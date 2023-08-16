Legal Public Notices 8/16/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to: D.C.S., DOB: 09/11/2018 AGE: 4 A Minor. CASE NO. : D-23-661897-R. DEPT. NO. : U. SUMMONS NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. To: SHAREEM HERNANDEZ, A Petition has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for relief as set forth in the document Petition. The object of this action is the Termination of Parental Rights. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this summons is served on you (not counting the day of service), you must: 1. File with the clerk of this Court, a formal written response to the Petition in accordance with the rules of the Court. Submitted By: ECLIPSE LAW GROUP /s/ Rena McDonald, RENA MCDONALD, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 8852 203 S. Water Street, Suite 300 Henderson, NV 89015 Telephone: (702) 448-4962 Facsimile: (702) 448-5011 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff Makayla Akiyama.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 08/25/2023 @ 1:00pm . Alexis Jones clothes personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 29th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lisa Holmes - Household Goods. Lisa Holmes - Household goods. Carmelo Sanchez - Totes, tools. Porcha Reed - Household goods. Daniell Brown - Household goods. Lois Jenkins - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on August 25th, 2023 12:15PM - Xavier Hill-Household and event items; Juliette Chellis-Bins and clothing; Jonathan Thompson-Personal items and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 29th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. Jasmine Downer-Household items. Blake Butler-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Marcia Nickeo 2 totes, 3 boxes, misc. Items; Alison Webb Household items, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Kaeily Erickson-Household goods, Jackie Ngomesia-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jonesha Hudnell-small household item; Keisha Tilghman-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Matthew Auer-Clothes furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4 bedroom home; Yesenia Quinones, Bed, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: SERGIO HILL: Furniture, computer/monitor, bags, books, totes, NBA card, urn, HHG; Jessica Valdiviezo: Scooter (not included in sale), air fryer, headboard, soundbar, nightstands, HHG, TV The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, (407) 710-1020: Jalon Chaney: TV, Christmas Décor, entry table, boxes, bags, totes; Kenneth Cruz: 2 motorcycles (not included in sale), electric bike, Christmas décor, table, totes, bags, boxes, tires, dirt bikes; Hubner Desrosiers: furniture, boxes, shoes, power tools, tool box, tent, wagon, shelving, umbrella, lawn equipment, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 8/29/2023 @ 12:00PM: Marka Mccoy - China Cabinets, chairs, tables. Adolphe Auguste - few bags of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on August 25, 2023 at 12:00PM. Juliana Campbell-Hansen -Totes ,Boxes: Edward Jackson -Clothes, Personals: Rita Wooden- Household Items, Boxes ,Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 29, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Lashonda Rogers,Lashonda Tishale Rogers: Household items. Caitlyn Tumlinson: furniture. LaShalonda Robinson: boxes and furniture. Gizzelle Cabra: bed set. Linza Williams: household items, boxes, lamps, dishes, couches, beds. Michael Ruiz: household furniture. Tamica Shines: household furniture. mattresses. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1005 Crawford Ave St Cloud , Fl 334769. 407-504.0833 on August 31, 2023 @ 11:15AM William Mann, household goods, luggage: Danielle Yates, household goods: Michael Bordeaux, artwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 25, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Heather Owens- household items. Bibi Sukhraj- furniture, household items. Laquintae Johnson - furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 8/17/2023 @ 10:45AM Patrick Watkins; entertainment center, bed, dresser, boxes. Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Robert Rivera; House furniture and appliances. Stand Up Survivor; Household Items. Jamese Robinson; Apartment furnishings, projector screen, air fryer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 8/31/2023 @ 10:45AM Faith Alston; Boxes, furniture and tv. Jacqueline Valencia; Home furnishings. Chelsea Ernest; Office, classroom, outdoor supplies, furniture, seasonal clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 6th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain boxes, bags, file cabinets Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 7, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: John Lent, Houshold items, taxidermy: Megan Socola, Household items: Chelsea Hunt, Household items: Melissa Somers, Christmas décor, totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tishia Skeete: Bags, Books, Boxes, Cloths, Shoes, Toys, Coolers, Coins, Speaker, Fishing Box, DVDs, Switch Games. Jacques Patrick: Boxes, Sports Equipment, Coffee Table. