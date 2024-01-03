Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects over 860K signatures

The Florida Division of Elections website showed 863,876 valid petition signatures for the proposal

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects over 860K signatures
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
With a deadline a little more than a month away, supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights continue getting closer to meeting a petition-signature requirement.

The Florida Division of Elections website Friday showed 863,876 valid petition signatures for the proposal, up from 833,743 a week earlier and 753,306 two weeks earlier.

The political committee Floridians Protecting Freedom, which is sponsoring the measure, will need to submit at least 891,523 valid signatures statewide and meet signature requirements in at least half of the state’s congressional districts to put the proposal on the November 2024 ballot.
Related
Florida's most important stories about abortion rights in 2023

Florida's most important stories about abortion rights in 2023: Some leaders sought to further undercut abortion rights, others worked to strengthen them, and activists on both sides carried on the fight


The committee faces a Feb. 1 deadline for meeting the requirements. It also needs the Florida Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording.

Floridians Protecting Freedom announced the initiative in May after the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that could prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The six-week limit is contingent on the outcome of a legal battle about a 15-week abortion limit that DeSantis and lawmakers passed in 2022.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has argued the Supreme Court should keep the proposed constitutional amendment off the ballot, saying its wording would mislead voters — a contention that amendment supporters dispute.

The ballot summary of the proposal says, in part: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

By Chloe Greenberg

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

Botched Florida GOP mailer advertises wrong date for January special election

By McKenna Schueler

That is an incorrect election date, ma'am.

DeSantis and Florida university system request dismissal of lawsuits from pro-Palestinian student groups

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

DeSantis and Florida university system request dismissal of lawsuits from pro-Palestinian student groups

Ten big issues to watch for in Florida's 2024 legislative session

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Ten big issues to watch for in Florida's 2024 legislative session

Also in News

Botched Florida GOP mailer advertises wrong date for January special election

By McKenna Schueler

That is an incorrect election date, ma'am.

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

By Chloe Greenberg

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

By McKenna Schueler

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

Orlando's Amway Center changes name to Kia Center

By Jessica Bryce Young

Patrons mill in front of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us