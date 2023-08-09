Legal Public Notices 8/9/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Annual Return: Notice of the availability of annual return of the Charles & Jennie Modica Foundation Inc To whom it may concern: Take notice that the annual return of the Charles & Jennie Modica Foundation Inc for the tax year ending May 31 2023 required by Section 6033 of the Internal Revenue Code is available at the principle office of the Charles and Jennie Modica Foundation Inc, c-o John Moccio 4964 C S Orange Ave Orlando Fl 32806 (407) 859-5100 During regular business hours by any citizen who requests it within 180 days after the publication of this notice of its availability. Request to inspect the said annual return should be made to the undersigned Principal Manager of the CHARLES & JENNIE MODICA FOUNDATION INC at its principle office as above stated.
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., DOB: 09/11/2018 AGE: 4 A Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. SUMMONS NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. To: SHAREEM HERNANDEZ, A Petition has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for relief as set forth in the document Petition. The object of this action is the Termination of Parental Rights. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this summons is served on you (not counting the day of service), you must: 1. File with the clerk of this Court, a formal written response to the Petition in accordance with the rules of the Court. Submitted By: ECLIPSE LAW GROUP /s/ Rena McDonald, RENA MCDONALD, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 8852 203 S. Water Street, Suite 300 Henderson, NV 89015 Telephone: (702) 448-4962 Facsimile: (702) 448-5011 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff Makayla Akiyama.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 08/25/2023 @ 1:00pm . Alexis Jones clothes personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 29th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lisa Holmes - Household Goods. Lisa Holmes - Household goods. Carmelo Sanchez - Totes, tools. Porcha Reed - Household goods. Daniell Brown - Household goods. Lois Jenkins - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on August 25th, 2023 12:15PM - Xavier Hill-Household and event items; Juliette Chellis-Bins and clothing; Jonathan Thompson-Personal items and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 29th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. Jasmine Downer-Household items. Blake Butler-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Marcia Nickeo 2 totes, 3 boxes, misc. Items; Alison Webb Household items, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Kaeily Erickson-Household goods, Jackie Ngomesia-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jonesha Hudnell-small household item; Keisha Tilghman-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Matthew Auer-Clothes furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4 bedroom home; Yesenia Quinones, Bed, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: SERGIO HILL: Furniture, computer/monitor, bags, books, totes, NBA card, urn, HHG; Jessica Valdiviezo: Scooter (not included in sale), air fryer, headboard, soundbar, nightstands, HHG, TV The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, (407) 710-1020: Jalon Chaney: TV, Christmas Décor, entry table, boxes, bags, totes; Kenneth Cruz: 2 motorcycles (not included in sale), electric bike, Christmas décor, table, totes, bags, boxes, tires, dirt bikes; Hubner Desrosiers: furniture, boxes, shoes, power tools, tool box, tent, wagon, shelving, umbrella, lawn equipment, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 8/29/2023 @ 12:00PM: Marka Mccoy - China Cabinets, chairs, tables. Adolphe Auguste - few bags of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on August 25, 2023 at 12:00PM. Juliana Campbell-Hansen -Totes ,Boxes: Edward Jackson -Clothes, Personals: Rita Wooden- Household Items, Boxes ,Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 29, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Lashonda Rogers,Lashonda Tishale Rogers: Household items. Caitlyn Tumlinson: furniture. LaShalonda Robinson: boxes and furniture. Gizzelle Cabra: bed set. Linza Williams: household items, boxes, lamps, dishes, couches, beds. Michael Ruiz: household furniture. Tamica Shines: household furniture. mattresses. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1005 Crawford Ave St Cloud , Fl 334769. 407-504.0833 on August 31, 2023 @ 11:15AM William Mann, household goods, luggage: Danielle Yates, household goods: Michael Bordeaux, artwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 25, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Heather Owens- household items. Bibi Sukhraj- furniture, household items. Laquintae Johnson - furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 8/17/2023 @ 10:45AM Patrick Watkins; entertainment center, bed, dresser, boxes. Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Robert Rivera; House furniture and appliances. Stand Up Survivor; Household Items. Jamese Robinson; Apartment furnishings, projector screen, air fryer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 8/31/2023 @ 10:45AM Faith Alston; Boxes, furniture and tv. Jacqueline Valencia; Home furnishings. Chelsea Ernest; Office, classroom, outdoor supplies, furniture, seasonal clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B21-DP-00166A IN THE INTEREST OF: G.M.B, a female child DOB: 02/27/2018. SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP (Amended as to Hearing Date) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edward Avery Cotton, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 11th day of September 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Mackenzie Hall, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P22-DP-99 IN THE INTEREST OF: K.K.K., a male child DOB: 06/27/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Andria Kiana Key, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 2nd day of October 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-456 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.M DOB: 10/05/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Timothy Colvin (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on September 19, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.: DP20-430 In the Interest of: J.S. DOB: 05/23/2018, S.S. DOB: 04/22/2019, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEMARIO SLAUGHTER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Courthouse, located at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of July, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services,400 West Robinson Street, Suite S192, Orlando, Florida 32801 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 29 Francisco Villanueva 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 92 John Trung Vu 222 Bianca Rosa Martinez-de leon 510 Jodie Lee Johnson Jr 534 Karmen Cineas 574 Mariano Rivera 933 Malcolm Sieggen 934 Malcolm Sieggen Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 98 Louis Keinsonn 121 Darius Simpson 136 Theodis Lewis 183 Franklin Lee Crutchfield 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 245 Ernst Louis 306 Gloria Walker 331 Terri Leshea Kleef 371 Percy Hardy 416 Robert Greene 451 Shariah Amanda Johnston 514 Susie Ann Hopkins 535 Lenise Banks 553 Robert Leon White 606 Henry Sims Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 55 Devon Hamilton 142 Leena Marie May-Quinones 162 Ray Anderson 233 Harry Sirkis 289 Antonio Pierce 318 Rashano Mcrae 338 Lemanthius Davis 641 Lemanthius Davis 672 Brittany Lashae Wright 734 Luis Ramos Jr. Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 102 Patrick Early 407 Manuel Antonio Ojeda Massa 425 Delbra Perry 632 Anthony Clark 707 Edwin Roman 747 Willie Lamor Culver 1323 Darrin Washington 1636 Patrick Hale 1734 Isys Kali Rodriguez 1750 Dominique Flowers 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2313 Krystle Renae Tanner 2322 Kenneth Marson 2403 Octavius Lewis 6213 Robert Edward Burgett Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1004 Patrice Eriste 1103 Gerald J Carbon 1115 Sequoia McKinney 2021 Aprille Wade 3231 Alquerria Evans 3270 Andrea Hayes 4007 Aprille Wade 4040 Frank Rodriguez 4086 Joel Dawson 5004 Aprille Wade 5026 Fredrick Alexander 5050 Lateal Woulard 6040 David R. Heil, PA, David R. Heil.
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
8/12/2023
1998 Haulmark Trailer
4XSGB2026WG007771
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 1216 - Montgomery, Mary; 1222 - Goldstein, Amanda; 2006 - Urbina, Vilma; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2275 - Allen, Dana; 3010 - Ambriz, Juan; 3019 - conty, Jensen; 3021 - Hildalgo, Gabriel; 4011 - Alvarez, Liliana; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6014 - Buckley, Twanya; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0210 - Carty, Philip; 0216 - SERRANO, JAVIER; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 2001 - Dickerson, Courtney; 2002 - 4K Renovation Aguirre, Jimmy; 2013 - Velazquez, Felix; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2048 - Cruz, Arlene; 5013 - Gudelanis, David; 5017 - Banzon, John; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7042 - Carty, Gene; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7070 - Baez, Luisana; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7102 - Licona, Bianca; 7114 - Halton, Staci; 7131 - GRAY, JANIKA PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Dinkins, Frederick; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai; H081 - ORTIZ, ANTONIO PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B006 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B028 - Cardona, Jose; B040 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C014 - Davis, Joseph; C020 - Alston, Karen; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; C048 - Etienne, Julio; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D038 - Evans, Jade; D065 - Virtual Flight Academy Maguire, Larry; D069 - Barnes, Termeria; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E023 - Cristobal, Ana; E037 - Holloway, Ben; F024 - guerra, rafael; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; G043 - Scott, Charles; H041 - Hernandez, Daime; H042 - Rivera, Eddie; J022 - fuerte, maximiano; J029 - Santiago, Nancy; J030 - Resto, Jose; J034 - Harris, Marlon; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J044 - feliciano, Glory; J047 - Huber, Justin; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J114 - Ward, Shakira; K019 - Warren, Tyron; K052 - Hhoward, Samuel; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K070 - Crescencio, Macias; K077 - Givens, Tiana; K107 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A124 - Loveland, Jamie; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Marshall, Monique; A134 - Holland, Jabria; A190 - Purdy, Josette; A192 - Davis, Asia; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B216 - Saint Jeule, Dorvil; B225 - Johnson, Lynda; B227 - Jones, Jaleesa; B229 - George, Latoya; B232 - Whack, Joe; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B250 - Gillens, Brenda; B258 - Hawk, Artimecia; C308 - Brooks, Ashley; C317 - Woodson, Latina; C336 - Fleming, Juanita; D400 - Johns, Tarik; D435 - Knowles, Monique; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; G702 - borrero, jennifer; H818 - Deshommes, Wilcamme; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J900 - velez, Shakaya; J903 - White, Caroline PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A117 - Agosto, Melissa; A136 - Moise, Willert; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B245 - Brown, Kenyetta; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; D405 - Monroe III, Jack; D412 - florimon, Carolina; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E507 - Edds, Tonia; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E527 - Whitehead, Alvin; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; F612 - Johnson, Patsy; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; G704 - Salazar, Karla; G707 - Semealdues, Elmase; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G718 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H818 - elias, javier; H822 - Thigpen, Keisha; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J033 - Batista, Massiel; K112 - lopez, Juan; K119 - Ford, Shanterria; L228 - garcia, Omar; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P066 - Santiago, Anna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1052 - Crowell, Dorothy; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1073 - Feliciano Corchado, Damarys; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 1111 - Moseley Hospitality solutions Moseley, Amanda; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12416 - Mcclain, Cedric; 1255 - Leyva Labrada, Yanet; 1261 - Valentin, Crystal; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 471 - Berrios, Kenny; 484 - Acevedo, Melissa; 691 - Marshall, Gregory; 801 - pardo, Cesar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 040 - Hintsala, Erick; 076 - Gbaa, David; 078 - mitchell, madelline; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 106 - Espada, Yolanda; 220 - Sherwin Willams Ferreras Vargas, Bienvenido; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 228 - Centeno, Ismael; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 320 - Ramirez, Gustavo; 333 - Burgos, Israel; 335 - Arias, Luz; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 435 - Bobet, Vanessa; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 501 - moody, william; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 537 - Chavez, Amner; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 709 - abud, melissa; 712 - Toth, Judith; 715 - mejias, israel; 806 - Cuevas, Jasmin; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 874 - sanford, cheryl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01131 - Velez Segui, Carlos; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02121 - Perez, Luis; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 03110 - FERNANDEZ OCASIO, RUBEN; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05112 - betances, Marino; 05123 - mercado, Mariano; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05328 - castellanos, Allan; 05332 - Nelthrope, Makita; 05408 - Betances, Marino PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Green, Judy; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2026 - Aponte, Maria; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2071 - Smith, Jazmine; 2101 - Taylor, Antena; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2129 - Johnson, Asuzedee Tina; 2160 - Quinones, Nellie; 2236 - walker, Ryan; 2249 - Calderon, Darilys; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline; 2327 - YESBOLAT, AKZHOL PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0088 - Ballard, Zenobia; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0099 - Dow, AnQuan; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 1017 - BATCHLEOR, PAUL; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 2001 - Rivera, Axel; 2037 - Parker, Benita; 2060 - Larrieux, Rodrigue; 2089 - castro, Marina; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4020 - Buford, David; 6031 - Mateo, Luz; 6057 - gonzalez, Jorge; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6103 - Strohl, Janet; 6108 - Dorsey, Terry; 6120 - Clardy, Jennifer; 6124 - Carrillo, Israel; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6132 - Escobar Gean, Gileny; 6159 - gonzalez, victor miranda; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6203 - Mccracken, Harriet; 8006 - ROSILLON DELGADO, MEXY; 8009 - Hernandez, Claribell; 8024 - peterson, casandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0024 - Velez, Carmelo; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0087 - Bedwell, Samantha; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0100 - cruzado, Kinivette; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0155 - Houwzer Muller, Jessica; 0241 - Herrera, Christian; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0320 - Milcharek, Leonardo Debastiani; 0343 - Poventud, Janaina; 0350 - Bennett- Perry, Tionna; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1066 - Jason Robert Peet Inc. Peet, Jason; 1073 - MONTIEL, JOSE; 1076 - MILLER, QUAN; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2074 - campbell, Isha; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2095 - Rodrigues, Angela; 2127 - Canler, Alan; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0108 - Peterson, Micheal; 0112 - smith, Ladae; 0202 - blain, christopher; 0203 - Gordon, Samantha; 0205 - Severino, Rey; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0246 - Regues, Jose; 0248 - Taylor, Cliff; 0308 - Tonge, Janay; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0330 - Parish, James; 0353 - Simpson, Rolanda; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0441 - Armstrong, Breigh; 0520 - Frink, Shawntavia; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0626 - Leverston, Kiana; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0707 - Delmond, Rooby; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0733 - Jones, Sherry; 0812 - Williams, Natasha; 0817 - neal, Dana; 0821 - Penlver, Maykel; 0843 - lumose, Kathia; 0904 - Torres, Jonathan; 09111 - Smith, Laticia; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0944 - Coleman, Donnell; 0970 - Torres, Bresline; 0992 - Crowe, Denise; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1032 - justiniano, Christopher; 1051 - Robertson, Michelle; 1054 - Hill, Jasmine; 1062 - Diaz, George; 1086 - Alganfud, Khairi; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1170 - Schubert, Austin; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1174 - Wells, Sheila; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1239 - Bright, Ann; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1253 - Golden, Valerie; 1275 - Severe, Jean; 1277 - Anderson, Lakeisha; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1368 - Pereira, Mguel (Mike). To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1127 - Michalski, Joseph; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1501 - Delaney, Lourie; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 1518 - Delaney, Lourie; 1827 - Waters, Cheryl; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2417 - Precision Security and Fire Chambers, Donald; 2511 - Florence, Jr, Lester; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3305 - Jackson, Jerome; 3503 - Hudson, Adam; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3719 - Ruiz, Christian; 3802 - JR, JAMES POSLEY PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B049 - Carrero, Alyse; B103 - Marshall, Jeanette; B186 - vandewater, kyle; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B198 - bouey, Sade; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C072 - Bennett, Mergele; D030 - Encalade, Niska; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D066 - Robinson, Wortford PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B043 - White, Caitlin; B047 - Serino, Karen; G199 - Hand, William; H231 - Whitter, Shante; I257 - Chelette, Debbie; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J311 - Walker, Brandon; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J353 - Mcgowan, Estefan; J401 - Tellado, Rose; K460 - Chelette, Debbie; R564 - Hatfield, Kimberly; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C340 - Macloud, Zach; C357 - Serra, Jazmin; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E085 - Perez, Stephanie; F608 - Wright, Phillip; F617 - Tafoya, Marsha; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F640 - Freeman, Jeanne; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F688 - Jernigan, Jason; G036 - Bush, Kelly; G049 - Cardona, Carlos; G085 - alvarado, luis; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; G097 - Davis, Levern; G099 - Robinson, Lenore; H802 - Sewell, Nora; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; A113 - Hoey, Christine; B224 - Bryson, Alisha; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C316 - Viverito, Frank; C323 - Richardson, Archie; C325 - Griffin, Sontaneice; C330 - Stidhum, Anthony; C344 - Molina, Marcos; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D449 - Cintron, Katiria; D452 - Jennings, Akia; E519 - Payton, Branden; E539 - Gray, Barbara; G739 - JAEGER, JANET; G743 - MCLEAN, NICHOLAS; G745 - Rott, Tyler; H803 - Merritt, Marcumme; H827 - OLIVE, DANIEL; J933 - OLIVE, DANIEL; K007 - Gray, Aklea; K009 - Surrency, Jamethia; K013 - Gourdeau, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - Soto, Josue; A037 - Robinson Jr, James; A039 - mitchell, Lazarus; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B011 - Williams, Travis; D002 - Lawson, Jaquessia; D008 - Brewer, Rex; D040 - Lockhart, Kierra; D056 - Bussard, Zachary; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D113 - Rivera, Juan; E015 - Hughes, Gregory; F020 - Hallam, Eugene; F023 - White, Crishauud; F029 - Weatherford, Sean; F037 - Ward, Joshua; H040 - Brown JR, Haskell; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J204 - Hunter, Rachel; J417 - Weaver, Whitney; J421 - Khan, Mohammad; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J507 - Townsend, Mary Jo; J603 - Jones, Jan; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J707 - Correa, Anthony; J805 - Rivera, Karen; J901 - Martinez, Angela; J912 - Conwell, Shomonica; P066 - Soto, Josue; P092 - Rose, Damion PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A124 - Roux, Ronald; B232 - Mather, Garth; B256 - Ellis, Tyrese; B279 - Thompson, Thomas; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C309 - Parker, Tom; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D424 - Higgins, Cortez; D476 - Haley, Austin; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E542 - mclain, dillon; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E561 - becerril, jomaly; F648 - Ocasio, Daniel; F661 - Silva, Elisabete; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G728 - Beharry, Michael; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00244 - Philyor, Kenthis; 00257 - Clifton, Paula; 00275 - Keep, Melissa; 00286 - Simmons, Ivyyon; 00320 - BOLORIN, ZULMA; 00412 - Grounds, Cameron; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00451 - Bemisah, Mike; 00516 - Dickson, Joseph; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00563 - Burns, Tiffany; 00573 - arias, Jason; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00598 - salles, Reinier; 00612 - Coleman, Lawrence; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00630 - Calderon, Johnathan; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Gines, Ida; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 2016 - MARTINO, JOSE; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 4014 - Tucker, Kayla; 4017 - Hepburn, Oco; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7012 - Ebron, Sherita; 7036 - Hepburn, Oco; 7146 - Hepburn, Oco; 9006 - Jorquera, John. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 24, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1133 - Murray, Naquon; 1170 - Boyd, Sandra; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2033 - Dakai Company Taylor, Shaunte; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2291 - Greene, Keshia; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2318 - Marshell, Monica; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4012 - hall, britnie; 4018 - Oquendo, Jacqueline; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4123 - Godfrey, Mercedes; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4200 - Rivera, Roberto; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5061 - Abraham, Carlo.; 5136 - Reid, Donna; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0338 - Woodland, Carol; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 5002 - Bezmen, Paul; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul; 8043 - brittain, Michael; 9025 - brittain, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Jackson, James; 0119 - Norberto, Tonia; 0140 - Nieva, Eliana; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0208 - Pratt, Ashley; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1001 - White, Charie; 1002 - Segura, Eddy; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3005 - Ysabel, Ramon; 3025 - Soto, Jennifer; 3064 - Keithley, William; 4010 - Martinez, Miguel; 4015 - Garcia, Stephanie; 4022 - Galmore Jr, Ricky Elvis; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7100 - Ligon, Taylor; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 7137 - Cintron, Dennis; 8029 - Carr, Brenda; 8117 - Serrano, Ramon; 8167 - Santana, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0370 - Olson Jr, Charles; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0426 - Wright, Cassandra; 1033 - Ulysse, Gina; 1039 - shull, bobbie; 2013 - Carradine, Rebekah; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3020 - Macmahan, June; 5003 - Melendez Melendez, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0045 - G4S Secure Solutions / Wackenhut SPRINGBORN, KARIN M.; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2100 - Armet, Michael; 2101 - Jones, Tanaras; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4039 - Jenkins, Savannah; 5002 - Daniels, Rodney; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5013 - Howard, Moesha; 5031 - velez, Steven; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B029 - Barker, Leigh; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C014 - Feliciano, Marielys; C049 - Mustafa, Nidal; C070 - rapalo, Karen; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D013 - Gonzales, Dario; D027 - Halstead, John; D058 - Elson, Laquetta; D073 - Dennard Shaw, Debbie; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D092 - Vasallo, Jonathan; D101 - Whewell, Francine; D119 - MAJ, HENRY; D123 - Virgile, Dwight; D170 - Romero, Rhapsody; D175 - moye, Daniel; D196 - Muehlbauer, Brian; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E032 - Shaw, Debbie; E040 - Gill, Amanda; E060 - Lizardo, Said; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1034 - Daniels, Anita; 1038 - BONALES, JACOBI; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1363 - Finney, Cierra; 2001 - Navarro, Marcela; 2088 - Jackson, Julius; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2367 - Navid, Madison; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3386 - Nichols, Riahna; 3387 - Taylor, Nicole; F366 - Hunt, Michael; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; F441 - Meza De la luz, Jose; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA; I681 - Rosa, Kisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1205 - Sigler, Stacey; 1227 - Cabrera, Alyssa Nicole; 1242 - Willey, Brittany; 1248 - Santiago, Isaiah; 1259 - Acevedo, Norma; 1271 - Vivaldi, Michael; 1283 - Almodovar, Eric; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1350 - quesada, thayra; 1356 - Corwin, Tina; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1418 - Westfall, Lauren; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1716 - Kimble, Chaetauqua; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 1748 - Harris, Ashley; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2030 - Rivera, Selena; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2430 - Hernandez Alvarado, Sonia; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2460 - gonzalez, David; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2469 - Walker, Amari PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1109 - Espinoza, Juan; 1200 - Castano Cruz, Anette; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 2051 - Ireland, Sarena; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2075 - mahadeo, Armani; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2203 - Bazile, Ashley; 2319 – Johnson, Antoinette; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2428 - Vaughn, Jemetrius; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2699 - Chevere, Luis; 2735 - Fawdry, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0441 - Ellis, Maleeka; 0452 - Mafeo- Lutman, Desiree; 0480 - Marin, Carmelina; 0490 - Vermilyea, Wesley; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2025 - Hernandez, Carolyn; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3052 - Eldercraft LLC Elder, Jason; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4014 - Toombs, Jaravious; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4058 - conde, Jonathan; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 4067 - Rey, Samuel; 5022 - Bourne, Brian; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Molina, Destiny; A051 - Kabirov, Azamat; A057 - Thompson, Javonte; A079 - Warren, Donish; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A161 - Rivera, Wanda; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A208 - Muniz, Desiree; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B311 - Reese, Sahara; C371 - Maldonado, Reynaldo; C378 - Gala, Cindy; D420 - McIntire, Madison; D470 - Day, Ebony; E509 - Baker, Shannon; F568 - Santana, Caonabo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - Russo, Michele; B056 - Hall, Adolphus; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C152 - Agostini, Lined; F543 - Pugh, Jaimie; F555 - Skiados, Art PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on August 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Whitmore, Khadine; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1800 - Blanc, John; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2503 - clay, william; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2701 - Lambert, Treminasha; 2708 - Hendrickson, Laverne; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2802 - Ferguson, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 0081 - Rivera, Nancy; 0103 - Buckley, Alicia; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0264 - Scott, Hope; 0345 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0438 - Simmons, Lillian; 1010 - Hill, Sarah E; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 1020 - Stephens, Asia; 1035 - Scott, Andre; 2045 - Rodriguez, James; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 3016 - Foster, Joshua; 3031 - Zanders, James; 3043 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3063 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 3096 - Joiner, Porsha; 4029 - Rodriguez Negron, Angel; 4043 - West, Rena; 5004 - Jones, Jasniquio; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Bingham, Marcia; 3040 - McDonald, Blue; 4006 - Campbell, Shaunte; 4029 - Presley, Helen; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 4075 - McDonald, Blue; 5013 - Perdue, Shelly; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6160 - Bell, Newton PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3031 - Doherty, Michael; 5014 - Grochowski, Kathleen; 6002 - Allen, James; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6022 - Folds, Zachary; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6036 - Santiago, Andy; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6115 - Colbert, Eric; 6131 - Diaz, Laura; 7003 - Williams, Jazmyne; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Batey, Carla; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A122 - Foy, Shaniqua; A127 - Bush, E J; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A140 - Yearby, janae; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B235 - WILLIAMS, FELIX; B237 - Blair, Georgette; B249 - Donaldson, Robert; B250 - McGee, Natasha; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; C316 - King, Alicia; C331 - Bomback, Mark; C340 - Braddy, Brenda; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D449 - Ryan, Jabari; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E012 - Bieger, Thomas; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E017 - Johnson, James; E022 - WASHINGTON, DAVID; E027 - Phillips, Kenneth; E031 - Hedrington, Monica; E065 - damas, Veronica; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; F613 - Francois, Francis; F632 - Kirkland, Cedrea; F653 - Rivera, Eddie; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G717 - Xavier, Michael; G736 - Waits, Marquita; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H810 - Caron, Michelle; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P013 - ricardo, Duwayne PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1011 - Jordan, Daphney; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1410 - Wilkins, Joyce; 1412 - Foster, Taria; 1423 - McGowan, Destiny; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1507 - Escobedo, Maria; 1603 - caban, Kristal; 1710 - Bernard, Abner; 2006 - Taylor, Bria-Jenae; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2051 - Raymond, Rose; 2106 - Wooten, Bianca; 2113 - Coris, Amarilis; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2130 - Goliber, Stephenie; 2132 - Todarmal, Hafeez; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2234 - Boyd, Gregory; 2268 - Jones, Kahlil; 2288 - Geer, Markisha; 2295 - Lorvanis, Sindy; 2300 - Theophin, Exdra; 2320 - Jones, Kyanna; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2408 - Herring, Ava; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2421 - Taylor, Rasheeda; 2466 - Clark, Tiffany; 2601 - Battle, Melisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009A - Craig, Johari; A042 - Craig, Johari; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B008B - Boone, Shirley; B011 - Brown, Tyanna; B013 - biones, ana; B016B - Summerall, Carleen; B019A - Boone, Shirley; B019B - Lee, Michael; B020A - Thomas, Kenton; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B064 - Orr, Pauline; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C046 - Evans, Norma; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C081 - Dupre, ashleen; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D095 - HART, DOREEN; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D122 - Stephens, Veronica; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E071 - Morales, Yanielette; E080 - Jenkins, Autumn; F004 - Johnson, Velettia; F034 - BONCOEUR, DIEUSEUL; F075 - harris, cedric; F078 - Dray, Stephen; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; O016 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0019 - Labady, Dominick; 0029 - James, Pierre; 0033 - Riley, Roderick; 0045 - jitranath, surjan; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0075 - Owens, Brenda; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0096 - Anderson, Tiffaney; 0099 - Anderson, Sheila; 0124 - Word, Temekia; 0128 - Houston, Joshua; 0131 - Jenkins, Jacinta; 0153 - hayes, Holley; 0154 - Valentine, Evelyn; 0161 - Renous, Gerais; 0162 - Jarrett, Ivan; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0190 - Williams, Ashley; 0238 - Martin, Terrence; 0243 - Williams, Gabriel; 0247 - Orr, Pauline; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0302 - Termilien, Wilfrid; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0326 - Patterson, Pamela; 0328 - Florin, Petre; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0335 - Sipp, Shawn; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0343 - Roman, Damian; 0353 - Mccloud, Samuel; 0357 - Gibbs, Tralaynia; 0362 - ingram, Shamari; 0363 - Harris, Robin; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0413 - Reach Out the New Generation Lebrun, Robenson; 0440 - Mathis, Myiesha; 0462 - Jones, Bobby; 0466 - Levy, Anthony; 0472 - Louis-Jeune, Amanda; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0492 - walter TULLOCH, joshue; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0569 - Frisk, Justine; 0583 - Cabran, Breny; 0587 - Henry, Marc; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0596 - Holmes, Ramona; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0626 - Andersen, Eric; 0631 - Tanner, Rodrick; 0637 - Duffie, Sandrika; 0639 - Miller, Ruby; 0648 - Reach Out the New Generation Lebrun, Robenson; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0737 - Keene, Melisa; 0791 - Broughton, Latifah; 0836 - Wright, Jermaine; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0842 - Sallis, Naomi; 0862 - Robinson, Joseph; 0870 - McRae, Jerry; 0888 - Jenkins, Brittany; 0893 - miller, keira PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Galvez, Brittany; 0113 - Schuyler, Ralph; 0219 - Davis, Ranesha; 0307 - james, Alfonso; 0317 - Hardwick, Regina; 0324 - MIRABAL, KEISHLA; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0707 - Proudme, Maya; 0901 - Jenkins, Michael; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1327 - Williams, Patrick; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1454 - Jenkins, Louis; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1520 - Jackson, Celestine; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0513 - Glasgow, La Tanya; 0562 - Olorunfemi, Deborah Lynn; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0698 - Brogna, Ed; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0830 - Gumbs, Zuri; 0855 - Rimmer, Cory; 0884 - Caquias, Angel; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1046 - Lewis, Judy; 1051 - Mariella, Tiffany; 1057 - Rose, Anthony; 1059 - Rodriguez, Daisy; 1096 - Layton, Brenda; 1103 - Garson, Kehlani; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1152 - Joyce, Lindsey; 1155 - Padovan, Christine; 1186 - Vale, Natalie; 1254 - Chavez, Susan; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1262 - Roberts, Susan; 1269 - Roberts, Susan; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1305 - Bryan, Leonna; 1331 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1367 - Sterling, Chelsea; 1375 - Pollock, Cordel; B010 - Julien, Charline; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C008 - Taylor, Ashawna; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D010 - John, Nichola; D055 - Israel, Faith Baht; D061 - Baldwin, Shirley; D062 - Robinson, Jeffery; D065 - II, Larry Brown; D067 - Colter, Darian; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; F003 - Martinez, Mariely; F004 - Peterson, Thomas; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G021 - Flanary, James; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H006 - Jones, Stephone L; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; NB09 - Rankin, Richard; S004 - Cooks, Mesha; S021 - Padilla, Eric; U027 - Dupin, Diana; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth; X018 - martinez, Mayerlin; X021 - Sermon, Brennen. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 18th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4AJWAG0EL267287