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Ciera Marie Young: HHG, laptop, bags, furniture, clothes, shoes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, (407) 710-1020: Charles Greer: TV, dresser, bins, decor, beds, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 9th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Tommy Washington-Household items, Sesiem Cunningham-Household items, Jorge Sanchez-Household items, Sandra McCoy-Household items, Greg Ofori-Household items, Astria White-Household items, Deren Bohdan-Household items, Candice Finch-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 5, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Brianna Lawrence - Household Goods, Shari Voit - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 5th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Shangti Marlene Wright - Totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B21-DP-00166A IN THE INTEREST OF: G.M.B, a female child DOB: 02/27/2018. SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP (Amended as to Hearing Date) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edward Avery Cotton, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 11th day of September 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Mackenzie Hall, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P22-DP-99 IN THE INTEREST OF: K.K.K., a male child DOB: 06/27/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Andria Kiana Key, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 2nd day of October 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father/mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the Department further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of July 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-456 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.M DOB: 10/05/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Timothy Colvin (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on September 19, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 16-2023-DR-002219-FM DIVISION: FM-B IN RE: The Matter of the Termination of Parental Rights for the Proposed Adoption of a Minor Child Baby Girl Mabrey DOB: 02/20/2023. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ADOPTION. TO: Unknown African American male. Conception in Orlando, Florida on or around May 2022. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights Pending Adoption has been filed by Lauren Kingry, Esquire whose address is 1919 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. You may object to this action by filing a written objection with the Clerk of the Circuit Court by 8/28/2023, in Room 1191, Duval County Courthouse, 501 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. If you fail to respond, a hearing in this matter will Courthouse. The Court will reserve 10 minutes for this hearing. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING OR TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. Dated: 7/13/2023. JODY PHILLIPS, Clerk Of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
2. Bag with Jewelry W Colonial Dr/ I-4 E
3. Cellphones 3500 Blk of Nemours Pkwy
4. Electronics 2900 Blk of E Colonial Dr
5. Bag with electronics W Central Blvd/ S Orange Ave
6. Bike Dowden Rd/ Story time Rd
7. Bike 600 Lake Dot Cir Blk
8. Currency LA Costa Dr/ S Semoran Blvd
9. Currency 120 Blk of E Pine St
10. Currency 4000 Blk of West Colonial Dr
11. Electronics 4300 Blk of Cassius St
12. Cellphone Huppel Ave/ S Ivey LN
13. Cellphone 70 Blk of W Central Blvd
14. Cellphone 1100 Blk of W Smith St
15. Electronics 4200 Blk of New Broad St
16. Jewelry 1200 Blk of Virginian Dr
17. Cellphone 300 Blk of E Jackson St
18. Cellphones W Michigan St / S Orange Ave
19. Cellphones 300 Blk of E Central Ave
20. Bike S Orange Ave/ Sturtevant St
21. Bike 3600 Blk of Columbia St
22. Bike 8500 Blk of Insular LN
23. Bike E Yale St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Altamonte Springs Dental Group, PA, of 1001 North State Road 434, Suite 1010, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Altamonte Springs Dental Group
