida spots made the cut.

Caladesi Island State Park, located in Dunedin, came in at No. 2, in Dr. Beach's 2022 Top Ten Beaches in the country.

"Caladesi is reached by pedestrian ferry boat, private boats or a long walk north from Clearwater Beach; the inlet is closed so Caladesi is no longer a true island, but still a great getaway," says Dr. Beach. "The white beach is composed of crystalline quartz sand which is soft and cushy at the water’s edge, inviting one to take a dip in the sparkling clear waters. There are boardwalk trails, but my favorite is the kayak and canoe trails through the mangroves to see the large blue herons and other birds that frequent this wonderful natural area."

Caladesi's high ranking is a significant improvement from last year's 7th place, which is surprising since the write-up about the beach is word-for-word the same as the 2021 ranking and doesn't explain the jump at all.

Nevertheless, Caladesi was only one of two Florida beaches to make the list, with the Panhandle's St. George Island Park coming in at No. 4.

"This long barrier island, far from urban areas, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, anglers and bird watchers as nature abounds. Besides swimming in the crystal-clear water, I enjoy beachcombing and shelling," says Dr. Beach. "While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach. There is much to explore on this serene 2,023-acre park."

Notably, the list also left out recent previous Florida beach winners like Siesta Key and Grayton Beach State Park. Over the last year Florida experienced some of the worst Red Tide algae blooms in recent history, which might explain the lack of Gulf-adjacent beaches.

Here's the full 2022 list :

1. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina
2. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida
3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York
4. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle
5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina
7. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
8. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii
9. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Dr. Beach's annual list is chosen by a 50 point criteria, which includes things like noise levels, traffic, smell, general access, algae levels, rip currents and even the slope of the beach.

Slideshow

30 beautiful beaches within driving distance of Orlando

New Smyrna Beach 1 hour away New Smyrna is known for its surfing and 17-mile white beaches, but if you happen to bring any four-legged friends, there&#146;s a dog beach not too far. Photo via David S. Ferry |||/Flickr
30 slides
Delray Beach 2 hours, 45 minutes away Delray beach is known as &#147;Florida&#146;s village by the sea.&#148; This comes as no surprise as there are plenty of restaurants and shops to stop at after a sunny beach day. Photo via City of Delray Beach/Facebook Cayo Costa State Park 4 hours away Only accessible through a boat or kayak (for the brave ones), this untouched beach is the perfect spot for bird watching and bicycling trails. Visitors can take a ferry from several of the mainland locations. Photo via Cayo Costa Ferry/Website Ponce Inlet 1 hour away Pay a visit to Florida&#146;s tallest lighthouse at Ponce Inlet -- the Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse. Visitors are just 203 steps away from a perfect ocean view. Photo via Daniel Piraino/Flickr Cocoa Beach 1 hour away Cocoa Beach is home to four parks which all have a beach access point. The parks have plenty of picnic tables and showers to help enjoy a beach day. Photo via Joseph Gage/Flickr New Smyrna Beach 1 hour away New Smyrna is known for its surfing and 17-mile white beaches, but if you happen to bring any four-legged friends, there&#146;s a dog beach not too far. Photo via David S. Ferry |||/Flickr Boneyard Beach 2 hours, 30 minutes Along Boneyard Beach, visitors can find massive driftwood trees scattered along the shore. It&#146;s the perfect spot for a picture or watching the crashing waves. Photo via oliver.dodd/Flickr
Click to View 30 slides


This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

Trending

Florida Rep. Randy Fine tweets threatening message to President Biden after Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas

By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

The worst part of the whole story is seeing this photo of Fine's own beautiful child, which he tweeted earlier in the week. What can Fine possibly be thinking?

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

By Alex Galbraith

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

Trump packed the federal judiciary with unqualified ideologues. Now America is stuck with the consequences for the rest of our lives

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Elections have consequences.

Ron DeSantis receives bill to standardize active shooter drills in Florida schools after Texas school shooting

By News Service of Florida

Ron DeSantis receives bill to standardize active shooter drills in Florida schools after Texas school shooting

Also in News

Republican states back Florida in sanctuary cities ban court case

By News Service of Florida

Republican states back Florida in sanctuary cities ban court case

ACLU points to SCOTUS' Ted Cruz decision in fight against Florida's ballot initiative contributions cap

By Jim Saunders, NSF

ACLU points to SCOTUS' Ted Cruz decision in fight against Florida's ballot initiative contributions cap

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs condo safety law in response to Surfside collapse

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs condo safety law in response to Surfside collapse

High gas prices aren't expected to keep tourists away from Orlando

By News Service of Florida

High gas prices aren't expected to keep tourists away from Orlando
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us