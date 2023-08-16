Aldi acquires Winn-Dixie supermarkets, plans to convert some Florida stores

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 1:51 pm

Florida's second-largest grocery chain now has a new owner.

This morning, German discount grocer Aldi announced plans to acquire nearly 400 Southeastern Grocers Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to a press release.

"Like Aldi, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come," said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, in a statement. "The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end."

The sale price was not disclosed, and the transaction isn't expected to be finalized until the first half of 2024, says the company.

Today's announcement also detailed plans to convert some Winn-Dixies and Harvey's locations into Aldis.

"Aldi will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” added Hart. “For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.”

The company did not say exactly which locations may get converted to Aldis.

"This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "Aldi shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value — and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbors throughout the Southeast."