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Altamonte Springs Dental Group"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/4/2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 08/30/2023: 1532 Barbara Griffin, 2518 Walter Lewis, 1218 Keyah Smith, 1516 Brian Lawrence, 3361 Briana Michelle Oliver, 1608 Joni Allen, 1407 Chimene Jackson, 3010 Russ or Meka Beacham, 3456 Chimene Jackson, 1546 Tanasia Engram, 1525 Daniel Sanchez, 3700 Brian Viera, 1716 Dionne Chang, 3422 Stephanie Mote. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 08/30/2023: 6006 Tanisha Wells, 1117 Keith Woolfork, 4024 Eduardo Pipoli, 1079 Andrey Platiny Volert Dos Santos, 2085 Jeffirey Nunez, 2013 Taniah Green, 3065 Renee Charles, 2082 Kenithaniel Bell, 4025 Marius Boyd, 6030 Melinda Snape Mitchell, 8026 Angel R Colon, 2094 Jaliyah Burgess, 3050 Savona Jones, 8025 Sharonda Baker, 5024 Denise Solingen, 2126 Tarsha Coleman, 4049 Cain Patterson, 1068 Candy Franklin, 3122 Antar Rackley, 8007 Jean Derival, 1055 Sherri Knight, 3116 Knalia Edwards, 2120 Tacamry Thomas.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando Fl. 32822 09/06/2023: 3052 Nydia Alvarado, 1194 Yaidelice Ortiz, 3143 Randall Hunt, 2423 Anthony Rivera, 2165 Jeff Joachim, 1287 Jeff Joachim, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 3035 Raul Santiago, 2341 Teeon Wilkins, 2386 Nydia Alvarado, 1350 Justine Felmine, 2196 Damaris Velazquez, 3183 Paula Hazlett, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3191-93 Taylor Hamby, 2377 Lisa Ruth, 2437 Jennifer Branham, 2331 Joan Orozco, 1189 Jorrell Logan. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl 32837 09/06/2023: 804 Flora Branford, 520 Samuel Franklin, 915 Jean Velez Pagan, 210 Jorge Merced, 563 Ryan Paver, 200 Jidat Kondayya, 356 Brunilda Perez, 310 Michael Alvarez, 362 Catherine Villamil, 743 Arturo Lopez Fernandez, 556 Caleb Maxie, 301 Brian Carbrera Ortiz, 225 Kelly Hoffine, 340 Alexander Flores, 537 Rolind Calderon. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl 34744 09/06/2023: 1134 Josephine Johnson, 2060 Zachariah McCowen, 2096 David Burns, 1271 Amanda Ratliff, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 3401 Eugene Perez, 1260 Rosa Sneed, 3334 Natalia Elias, 3238 Lori Roberts, 1285 Marcelo Quinones Laracuente, 2119 Yuliana Aybar Castillo, 1076 Sahira Taveras Santana. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando Fl 32837 09/06/2023: 3313 Rosanna Vargas, 1258 Juliano Fonseca, 2215 Alice Sanitago, 1508 Lourdes Fuentes, 3045 Mara Rodriguez, 1307 Elijah Stallard, 1708 Massiel Matias, 3147 Robert Caesar, 1255 Dana Burns, 1505 Ernesto Bermudez, 3240 Gary Sloan Jr, 1060 Paul Kinebrew, 2097 Darice Jordan, 1048 Massiel Matias, 1211 Gismaine Miller, 1064 Juliano Fonseca, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 2061 Mauricio Alanis, 2523 Luciano Barbosa.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 29 Francisco Villanueva 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 92 John Trung Vu 222 Bianca Rosa Martinez-de leon 510 Jodie Lee Johnson Jr 534 Karmen Cineas 574 Mariano Rivera 933 Malcolm Sieggen 934 Malcolm Sieggen Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 98 Louis Keinsonn 121 Darius Simpson 136 Theodis Lewis 183 Franklin Lee Crutchfield 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 245 Ernst Louis 306 Gloria Walker 331 Terri Leshea Kleef 371 Percy Hardy 416 Robert Greene 451 Shariah Amanda Johnston 514 Susie Ann Hopkins 535 Lenise Banks 553 Robert Leon White 606 Henry Sims Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 55 Devon Hamilton 142 Leena Marie May-Quinones 162 Ray Anderson 233 Harry Sirkis 289 Antonio Pierce 318 Rashano Mcrae 338 Lemanthius Davis 641 Lemanthius Davis 672 Brittany Lashae Wright 734 Luis Ramos Jr. Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 102 Patrick Early 407 Manuel Antonio Ojeda Massa 425 Delbra Perry 632 Anthony Clark 707 Edwin Roman 747 Willie Lamor Culver 1323 Darrin Washington 1636 Patrick Hale 1734 Isys Kali Rodriguez 1750 Dominique Flowers 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2313 Krystle Renae Tanner 2322 Kenneth Marson 2403 Octavius Lewis 6213 Robert Edward Burgett Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1004 Patrice Eriste 1103 Gerald J Carbon 1115 Sequoia McKinney 2021 Aprille Wade 3231 Alquerria Evans 3270 Andrea Hayes 4007 Aprille Wade 4040 Frank Rodriguez 4086 Joel Dawson 5004 Aprille Wade 5026 Fredrick Alexander 5050 Lateal Woulard 6040 David R. Heil, PA, David R. Heil.