2014 JEEP
1N6AD0FR0GN796905
2016 NISS
1P3XA46K3NF286961
1992 PLYM
JN8AS58TX8W017153
2008 NISS
KMHCT4AE6EU694341
2014 HYUN
SALKP9FU1PA051927
2023 LNDR.
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 8/25/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
2CNDL23F886052883
2008 CHEV
3D4PH5FV4AT107454
2010 DODG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 21, 2023
1N4AA5AP0EC436515
2014 NISS
4T1BG22K8YU975814
2000 TOYT
5Y2SM63875Z445372
2005 PONTI
AUGUST 25, 2023
1FMZU70E53UA95857
2003 FORD
KMHDH6AH0EU028622
2014 HYUN
AUGUST 26, 2023
1J8HH48K97C636474
2007 JEEP
WDBJF65H4XA771214
1999 MERZ
AUGUST 28, 2023
KNAFE121685543582
2008 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 21, 2023
5TDZA23C46S427032
2006 TOYT
AUGUST 24, 2023
1YVFP80C555M40539
2005 MAZD
AUGUST 25, 2023
1GNSCCE06BR108168
2011 CHEV
KNDJP3A51J7506022
2018 KIA
AUGUST 26, 2023
5NPD84LF6LH561201
2020 HYUN
AUGUST 28, 2023
1G4HR54KX4U154162
2004 BUIC
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/28/2023
5XYKT3A10BG061631
KIA 2011
3N1CP5CU6KL525920
NISS 2019
1FTNX20F23EB07382
FORD 2003
3C4FY48B85T509229
CHRY 2005
1FADP3F28HL221451
FORD 2017
1FBZX2ZM3KKA61245
FORD 2019
1C6RR6LG2ES154138
RAM 2014
WAUBFGFF2F1084446
AUDI 2015
36223
PTRB 1970
8/30/2023
4JGDA5GB0KB206361
MERZ 2019
WBA5A7C5XGG151946
BMW 2016
8/31/2023
3GNCA13B99S645708
CHEV 2009
4T1B11HK6KU813903
TOYT 2019
9/11/2023
ML5EXEN1XMDA47726
KAWK 2021
9/14/2023
2C3CDXBG6NH220643
DODG 2022
9/16/2023
1C4RDHAG4MC694055
DODG 2021
09/23/2023
2HGFC2F86MH508521
HOND 2021
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
09/03/2023
JTDEPRAE4LJ013655
TOYT 2020
JN1BY1AP1CM336176
INFI 2012
09/04/2023
KNDJN2A29K7664325
KIA 2019
1HGCM56806A152067
HOND 2006
1N4AL3AP3FC268224
NISS 2015
09/05/2023
5NPD84LF2HH054092
HYUN 2017
3FA6P0D91ER190855
FORD 2014
09/07/2023
5J6TF1H59AL003393
HOND 2010
2C4RC1BG5LR133281
CHRY 2020
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
09/03/2023
3GCPWBEF0LG153080
CHEV 2020
09/07/2023
JN1BJ1CV7LW547743
NISS 2020
2T2GK31U37C025434
LEXS 2007
09/08/2023
JN8AT2MT2GW022590
NISS 2016
KNMAT2MTXGP637054
NISS 2016
09/20/2023
1C6SRFBT4NN352217
RAM 2022
09/22/2023
4T1T11AK5NU640832
TOYT 2022
09/23/2023
1VWMA7A36NC004623
VOLK 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Dodge
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ3HH625977
2016 Nissan
VIN: 5N1AR2MN6GC669325
2016 Mazda
VIN: JM1GJ1U54G1405290
2007 Jeep
VIN: 1J8FT47W87D223143
2008 Toyota
VIN: JTMZD33V785116024
2008 Kawasawki
VIN: JKBVNKD118A019917
1998 Oldsmobile
VIN: 1G3NB52M5W6327223
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 30, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 25th day of August, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Self Storage 3980 E Lake Mary Blvd, Oralndo, FL 32773. Brittany Huckabee ; KARA ALENA JUSTICE ; Sol Bell ; Rose Casey ; James Bradford ; Michelle Kinnaird ; Myya Kulp ; Anthony Decrescenzo ; Marshal L Taylor ; Carolynn Morgan ; James Schwab ; Anthony Clark ; Vanessa Gonzalez ; Johnpaul Torres ; Anthony Spurlock. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Julianna Luza ; Gladys Rivera ; David Fernandez ; Caprice stover ; Johnny Alexandre ; Jeremiah C Nelson ; Tamara Bowe ; Madeline Ramirez ; brian wilson ; Renee Yelverton ; Cyle Boyne ; Tasha Owens ; Sylvester Robison ; Jarrvis Cole ; Britannica Smith ; Susan Gray ; Arel Day ; Destiny Jackson ; Jonathan Perez ; Naishah Brown Ebanks ; Gregory Hampton ; John Ayllon ; Edmond Stone ; Shonte Robinson ; Ericka Dunlap ; Adelyne Vil ; Christopher Thompson ; Latonia Brown ; Jerome Woodson ; Graciela Osorio ; Devon Blue.
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the Fictitious Name Statute, Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the Division of Corporations, Department of State, State of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name, to-wit: The Waterfront, under which I am engaged in business at 4201 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32806. That the party interested in said business enterprise is as follows: 4201 S. Orange, LLC. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, FL 7/31/2023.