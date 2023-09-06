Legal Public Notices 9/6/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., DOB: 09/11/2018 AGE: 4 A Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. SUMMONS NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. To: SHAREEM HERNANDEZ, A Petition has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for relief as set forth in the document Petition. The object of this action is the Termination of Parental Rights. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this summons is served on you (not counting the day of service), you must: 1. File with the clerk of this Court, a formal written response to the Petition in accordance with the rules of the Court. Submitted By: ECLIPSE LAW GROUP /s/ Rena McDonald, RENA MCDONALD, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 8852 203 S. Water Street, Suite 300 Henderson, NV 89015 Telephone: (702) 448-4962 Facsimile: (702) 448-5011 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff Makayla Akiyama.
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS To: Akiyama, Makayla,
Hernandez, Shareem. TO: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on October 03, 2023 at 9:00 AM, in Courtroom RJC Courtroom 03H located at: 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Mamea Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 09/15/2023 @ 1:00pm Isache Gardner Boxes, and furniture/ Tequila Howard clothes/ Curtis Bryant Clothes, rims, tires/ Stephanie Mote 1bed room home/ Melvin Hammond Clothes supplies/ Ashley Hoven household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Patricia Osborn - totes, boxes. William Howard Jr - table, couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Eileen Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on September 15th, 2023 12:15PM - Kimberline Arrington: Suitcases and small home items; Lauralee Hedrick: Boxes, washer and dryer; Tiffany Swanson: Boxes and king size bed. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 19, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Neal Higgins: Luggage, computer case, air pump, tv, bags. Kellie Gamraoui: Mattress, bags, boxes, clothes, toys, home decor, blankets. Kyra Dowdell: duffel bag, boxes, bags, clothes, totes. Jacob Horine:Mattress, baby seat, folding table, trash cans, chest, lamps, file cabinet, boxes, bags. It's retail, Tamara Baldwin: tvs, sports equipment, golf clubs, luggage, blower, hand truck, blankets, boxes. Shawn Hennen: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando FL 32822(407) 212-5890 on September 21st, 2023 10:15am Cynthia Colon - Furniture, Toys, Totes, Luggage. Edgar Soto - Furniture, Bike, Totes, Toys. Destiny Johnson - Furniture, Electonics, Clothes, Toys. John Vega - Furniture, Electronics, Toys, Decor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on September 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Daniel Anderson -Totes, Kitchen-ware, Personals items: Elle Paulina Barriteau- Household Items, Boxes ,Totes:Denzel Willis-Appliances, Boxes ,Totes,Clothes:Rodine Richards-Personal Items, Kitchen -ware:Tanshenika Miller-Personal Items,Totes,Boxes,Apppliances:Schamard Caneus-Appliances, Furniture:Carlissia Smith - House-ware ,clothes,Boxes,Totes:Shanika Gardner -Washer ,Dryer,Home appliances,Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/21/2023 @ 10:45AM Angelina Maria Pastore; bikes, boxes and home goods. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Imani Cook; Furniture. Jamira Charles; Bedroom furniture. Angela Dunham; Two bedroom apartment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 19, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355Verice Brown- computers, Tv’s, Clothing, Etc., Natashia Lozano- Decorations, Audrey Bellamy- Mixer, Tables, Boxes, Chris Reed- Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 20th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: La Creashia Blash TV guitar and bags, Joan Ouko totes, Robert Perry homegoods, Maxwell Jackston homegoods, Omyraliz Ortiz homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: September 21, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra Wilmeth: Household items, Korrine Cooper: Household items, Alma Ridenour: Household items, William Short: Household items, Shelley Caran: household items, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jonathan Kelly furniture, clothing, bicycle parts; Cynthia Trotman queen bed toes, boxes, clothing, shoe, appliances; Kayla Pagan small furniture storage unit; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics; Ivelisse Gutierrez 2-bedroom apartment furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tasha Simmonds; Bed, Mattress, Bags, Books, Sport Equipment. Jennifer Betrand; Bed, Couch, Mattress, Table, Book, Boxes, Cloths, Shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Brandon Pruitt-Household goods, Adolphus Hall-Household goods, Alexandra San Inocencio-Household goods, Nashalys Correa-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Christopher Davis, tv, dresser, mattress, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Zavian Martins: Couch, 2 TVs, Table, Bags, Artwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 15, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Stephanie Jagassar- tires, household items. Shukeema Woodard- Christmas decor. Thomas Loneragan - household items. Syed Ali- household items. Shuquia Prentice- Gonsalves- totes, boxes. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/19/2023 @ 12:00PM: Demarco Cooper- Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 19th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Jasmine Martinez- Small household items, Alvin Brinson- Furniture, Christian Williams- Personal items, Clifford Hughley-Shelves, Regine Jean Baptiste- Household items, Azalee Presely- Clothing and boxes, Nakwan Legare- 1 Bedrm table, clothes, and boxes, 2 tvs, Earl Jackson IV- Three tv and some storage bins, Jennifer Osborne-TBD. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of JAROD STEVENS, Petitioner, -vs- SUSAN PALMER STEVENS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR- 4955. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: SUSAN PALMER STEVENS 2315 E. Crystal Lake Ave. Orlando, FL 32806 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JAROD STEVENS C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before 10/12/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/17/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Juan Vazquez (clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP19-190 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.L. DOB: 03/26/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Regina Lil Faye Wells (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on October 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 05/LATIMORE CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: Z.T. DOB: 12/22/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Kayla Selph Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Alicia Latimore on October 11, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 16-2023-DR-002219-FM DIVISION: FM-B IN RE: The Matter of the Termination of Parental Rights for the Proposed Adoption of a Minor Child Baby Girl Mabrey DOB: 02/20/2023. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ADOPTION. TO: Unknown African American male. Conception in Orlando, Florida on or around May 2022. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights Pending Adoption has been filed by Lauren Kingry, Esquire whose address is 1919 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. You may object to this action by filing a written objection with the Clerk of the Circuit Court by 8/28/2023, in Room 1191, Duval County Courthouse, 501 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. If you fail to respond, a hearing in this matter will Courthouse. The Court will reserve 10 minutes for this hearing. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING OR TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. Dated: 7/13/2023. JODY PHILLIPS, Clerk Of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on September 20th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Marie Louis J. Petit Fond #0A025, Jean G. Elysee #0D017, Hailey Bliven #0D028, Jarrel Wilson #0G001, Shanice Brown #0H036, Maxson Cezalien #0I036, Morel Paulemon #0I043.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl.32806 09/13/2023: AA0602M Monique Hubbard, 1144 Shatera Hines, 2143 Tichalla Ginyad, 1445 Nicolas Lopez, 2301 Elizabeth Lebron, 1625 Sacorea Newbon, AA5011E Alexandria Woodson, AB4605D Penny Selecta, 1526 Angel Davis, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, 1042 Marie Alvarez, AB0581D Penny Selecta. U-Haul Ctr 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 09/13/2023: D239 Quineka Richardson, A101 Elizabeth Branagan, B107 Marcos Rivera, B152 Lorine Desroches, C187 Dorothy Chase. U-Haul Ctr 508 N. Goldenrod Orlando Fl 32807 09/13/2023: 302 Reli Navarro, 718 Arnold Ward, 304 Ashlie Lewis, 431 Sherisse Liburd, 340 Jina Santana, 328 Frantzie Jones, 101 Craig Levine, 1208 Trelawney Scott. U-Haul Ctr 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 09/13/2023: 1201 Jason Grasshopper, 1510 Jason Grasshopper, 1906 Miguel Batista, 1704 Calvin Searcy, 1257 Rebecca Goodman, 1224 Angel Ellis.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1046-Margaret Torres;1053-Sherry Rose Avery Andrade/Sherry Rose Avery-Andrade;2052-Yvonne Lisa Rossetti;2056-Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton;2122-Rolando Merced;4047-Natalia Cifuentes/Natalia Cifuentes M/Natalia Cifuentes Motta;5044-Nancy Guess;5065-Nancy Guess;5078-Nancy Guess;5115-Victor Drewanz Gnani Ernesto;6018-Gustavo Campos/Gustavo Ferreira Campos Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1107 Ð Erik Mosher; 1108 Ð Erik Mosher; 2209 Ð Yanira Barrera; 3101 Ð Edith Cook; 3205 Ð Cory Shaffer; 3216 Ð Anthony Lee Sr Gomez; 103879 Ð David R Schemel/David Schemel/David Raymond Schemel.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1112 - Biomat USA Inc. Gordon, Amanda; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1320 - Delcampo, Breanna; 1505 - Upchurch, Blake; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2511 - Florence, Jr, Lester; 2619 - Walker, Jackee; 2709 - Tyson, Jackill; 2718 - Williams, Alyssa; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3124 - Brown, Clara; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3524 - Austin, Jeffrey; 3721 - wheeler, Jonas PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B053 - Purrazzi, Vincent; B058 - Church, Luthrell; B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B074 - Buchert, Jo Anne; B076 - Harris, Paige; B126 - Williams Jr, Lura; B137 - Mendez, David; B176 - Whitely, Shenell; B177 - Rockemore, Monica; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C044 - miller, precious; C072 - Bennett, Mergele; C091 - Davis, Cassandra; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D066 - Robinson, Wortford; D071 - Jones, Kia; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; D089 - Jackson, Devine; F008 - Flannigan, Emily; F020 - Perkins, Allyson; F026 - Rodriguez, Edgar PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Lagasse, Stephen; A005 - Morales, Jenny; A028 - churchill, nicholas; A030 - Newsholme, Christina; A037 - Jennings, Raymond; C112 - Woodley, Jeffery; D141 - Alsept, Robert; F181 - Borger, Joseph; H227 - Grant, Rachelle; H230 - Grimsley, Orenthius; H247 - Montanez, William; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J336 - Livingston, Natasha; J340 - Eiermann, Mark; K447 - Mostro Home Remodeling LLC Castro, Amy; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A137 - Williams, Brandon J; C337 - fletcher, Gary; C351 - Prenn, Derrick; C355 - Sued, Miguel; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E031 - Reese, Jeff; E102 - Martinez, Daniel; F608 - Wright, Phillip; F612 - Sampson, Michael; F617 - Tafoya, Marsha; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F640 - Freeman, Jeanne; F652 - Hill, Darien; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; G001 - Woodmore, Keyera; G028 - Aviles, Fabian; H811 - Prenn, Derrick; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; A125 - Rivers, Shomorice; B225 - Wilson, Amirah; B226 - Barnes, Keona; B235 - Gelsey, Shanerria; B238 - Ford, Valarie; C305 - Feagin, Arthur; C316 - Viverito, Frank; D404 - Williams, Narcissus; D411 - BRAVO INVESTMENTS OF FLORIDA BRAVO, ANDREINA; D425 - King, Lateska; D442 - Jackson, Sophia; D446 - Davis, DEVORIA; D462 - Matney, Diana; E506 - Ruiz, Denise; E527 - Dice, Tradaija; F602 - Felton, Regina; F610 - Tiana, Myrick; G709 - Murray, Rodney; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G753 - Martinez, Viviana; K013 - Gourdeau, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A004 - BROOKE, BRANTLEY; A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A034 - Smith, Shauntae; A039 - mitchell, Lazarus; A042 - Palombo, Richard; A044 - Coleman, Gloria; A050 - Daniels, Natasha; C003 - Lester, Mark; C009 - Noble, Kenneth; C011 - Maya, Carlos; C029 - Brown, Tara; C051 - Turner, Castalavet; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D010 - Chaponot, Zachary; D026 - Smith, Katrina; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D071 - santiago, christian; D080 - Morris, Jylannie; D090 - Black, Kevin; D091 - Davis, Mary; D092 - Kelley, Daniel; E018 - grant, jessica; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E024 - Bedford, Tanika; E030 - Koohyar, Jill; E074 - melendez, Brian; E089 - Nunez, Joel; F004 - Rousseau, Marjorie; G001 - Simoneaux, Dana; G014 - Franklin, Deven; H041 - Raye, Tim; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I017 - Howell, Karen; J107 - thomas, Floyd; J209 - Mitchell, Shelbi; J217 - Rivera, Carmen; J411 - Smith, April; J413 - Smith Iii, Milton; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J425 - Santos, Alberto; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J507 - Townsend, Mary Jo; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J613 - Fuentes, Danay; J707 - Correa, Anthony; J801 - Peterson, Tinasha; P057 - Smith, Vennis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - Bowers, Christopher; A124 - Roux, Ronald; A148 - Macdonald, Andrew; A155 - Kenning, Deborah; A187 - Madderom, Loren; B205 - Mott, Robert; B234 - phillips, Tarez; B255 - Perkins, James; B270 - Valentine, Sean; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C307 - Woodham, Kimberly; C314 - Woodham, Kimberly; C319 - Lopez, Mateo; C379 - Butler, Rahem; D435 - Sagadraca, William; D476 - Haley, Austin; D477 - Harfield, Kevin; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E528 - Martinez, Keisha; E546 - Siler, Michael; E575 - Toure, Alma; F630 - Paris, Christopher; F661 - Silva, Elisabete; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G736 - Green, Kenon; G750 - lewis, Tanya; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00209 - Velez, Jessica; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00427 - David, Brian; 00443 - gray, Samoya Hall; 00511 - Vangorden, Ruth; 00563 - Burns, Tiffany; 00593 - Flitter, Mark; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00612 - Coleman, Lawrence; 00629 - Lorenzana, Marc; 00720 - Buchanan, Josie; 00722 - Singleton, King; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris; 00794 - Rios, Marisol PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Gines, Ida; 1014 - Bradley, Kevin; 1032 - Kilic, Ebru; 1047 - Torres, Reyven; 1059 - Hopkins, Dolores; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 1159 - Smith, Dawn; 2019 - Dixon, Climistina; 2073 - Theodore, Jean; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4017 - Hepburn, Oco; 4020 - Green, John; 4029 - Black, Brian; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5035 - Williams, Georgette; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5104 - Reano, Sier; 5110 - Matthews, Holly; 7006 - Stiles, Nelson; 7012 - Ebron, Sherita; 7036 - Hepburn, Oco; 7106 - Harris, Derrilyn; 7108 - Smith, Morris; 7146 - Hepburn, Oco; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 21, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1129 - Oquendo, Sonia; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2174 - Hughley, Brezhet; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2234 - Fuller-Francis, Tiffaney; 2239 - hernandez, Jonathan; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2353 - Ramos, Aleika; 2363 - Roberson, Jeremy; 4012 - hall, britnie; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5118 - Llewellyn, Ricky E PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 3041 - brittain, Michael; 5008 - Danish, Henry; 6019 - Owens, John; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis; 7086 - Scheibe, Samantha; 9012 - Gholston, Jeremiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0167 - Freeman, Diane; 0222 - Benitez, Ashley; 0227 - torres, Jose; 0245 - Marquez, Ruben; 0249 - Loggins, Tamara; 0255 - navedo, Desiree; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3001 - Sana's African Hair Braiding And Bea LLC Savadogo, Sanata; 3036 - Ortiz, Meglana; 3074 - Maquivar, Madian; 4022 - Galmore Jr, Ricky Elvis; 5014 - Sana’s African Hair Braiding And Bea LLC Savadogo, Sanata; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 7010 - Sanchez, Jorge; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7019 - Ruiz, Cynthia; 7021 - Bustomante, Shaquetta; 7025 - Francois, Francine; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 7107 - Alvarez, Gebriel; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 8019 - Alfaro, Burkard; 8028 - Auguste, Kerzen; 8156 - Alicea, Miguel; 8170 - Boynes, Kenyetta PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0370 - Olson Jr, Charles; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 