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 1216 - Montgomery, Mary; 1222 - Goldstein, Amanda; 2006 - Urbina, Vilma; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2275 - Allen, Dana; 3010 - Ambriz, Juan; 3019 - conty, Jensen; 3021 - Hildalgo, Gabriel; 4011 - Alvarez, Liliana; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6014 - Buckley, Twanya; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0210 - Carty, Philip; 0216 - SERRANO, JAVIER; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 2001 - Dickerson, Courtney; 2002 - 4K Renovation Aguirre, Jimmy; 2013 - Velazquez, Felix; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2048 - Cruz, Arlene; 5013 - Gudelanis, David; 5017 - Banzon, John; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7042 - Carty, Gene; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7070 - Baez, Luisana; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7102 - Licona, Bianca; 7114 - Halton, Staci; 7131 - GRAY, JANIKA PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Dinkins, Frederick; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai; H081 - ORTIZ, ANTONIO PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B006 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B028 - Cardona, Jose; B040 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C014 - Davis, Joseph; C020 - Alston, Karen; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; C048 - Etienne, Julio; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D038 - Evans, Jade; D065 - Virtual Flight Academy Maguire, Larry; D069 - Barnes, Termeria; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E023 - Cristobal, Ana; E037 - Holloway, Ben; F024 - guerra, rafael; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; G043 - Scott, Charles; H041 - Hernandez, Daime; H042 - Rivera, Eddie; J022 - fuerte, maximiano; J029 - Santiago, Nancy; J030 - Resto, Jose; J034 - Harris, Marlon; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J044 - feliciano, Glory; J047 - Huber, Justin; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J114 - Ward, Shakira; K019 - Warren, Tyron; K052 - Hhoward, Samuel; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K070 - Crescencio, Macias; K077 - Givens, Tiana; K107 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A124 - Loveland, Jamie; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Marshall, Monique; A134 - Holland, Jabria; A190 - Purdy, Josette; A192 - Davis, Asia; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B216 - Saint Jeule, Dorvil; B225 - Johnson, Lynda; B227 - Jones, Jaleesa; B229 - George, Latoya; B232 - Whack, Joe; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B250 - Gillens, Brenda; B258 - Hawk, Artimecia; C308 - Brooks, Ashley; C317 - Woodson, Latina; C336 - Fleming, Juanita; D400 - Johns, Tarik; D435 - Knowles, Monique; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; G702 - borrero, jennifer; H818 - Deshommes, Wilcamme; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J900 - velez, Shakaya; J903 - White, Caroline PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A117 - Agosto, Melissa; A136 - Moise, Willert; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B245 - Brown, Kenyetta; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; D405 - Monroe III, Jack; D412 - florimon, Carolina; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E507 - Edds, Tonia; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E527 - Whitehead, Alvin; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; F612 - Johnson, Patsy; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; G704 - Salazar, Karla; G707 - Semealdues, Elmase; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G718 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H818 - elias, javier; H822 - Thigpen, Keisha; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J033 - Batista, Massiel; K112 - lopez, Juan; K119 - Ford, Shanterria; L228 - garcia, Omar; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P066 - Santiago, Anna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1052 - Crowell, Dorothy; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1073 - Feliciano Corchado, Damarys; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 1111 - Moseley Hospitality solutions Moseley, Amanda; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12416 - Mcclain, Cedric; 1255 - Leyva Labrada, Yanet; 1261 - Valentin, Crystal; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 471 - Berrios, Kenny; 484 - Acevedo, Melissa; 691 - Marshall, Gregory; 801 - pardo, Cesar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 040 - Hintsala, Erick; 076 - Gbaa, David; 078 - mitchell, madelline; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 106 - Espada, Yolanda; 220 - Sherwin Willams Ferreras Vargas, Bienvenido; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 228 - Centeno, Ismael; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 320 - Ramirez, Gustavo; 333 - Burgos, Israel; 335 - Arias, Luz; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 435 - Bobet, Vanessa; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 501 - moody, william; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 537 - Chavez, Amner; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 709 - abud, melissa; 712 - Toth, Judith; 715 - mejias, israel; 806 - Cuevas, Jasmin; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 874 - sanford, cheryl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01131 - Velez Segui, Carlos; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02121 - Perez, Luis; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 03110 - FERNANDEZ OCASIO, RUBEN; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05112 - betances, Marino; 05123 - mercado, Mariano; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05328 - castellanos, Allan; 05332 - Nelthrope, Makita; 05408 - Betances, Marino PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Green, Judy; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2026 - Aponte, Maria; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2071 - Smith, Jazmine; 2101 - Taylor, Antena; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2129 - Johnson, Asuzedee Tina; 2160 - Quinones, Nellie; 2236 - walker, Ryan; 2249 - Calderon, Darilys; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline; 2327 - YESBOLAT, AKZHOL PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0088 - Ballard, Zenobia; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0099 - Dow, AnQuan; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 1017 - BATCHLEOR, PAUL; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 2001 - Rivera, Axel; 2037 - Parker, Benita; 2060 - Larrieux, Rodrigue; 2089 - castro, Marina; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4020 - Buford, David; 6031 - Mateo, Luz; 6057 - gonzalez, Jorge; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6103 - Strohl, Janet; 6108 - Dorsey, Terry; 6120 - Clardy, Jennifer; 6124 - Carrillo, Israel; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6132 - Escobar Gean, Gileny; 6159 - gonzalez, victor miranda; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6203 - Mccracken, Harriet; 8006 - ROSILLON DELGADO, MEXY; 8009 - Hernandez, Claribell; 8024 - peterson, casandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0024 - Velez, Carmelo; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0087 - Bedwell, Samantha; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0100 - cruzado, Kinivette; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0155 - Houwzer Muller, Jessica; 0241 - Herrera, Christian; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0320 - Milcharek, Leonardo Debastiani; 0343 - Poventud, Janaina; 0350 - Bennett- Perry, Tionna; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1066 - Jason Robert Peet Inc. Peet, Jason; 1073 - MONTIEL, JOSE; 1076 - MILLER, QUAN; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2074 - campbell, Isha; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2095 - Rodrigues, Angela; 2127 - Canler, Alan; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0108 - Peterson, Micheal; 0112 - smith, Ladae; 0202 - blain, christopher; 0203 - Gordon, Samantha; 0205 - Severino, Rey; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0246 - Regues, Jose; 0248 - Taylor, Cliff; 0308 - Tonge, Janay; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0330 - Parish, James; 0353 - Simpson, Rolanda; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0441 - Armstrong, Breigh; 0520 - Frink, Shawntavia; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0626 - Leverston, Kiana; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0707 - Delmond, Rooby; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0733 - Jones, Sherry; 0812 - Williams, Natasha; 0817 - neal, Dana; 0821 - Penlver, Maykel; 0843 - lumose, Kathia; 0904 - Torres, Jonathan; 09111 - Smith, Laticia; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0944 - Coleman, Donnell; 0970 - Torres, Bresline; 0992 - Crowe, Denise; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1032 - justiniano, Christopher; 1051 - Robertson, Michelle; 1054 - Hill, Jasmine; 1062 - Diaz, George; 1086 - Alganfud, Khairi; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1170 - Schubert, Austin; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1174 - Wells, Sheila; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1239 - Bright, Ann; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1253 - Golden, Valerie; 1275 - Severe, Jean; 1277 - Anderson, Lakeisha; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1368 - Pereira, Mguel (Mike). Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1127 - Michalski, Joseph; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1501 - Delaney, Lourie; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 1518 - Delaney, Lourie; 1827 - Waters, Cheryl; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2417 - Precision Security and Fire Chambers, Donald; 2511 - Florence, Jr, Lester; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3305 - Jackson, Jerome; 3503 - Hudson, Adam; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3719 - Ruiz, Christian; 3802 - JR, JAMES POSLEY PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B049 - Carrero, Alyse; B103 - Marshall, Jeanette; B186 - vandewater, kyle; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B198 - bouey, Sade; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C072 - Bennett, Mergele; D030 - Encalade, Niska; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D066 - Robinson, Wortford PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B043 - White, Caitlin; B047 - Serino, Karen; G199 - Hand, William; H231 - Whitter, Shante; I257 - Chelette, Debbie; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J311 - Walker, Brandon; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J353 - Mcgowan, Estefan; J401 - Tellado, Rose; K460 - Chelette, Debbie; R564 - Hatfield, Kimberly; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C340 - Macloud, Zach; C357 - Serra, Jazmin; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E085 - Perez, Stephanie; F608 - Wright, Phillip; F617 - Tafoya, Marsha; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F640 - Freeman, Jeanne; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F688 - Jernigan, Jason; G036 - Bush, Kelly; G049 - Cardona, Carlos; G085 - alvarado, luis; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; G097 - Davis, Levern; G099 - Robinson, Lenore; H802 - Sewell, Nora; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; A113 - Hoey, Christine; B224 - Bryson, Alisha; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C316 - Viverito, Frank; C323 - Richardson, Archie; C325 - Griffin, Sontaneice; C330 - Stidhum, Anthony; C344 - Molina, Marcos; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D449 - Cintron, Katiria; D452 - Jennings, Akia; E519 - Payton, Branden; E539 - Gray, Barbara; G739 - JAEGER, JANET; G743 - MCLEAN, NICHOLAS; G745 - Rott, Tyler; H803 - Merritt, Marcumme; H827 - OLIVE, DANIEL; J933 - OLIVE, DANIEL; K007 - Gray, Aklea; K009 - Surrency, Jamethia; K013 - Gourdeau, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - Soto, Josue; A037 - Robinson Jr, James; A039 - mitchell, Lazarus; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B011 - Williams, Travis; D002 - Lawson, Jaquessia; D008 - Brewer, Rex; D040 - Lockhart, Kierra; D056 - Bussard, Zachary; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D113 - Rivera, Juan; E015 - Hughes, Gregory; F020 - Hallam, Eugene; F023 - White, Crishauud; F029 - Weatherford, Sean; F037 - Ward, Joshua; H040 - Brown JR, Haskell; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J204 - Hunter, Rachel; J417 - Weaver, Whitney; J421 - Khan, Mohammad; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J507 - Townsend, Mary Jo; J603 - Jones, Jan; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J707 - Correa, Anthony; J805 - Rivera, Karen; J901 - Martinez, Angela; J912 - Conwell, Shomonica; P066 - Soto, Josue; P092 - Rose, Damion PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A124 - Roux, Ronald; B232 - Mather, Garth; B256 - Ellis, Tyrese; B279 - Thompson, Thomas; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C309 - Parker, Tom; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D424 - Higgins, Cortez; D476 - Haley, Austin; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E542 - mclain, dillon; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E561 - becerril, jomaly; F648 - Ocasio, Daniel; F661 - Silva, Elisabete; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G728 - Beharry, Michael; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00244 - Philyor, Kenthis; 00257 - Clifton, Paula; 00275 - Keep, Melissa; 00286 - Simmons, Ivyyon; 00320 - BOLORIN, ZULMA; 00412 - Grounds, Cameron; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00451 - Bemisah, Mike; 00516 - Dickson, Joseph; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00563 - Burns, Tiffany; 00573 - arias, Jason; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00598 - salles, Reinier; 00612 - Coleman, Lawrence; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00630 - Calderon, Johnathan; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Gines, Ida; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 2016 - MARTINO, JOSE; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 4014 - Tucker, Kayla; 4017 - Hepburn, Oco; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7012 - Ebron, Sherita; 7036 - Hepburn, Oco; 7146 - Hepburn, Oco; 9006 - Jorquera, John. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 24, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1133 - Murray, Naquon; 1170 - Boyd, Sandra; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2033 - Dakai Company Taylor, Shaunte; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2291 - Greene, Keshia; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2318 - Marshell, Monica; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4012 - hall, britnie; 4018 - Oquendo, Jacqueline; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4123 - Godfrey, Mercedes; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4200 - Rivera, Roberto; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5061 - Abraham, Carlo.; 5136 - Reid, Donna; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0338 - Woodland, Carol; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 5002 - Bezmen, Paul; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul; 8043 - brittain, Michael; 9025 - brittain, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Jackson, James; 0119 - Norberto, Tonia; 0140 - Nieva, Eliana; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0208 - Pratt, Ashley; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1001 - White, Charie; 1002 - Segura, Eddy; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3005 - Ysabel, Ramon; 3025 - Soto, Jennifer; 3064 - Keithley, William; 4010 - Martinez, Miguel; 4015 - Garcia, Stephanie; 4022 - Galmore Jr, Ricky Elvis; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7100 - Ligon, Taylor; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 7137 - Cintron, Dennis; 8029 - Carr, Brenda; 8117 - Serrano, Ramon; 8167 - Santana, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0370 - Olson Jr, Charles; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0426 - Wright, Cassandra; 1033 - Ulysse, Gina; 1039 - shull, bobbie; 2013 - Carradine, Rebekah; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3020 - Macmahan, June; 5003 - Melendez Melendez, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0045 - G4S Secure Solutions / Wackenhut SPRINGBORN, KARIN M.; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2100 - Armet, Michael; 2101 - Jones, Tanaras; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4039 - Jenkins, Savannah; 5002 - Daniels, Rodney; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5013 - Howard, Moesha; 5031 - velez, Steven; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B029 - Barker, Leigh; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C014 - Feliciano, Marielys; C049 - Mustafa, Nidal; C070 - rapalo, Karen; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D013 - Gonzales, Dario; D027 - Halstead, John; D058 - Elson, Laquetta; D073 - Dennard Shaw, Debbie; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D092 - Vasallo, Jonathan; D101 - Whewell, Francine; D119 - MAJ, HENRY; D123 - Virgile, Dwight; D170 - Romero, Rhapsody; D175 - moye, Daniel; D196 - Muehlbauer, Brian; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E032 - Shaw, Debbie; E040 - Gill, Amanda; E060 - Lizardo, Said; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1034 - Daniels, Anita; 1038 - BONALES, JACOBI; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1363 - Finney, Cierra; 2001 - Navarro, Marcela; 2088 - Jackson, Julius; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2367 - Navid, Madison; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3386 - Nichols, Riahna; 3387 - Taylor, Nicole; F366 - Hunt, Michael; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; F441 - Meza De la luz, Jose; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA; I681 - Rosa, Kisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1205 - Sigler, Stacey; 1227 - Cabrera, Alyssa Nicole; 1242 - Willey, Brittany; 1248 - Santiago, Isaiah; 1259 - Acevedo, Norma; 1271 - Vivaldi, Michael; 1283 - Almodovar, Eric; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1350 - quesada, thayra; 1356 - Corwin, Tina; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1418 - Westfall, Lauren; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1716 - Kimble, Chaetauqua; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 1748 - Harris, Ashley; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2030 - Rivera, Selena; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2430 - Hernandez Alvarado, Sonia; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2460 - gonzalez, David; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2469 - Walker, Amari PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1109 - Espinoza, Juan; 1200 - Castano Cruz, Anette; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 2051 - Ireland, Sarena; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2075 - mahadeo, Armani; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2203 - Bazile, Ashley; 2319 – Johnson, Antoinette; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2428 - Vaughn, Jemetrius; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2699 - Chevere, Luis; 2735 - Fawdry, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0441 - Ellis, Maleeka; 0452 - Mafeo- Lutman, Desiree; 0480 - Marin, Carmelina; 0490 - Vermilyea, Wesley; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2025 - Hernandez, Carolyn; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3052 - Eldercraft LLC