1018 - Grann, Steven; 2041 - Early, Paul; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2055 - Cestero, Rey F; 2108 - Johnson, Ray; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3015 - Gay, Dawn PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0056 - Delgado, Andy; 0060 - Johnson, Letarius; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 1018 - Gallagher, William; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4022 - Luminar Technologies Shook, Tara; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4071 - Concepcion, Suheilly; 5011 - Michel, Dominique; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5013 - Howard, Moesha; 5014 - Long, Timothy; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 5163 - Miller, Gary; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6021 - Sierra, Joel; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 8017 - colon, Lynette; 9014 - SHRERELL, MIQUISHA; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B002 - Bones, Sol; B003 - Gatson, Nina; B011 - Curry, Michael; B029 - Barker, Leigh; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C022 - maxnelven, jean; C043 - Patterson, Damoun; C055 - Joachin, Marc; C075 - Watson, Jeanell; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D027 - Halstead, John; D038 - Brown, Tori; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D069 - Howard, Pamela; D071 - Edwards, Destiny; D072 - Duran, Yinet; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D146 - Pena, Maria; D156 - Perez, Rodolfo; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D204 - guzman, jesus; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E012 - McFarlane, Wendy; E028 - Alvarado, Cesar; E070 - Lopez, David; E079 - Furlow, Carlos; E082 - Bones, Sol; E111 - JKP Analysts LLC Conley, Diane PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1034 - Daniels, Anita; 1264 - Shealy, Courtney; 1265 - Torres, Samantha; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1287 - Sanchez, Brianna; 1326 - Arroyo, Tanya; 2001 - Navarro, Marcela; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2163 - Concepcion, Jessie; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3280 - Moreno, Meliza; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3399 - Pierrelus, Nandee; F409 - Rogers, Teresa; F422 - DC Projects & Servies Cruz, Daniel; F445 - Gillett, Brian; G533 - Heart and Vascular Care Hunbeby, David; H553 - Bradshaw, Tierra; H570 - Shock, John; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J726 - DC Projects & Servies Cruz, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1129 - Martinez, Rafael; 1212 - Neal, Kareem; 1218 - Cintron, Kelly; 1259 - Acevedo, Norma; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1289 - Francois, Destiny; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Soussou, Nadim; 1401 - Rodriguez, Elsa; 1404 - Navarro, Elias; 1429 - Pacheco, Ricardo; 1430 - Bowles, Barry; 1439 - Alegria, Achly; 1705 - Andrews, Crystal; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 1744 - Roblero, Sonia; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2013 - V, Mario; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2203 - Hernandez, Heydi; 2291 - Rosario, Lina; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2460 - gonzalez, David; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2618 - Holland, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1000 - Boggiano, Nancy; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 2028 - King, Genevieve; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2111 - Davis, Tatiana; 2112 - Mcclellan, Cherelle; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2254 - Schaffner, Elizabeth R; 2268 - Johnson, Jamel; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0144 - Blanks, jonte; 0200 - colon, Kristine; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0420 - Quinones, Yolanda; 0478 - Musculus, Quinn; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0483 - Haire, Jacquelyn; 0486 - Lucas, Bonnie; 2010 - haire, Paul; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3031 - Chiquito, yvonne; 3053 - Melendez, Osvaldo; 3108 - Celli, Adam; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4036 - Stone, Cisco; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 5022 - Bourne, Brian; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6011 - Phillips, Andre; 6024 - Hernandez, Abigail PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A010 - Lattimore, Cederia; A021 - Granadales, Ninoska; A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A042 - Virgil, Tynesha; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A063 - Smith, Devonte; A079 - Warren, Donish; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A107 - Ortiz, Sheila; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A164 - Dunn, Shar-Dai; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A213 - Diaz, Rafael Roberto; A217 - Santos, Evan; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A256 - Briceno, Maryori; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; C390 - Barthelmy, Jalissa; D399 - Prado-Guadalupe, Daniel; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D489 - Cruz, Michelle; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; F564 - Gelphi, Wilmari; F565 - Molina, Eddie; F570 - Birchard, Travis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; C128 - Hester, Callie; C152 - Agostini, Lined; D390 - Tumlin, Elaine; D460 - Colon, Deanna; F539 - Tumlin, Elaine; F540 - Hall, Mark; F545 - Moseley, TJ PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A124 - Castillo, Ryan; B103 - Corrao, Terri; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B149 - Klemme, Timo; B157 - Thomas, Diccarla; B158 - Ivanov, Tala; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B228 - Rodriguez, Emilia; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C105 - Frith, Des; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C211E - Rosa, Maria; C212D - Jackson, Mariah; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C227H - Cleveland, Tyshon; C230B - Torres, Jennifer. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on September 21, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2059 - Johnson, Kortney; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2105 - Santiago, Shanell; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2219 - Pagan, Jeffrey; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3014 - williams, Camaya; 3021 - Hildalgo, Gabriel; 3065 - Demarsoft LLC Marchena, Edward; 4011 - Alvarez, Liliana; 4047 - Pereira, Daniel; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6004 - Kimbell, April; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6026 - Nunez, Luis; 6117 - Buckley, Twanya; 6118 - Hebner, Rand PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0198 - Monteiro-Rokia, Zackary Brito; 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 0305 - Rodger, Demarc; 3028 - Fernandez, William Andres; 5008 - Espanol, Yudelka; 7019 - Pettway, Alfred; 7049 - Colon, belnan; 7070 - Baez, Luisana; 7081 - Gutierrez, John; 7082 - James, Janita Y; 8016 - Vidal, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C156 - santos, heisari; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C187 - Appleton, Peter; D113 - Johnson, Saundra; D122 - Commock, Kamron; D162 - bridges, Shinice; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D167 - Denis, Reginald; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; H081 - ORTIZ, ANTONIO PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B046 - Leatherwood, James; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C016 - Zarred, Albert; C029 - Martinez, Franky; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; D004 - Similien, Love; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; E030 - Magee, Irma; E032 - diaz, Luz; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E047 - Kudzol, Trisha; F001 - iglesias, Matias; F006 - jean mary, ivetot; F008 - Decembre, Vaval Christine; F012 - Santana, Ana; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F041 - smith, Corles; G029 - Lobo, Ashley; G034 - Perez, Nelson; H002 - Acevedo, Andrew; H015 - Gonzalez, Joselito; H034 - Acevedo, William; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J034 - Harris, Marlon; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J051 - Alfred, Dave; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J092 - Gaston, Tyrone; J098 - Randolph, Angela; J114 - Ward, Shakira; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K025 - Benjamin, Sophia; K084 - Robinson, Latasha; K090 - Garcia, Yesenia; K101 - Berlus, Marie Marlene; P001 - louissaint, louis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; A190 - Purdy, Josette; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B212 - Rodrigues, Rafael; B225 - Johnson, Lynda; B227 - Jones, Jaleesa; B244 - Conquest, Kim; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B292 - renonce, Roseberline; C311 - Hunt, Terry; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C331 - Harris, Rhonda; C336 - Fleming, Juanita; C383 - Valarie, Higley; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E523 - Williams, Anthony; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E536 - Cesaire, Sophonie; E545 - jeanlouis, Chrislaine; E550 - Jackson, Regina; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Torres, Angel; A117 - Agosto, Melissa; B202 - Detweiler, Christopher; B247 - Miller, Sonia; C311 - griffin, martasia; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; D412 - florimon, Carolina; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F604 - Sylvester, Krystal; F622 - magadan, Evelyn; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G709 - Delice, Oneck; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G721 - kyle, Margie; G722 - Fahlgren, David; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H829 - Arevalo, Luz; I914 - Lee, Cynthia; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J023 - Evans, Tyrek J; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J034 - Volcy, Christine; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; K122 - Williams, Sophie; K126 - Smith, Lawrence; L204 - White, Charie; L210 - SIBLARY W7 CORP lacayo, alba; N405 - Olmo, Ivelisse Rodriguez; N413 - Sulyma, Richard; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P015 - Mendez, Junior PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1061 - Rico, Tina; 1073 - Feliciano Corchado, Damarys; 1074 - Johnson, Lori Ann; 11011 - Bondurant, Letecia; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11309 - Quioan, Vincent; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12061 - Mejia, Estrellita; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 1219 - I & Drywall & Texture LLC Martinez, Margieth; 12309 - Aguirresaenz, Jefferson Naun; 12410 - Medina, William; 12416 - Mcclain, Cedric; 12506 - Johnson, Marsheene; 12509 - Biscaro, Roberto; 1257 - Dexter, Imani; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 461 - Maxwell, Ronald; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 711 - Jacoby, Michael B; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 801 - pardo, Cesar; 960 - davila, John; 983 - Harvin, Janice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 017 - Brown, William; 076 - Gbaa, David; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 110 - Ortega, Willie; 156 - Thompson, Otijia; 161 - Simms, Kenroy; 217 - Cipriano, Nina; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 331 - Rodriguez, Edward; 359 - White, Angela; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 467 - Richardson, Siobhan; 500 - Shepherd, Gayla; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 507 - Ayala, Nestor; 512 - Ruddock, Sanjay; 537 - Chavez, Amner; 538 - Suarez, Rosa; 552 - DaRosa, Jyshele; 557 - Otero Rojas, Michael; 570 - Wallace, Bianca; 578 - Benavides, Angel; 579 - Faria, Clayton; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 617 - Jimenez, Jonathan; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 862 - LYNCH, JIM; 875 - Orr, Susan; 878 - Ithier, Michelle; 888 - White, Monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01108 - Garcia, Diana; 01120 - Rodriguez, Luis; 01143 - Paul, Bettyna; 01307 - Matos, Amayrani; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02419 - Navarro John, Julie; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 02605 - Santiago, Marjorie; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04324 - Vasquez, Carmen; 04418 - sori, irania esther; 04512 - Crespo, Wilfredo; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05126 - Noriega, Jose; 05139 - Darius, Roosevelt; 05229 - Rios, Cinthia; 05250 - Portela, Jorge Alexander; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1022 - Reyes, Leilani; 1026 - Sr, Bernard Turner; 1205 - GAINER, DANIELLE; 1218 - Rodriguez, Annabelle; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1230 - Chambers, Alexander; 1231 - Ortiz, Roberto; 1247 - Olivencia, Georgina; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1525 - Keys, Serena; 1528 - Da Gama, John; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1609 - Lopez, Juan; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2008 - Crespo, Ashley; 2015 - Carrion, Ramon; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - bradley, Carmen; 2041 - Diaz, Adriana; 2047 - Clarke, Alfred; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2194A - Johnson, Gregory; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2333 - Greene, Ireland PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0041 - Poole, Breyanna; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0061 - Thorpe, Christine; 0108 - Bowers, Bernard; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0336 - Rigby, Khatrina; 1003 - Leon, Delaila; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2078 - Melecio, Jose; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2103 - Hudson, Sheri; 2105 - Olivencia, Georgina; 2111 - Martinez, Jose; 2115 - Fields, Tammy; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4004 - Rosales, Yolmar; 4021 - Arroyo, Steven; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6001 - Williams, Juanetta; 6002 - Sontiago, Sunny; 6039 - Silva, Jefte; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6132 - Escobar Gean, Gileny; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6202 - Paez, Munir; 7219A - Rosales, Yolmar; 8017 - Reyes, Karina; 8063 - Pagan, Jaime; 8068 - Navedo, Orlando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Clark, Shareca; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0024 - Velez, Carmelo; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0098 - Robles, Melody Rojas; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0129 - De Oliveira, Victor; 0157 - Estrella, Anjelica; 0257 - Sawyers, Tashana; 0301 - espinal, Bienvenido; 0302 - Filmore, Porsha; 0342 - hicks, danita; 0343 - Poventud, Janaina; 0350 - Bennett-Perry, Tionna; 0413 - Moffett, Chardanae; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1046 - medina, Francisco; 1056 - Caraballo, Luz Jessenia; 1101 - Fox, Jenna; 1138 - Benhammou, Salah; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0123 - Smith, Mariah; 0133 - Campbell, Tina; 0160 - Gillespie, Ryan; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0229 - Melendez, Darwin; 0238 - Brown, Lashawnda; 0313 - Stewart, Troy; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Santos Duarte, Danely; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0528 - Reitz, Jeffrey; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0615 - Octelus, Daniella; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0820 - Jean Baptiste, Rose; 0839 - Saracino, Melissa; 0906 - Garcia, Kenneth; 09110 - Arduc, Ali; 09112 - Wilson, Syrus; 09122 - Whittled, Becky; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 0949 - Itokazu, Thomas; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1027 - Williams, Kadaria; 1031 - Jiles, Lawrence; 1037 - Rahman, Faris; 1048 - Rivera, Jannette; 1070 - Hughey, Raven; 1075 - Belcher, Denzel; 1108 - Mareus, Jean; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1143 - laguerre, wilda; 1145 - Williams, Deborah; 1146 - Moss, Nichelle; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1269 - Rey, Romel; 1322 - Banks, Dondelle; 1327 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1343 - Cardoso, Pedro; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on September 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1401 - Simeon, Marlon; 1407 - hill, Kiana; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1710 - Jackson, Jimmie; 1906 - Tosen, Tamara; 1917 - White, Carla; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2600 - Brown, Fatimah; 2610 - Morris, Elzie; 2705 - Dodd, Robert; 2708 - Hendrickson, Laverne
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0264 - Scott, Hope; 0404 - Villamil, Araceli; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0448 - Martin, Rose; 0471 - williams, anton; 0477 - Cayemitte, John; 0485 - IV, Ed Hollis; 1007 - tribeca roofing clavizzao, victor; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2054 - Vargas , Kayla ; 2062 - Johnson, Terrille; 2137 - Davis, DeQuan; 3016 - Foster, Joshua; 3036 - Williams, Alfredya; 3057 - Viaud, Linda; 3063 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3096 - Joiner, Porsha; 4028 - gates, leticia; 4030 - Hunt, Steven; 4040 - Rosario, Ashley; 4043 - West, Rena PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2013 - Costa, Phillip; 3007 - Streeter, Ayanna; 4029 - Presley, Helen; 4047 - Simmons, Megan; 4054 - Cholakova, Taneva; 5037 - Brown, Jason; 5062 - Celaschi, Maria; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6047 - Pereira, Lidia; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6132 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3019 - Hollie, Carleta; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 4009 - Brooks, Efrem; 5006 - Coover, Omar; 5016 - Snell, Joseph; 5067 - Williams, Kizzie; 5115 - Wade, April; 5126 - Logue, Melanie; 5138 - Fletcher, Malcolm; 6022 - Folds, Zachary; 6038 - Hodges, Demisha; 6064 - Levin, Mary; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bush, E J; A152 - Montes, Miguel Angel; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B224 - Groth Hair Studio Brown-Walker, Sharenee; B230 - Tobie, Sylma; B245 - IRVING, ERROL; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; C326 - RIGDON, JONATHAN; D416 - Currie, Kimone; D419 - Johnson, Samuel; E003 - Revis, Shamya; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E024 - Miller, Lorenzo; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; F613 - Francois, Francis; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F646 - Wilson, Sherry; F648 - Duran Rodriguez, Rebecca; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; G704 - Boone, Natasha; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H806 - Brown, Kelly; J906 - Ponthieux, Jean; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P023 - Atkins, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1208 - Tarpley, Donald; 1306 - mezier, velas; 1310 - Gadson Jr, Harry; 1317 - Jones, Terrace; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1465 - Melendez Guillen, Cesar Raul; 1520 - Poirier, Jordan; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 1705 - Glover, Tashira; 2004 - Andrews, Keith; 2017 - Williams, Dasia; 2031 - Mitchell, Keshonna; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2151 - Thomas, Mise'pharlande; 2200 - Feaster, Charnell; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2212 - Bailey, Ewan; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2235 - Gammons, Shapprelle; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2258 - Shaw, Brandol; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2269 - Paillant, Paul; 2274 - Cason, Alan; 2276 - Parra, Fabien; 2293 - Sanders, Sharonda; 2322 - Coleman, Takecia; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2466 - Clark, Tiffany; 2469 - Jefferson, Greg; 2610 - Gwinn, Simiya; 2624 - Bailey Iii, James; 3013 - East, Troy; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A009C - Jennings, Robin; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A031 - Hall, Travis; B015 - Johnson, Goddest; B019B - Lee, Michael; B029A - Jones, Orrin; B030A - Timothee, Paul; B032B - Laurent, Newlends; B037B - Anderson, Kayla; B042 - Beauford, Shavonda; B061 - Jones, Alice; B063 - Stewart, Alvin; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B088 - Frazier, Erica; B093 - Brooks, Christopher ; C031 - White, Paul; C074 - Adams, John; D010 - Calloway, Kisa; D021 - RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D049 - Sconiers, Norman; D051 - Lewis, James; D056 - Rosado, Melissa; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D093 - MARTIN, Ebony DAVIS; D122 - Stephens, Veronica; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E006 - Cruz, Johnathan; E031 - Okoye, Jonathan; E066 - Pratt, Eurokah; E084 - Johnson, Bernard; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; F004 - Johnson, Velettia; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F069 - Jackson, Charles C; F086 - Gambles, Justin; F114 - Thomas, Quandra; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; O016 - Young, James; O024 - Martin, Phillip; O036 - Stamps, Henry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0011 - Bibilica, Izabela; 0024 - Mcphail, Zalika; 0029 - James, Pierre; 0034 - Jonathas, Shaniya; 0040 - Henson, Savontaise; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0052 - Ayala, Anyssa; 0055 - Crouch, Shanta; 0057 - Greene, Janie; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0076 - cox, Gelani; 0090 - Sheppard, Terry; 0099 - Anderson, Sheila; 0117 - Bacon, Bertha; 0119 - Jean- Baptiste, Jack; 0131 - Jenkins, Jacinta; 0137 - Pitzer, Nathaniel; 0143 - Alston, Jermaine; 0162 - Jarrett, Ivan; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0174 - Rivera, Melissa; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0233 - Jhon, Denis; 0240 - Rivera, Alysia; 0245 - Mathis, Devante; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0264 - Pritchett, Aliehyea; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0291 - Allen, Timothy; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0311 - Gorman, Charles; 0314 - Francis, Delma; 0327 - Foy, Jose; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0358 - Bledsoe, Laqunda; 0363 - Harris, Robin; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0369 - Chambers, Terance; 0371 - sainteloit, Roddi; 0398 - Atwell, Shalene; 0415 - Rosales, Anna; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0432 - Rither, Diana; 0451 - Adolphe, Jean; 0454 - Persaud, Nicolus; 0474 - Hall, Denise Martha; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0492 - walter TULLOCH, joshue; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0553 - Martinez, Wilson; 0557 - White, Maria; 0567 - Boyd, Shayla; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0596 - Holmes, Ramona; 0631 - Tanner, Rodrick; 0637 - Duffie, Sandrika; 0639 - Miller, Ruby; 0614 - Jackson, Brian; 0629 - Jaggon, James; 0652 - Webber, Tashaya; 0662 - williams, tatisa; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0737 - Keene, Melisa; 0747 - Morrison, Kimberly; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0759 - Johnson, Kevin; 0770 - Lee, Tamaya; 0778 - Colombo, Daniel; 0788 - Brown, Marisel; 0819 - Stephenson, Vickie; 0836 - Wright, Jermaine; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0910 - Williams, Tela; 1004 - Wallace, Seville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0103 - Newton, Nathaniel; 0113 - Schuyler, Ralph; 0320 - Pitts, Avon; 0523 - Martinez, Elizabeth; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0623 - Ortiz, Victoria; 0707 - Proudme, Maya; 0713 - GARCIA, GUADALUPE; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1114 - Codner, Scherifa; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1306 - Maldonado-Hernandez, Luis; 1310 - Rose, Marcus; 1347 - mcmath, Shakera; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1471 - Deleon, Carmen; 1511 - Griggs, Marvin; 1712 - Jones Bishop, Saundra; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0285 - Wilcox, Vanessa; 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0308 - Rogers, Tricia; 0335 - cromwell, Kimberly; 0361 - Montero, Gabriel; 0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0503 - Caballero, Eugene; 0506 - mitchell, patrick; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0562 - Olorunfemi, Deborah Lynn; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0631 - Harrell, Anthony; 0766 - Holley, Antonio; 0777 - Miller, Donna; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0834 - Conwell, Jennifer; 0858 - Cooper, Catherine; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0923 - Mormon, Gregory PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1030 - Cooks, Michelle; 1033 - Rivers, Jakayla; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1161 - Gaines, Deborah; 1163 - hogaboom, Jonathan; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1249 - Woods, Sherie; 1254 - Chavez, Susan; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1353 - Harris, Quiana; 1370 - DELANE, CATRESIA; 1388 - Jensen, Harrison; B010 - Julien, Charline; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D011 - criado, Amanda; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D055 - Israel, Faith Baht; D061 - Baldwin, Shirley; D079 - Taylor, Michael; D080 - Roberts, Lauren; D085 - Joseph, Basten; F003 - Martinez, Mariely; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G007 - Butts, Tommie; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; H026 - Martin, Ambra; H046 - Spencer, James; H056 - Rivera, Gresette; NA05 - Branch-Keever, Kathryn; NA14 - Lomax, Tambriel; NB04 - Holmes, Tonya; NB05 - Burks, Aspen; NB06 - Forrest, Tarvega; NB09 - Rankin, Richard; NB10 - Casper, Angel; NB22 - character, tiana; S004 - Cooks, Mesha; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U019 - Rios, Daisy; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A115 Donel Richemond;B127 Eric Shawn Busby;C017 Percy Leroy Johnson III/Percy Leroy III Johnson;C104 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt;C146 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C217 Jeff Robinson III/Jeff III Robinson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 13th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #2222-Business Goods, #1143-Households, #B117-Households, #C111-Boxes, #K221-Households, #M310-Households, #K205-Households, #1083-Households, #J210-Boxes, #J220-Furniture, #D220-Households, #D229-Boxes, #2092-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 15th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
5FNRL38277B061153
2007 HOND
JN8HD18Y1NW034741
1992 NISSAN
WBAVC53538FZ83084
2008 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
JN1BV7AP7FM334139
2015 INFI
SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
1HGCM82683A006081
2003 HOND
WDBRF81J95F590083
2005 MERZ
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
1G1ZH57B694148107
2009 CHEV
5NPEB4AC7EH912957
2014 HYUND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
1C4GJ25351B121462
2001 CHRY
1N4AL21E79N524799
2009 NISS
JHMGD37677S001027
2007 HOND
SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
1FTFW1CTXBFB51920
2011 FORD
2B3CL3CG0BH563984
2011 DODG
KMHCM3AC0AU178928
2010 HYUN
NMTKHMBXXLR106426
2020 TOYT
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
1G1FB1RS1J0151938
2018 CHEV
1GCEK14W61Z297017
2001 CHEV
1YVFP80C035M33639
2003 MAZD
2G1FP22K0Y2143968
2000 CHEV
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
1G1PE5SB1F7221529
2015 CHEV
3C6LRVDG8NE120013
2022 RAM
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0041 - Peter Andre Bernand 0073 - Edison Perez 0224 - Luara Hamilton 0401 - Patricia Coble.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/01/2023
2G4WD532551244159
BUIC 2005
4TAVL52N6TZ201545
TOYT 1996
1N4BL2AP3CC193888
NISS 2012
2A4RR4DE6AR178104
CHRY 2010
2GCEC13T861168877
CHEV 2006
KL8CA6SAXKC746842
CHEV 2019
5TFAZ5CNXHX037476
TOYT 2017
19XFC1F75GE032990
HOND 2016
5YFEPRAE3LP089590
TOYT 2020
4V4NC9EH5DN144835
VOLV 2013
4V4NC9EH2CN553745
VOLV 2012
3FA6P0G73FR219770
FORD 2015
1HD1KHM12DB648674
HD 2013
10/02/2023
3VWAX7AJ3AM161972
VOLK 2010
10/03/2023
3TMAZ5CN5KM109973
TOYT 2019
10/04/2023
WVWHV7AJXBW160049
VOLK 2011
1G4CW54K834104913
BUIC 2003
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/01/20263
JN1BV7AP4FM330064
INFI 2015
ML5LXBD13NDA15628
KAWK 2022
JNKCV54E86M708675
INFI 2006
1HGCR2F33HA264255
HOND 2017
WDBNF67J76A473448
MERZ 2006
JTDBT923571138181
TOYT 2007
YS3FA4CY6A1616449
SAAB 2011
KL1TD56676B573105
CHEV 2006
JTDEPRAE4LJ039009
TOYT 2020
1N4AL21E49N499361
NISS 2009
1GNCS18W02K187308
CHEV 2002
KMHCT4AE1DU510082
HYUN 2013
JTMZFREV3FJ043927
TOYT 2015
3LNHL2GCXAR631017
LINC 2010
JTKJF5C70D3059409
TOYT 2014
JTMWFREV4JJ186526
TOYT 2018
ZAPC386B965001220
VESP 2006
2T1BURHE9FC340554
TOYT 2015
1G1ND52F54M584234
CHEV 2004
5NPD84LF8KH409631
HYUN 2019
1G1105S38KU108816
CHEV 2019
10/02/2023
WBAVA335X7KX80922
BMW 2007
2CNALDEC9B6249456
CHEV 2011
8/04/2023
3FA6P0H97GR191019
FORD 2016
2HGFG4A57FH703740
HOND 2015
10/09/2023
KNDJ63AU6N7830048
KIA 2022
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Jeep
VIN: 1C4PJLCB3HW514413
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 27, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Notice: Birth Announcement
Stephanie Lynne Syson and Daniel Wadsworth Whitney gleefully announce the natural live birth of a daughter, Acacia Wolf Whitney, on September 21, 2022, at 14:04, unassisted, at home on Orlando, Florida. She weighed 5 lbs and 15 ounces, measured 19 3/4 inches, ten fingers, ten toes, and a cute little nose.