Elder, Jason; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4014 - Toombs, Jaravious; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4058 - conde, Jonathan; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 4067 - Rey, Samuel; 5022 - Bourne, Brian; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Molina, Destiny; A051 - Kabirov, Azamat; A057 - Thompson, Javonte; A079 - Warren, Donish; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A161 - Rivera, Wanda; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A208 - Muniz, Desiree; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B311 - Reese, Sahara; C371 - Maldonado, Reynaldo; C378 - Gala, Cindy; D420 - McIntire, Madison; D470 - Day, Ebony; E509 - Baker, Shannon; F568 - Santana, Caonabo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - Russo, Michele; B056 - Hall, Adolphus; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C152 - Agostini, Lined; F543 - Pugh, Jaimie; F555 - Skiados, Art PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B103 - Corrao, Terri; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B122 - Gutierrez, Lillian; B177 - Rodriguez, Tina; B209 - Bauman, Juergen; C108 - Gonzalez, Nestor Miguel; C143 - Feliciano, Fernando; C194 - Crayton, Bryanna; C205 - Gordon , Ramon; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C219 - Marcucci, Ann Marie; C230B - Torres, Jennifer. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on August 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Whitmore, Khadine; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1800 - Blanc, John; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2503 - clay, william; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2701 - Lambert, Treminasha; 2708 - Hendrickson, Laverne; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2802 - Ferguson, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 0081 - Rivera, Nancy; 0103 - Buckley, Alicia; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0264 - Scott, Hope; 0345 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0438 - Simmons, Lillian; 1010 - Hill, Sarah E; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 1020 - Stephens, Asia; 1035 - Scott, Andre; 2045 - Rodriguez, James; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 3016 - Foster, Joshua; 3031 - Zanders, James; 3043 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3063 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 3096 - Joiner, Porsha; 4029 - Rodriguez Negron, Angel; 4043 - West, Rena; 5004 - Jones, Jasniquio; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Bingham, Marcia; 3040 - McDonald, Blue; 4006 - Campbell, Shaunte; 4029 - Presley, Helen; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 4075 - McDonald, Blue; 5013 - Perdue, Shelly; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6160 - Bell, Newton PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3031 - Doherty, Michael; 5014 - Grochowski, Kathleen; 6002 - Allen, James; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6022 - Folds, Zachary; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6036 - Santiago, Andy; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6115 - Colbert, Eric; 6131 - Diaz, Laura; 7003 - Williams, Jazmyne; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Batey, Carla; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A122 - Foy, Shaniqua; A127 - Bush, E J; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A140 - Yearby, janae; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B235 - WILLIAMS, FELIX; B237 - Blair, Georgette; B249 - Donaldson, Robert; B250 - McGee, Natasha; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; C316 - King, Alicia; C331 - Bomback, Mark; C340 - Braddy, Brenda; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D449 - Ryan, Jabari; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E012 - Bieger, Thomas; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E017 - Johnson, James; E022 - WASHINGTON, DAVID; E027 - Phillips, Kenneth; E031 - Hedrington, Monica; E065 - damas, Veronica; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; F613 - Francois, Francis; F632 - Kirkland, Cedrea; F653 - Rivera, Eddie; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G717 - Xavier, Michael; G736 - Waits, Marquita; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H810 - Caron, Michelle; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P013 - ricardo, Duwayne PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1011 - Jordan, Daphney; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1410 - Wilkins, Joyce; 1412 - Foster, Taria; 1423 - McGowan, Destiny; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1507 - Escobedo, Maria; 1603 - caban, Kristal; 1710 - Bernard, Abner; 2006 - Taylor, Bria-Jenae; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2051 - Raymond, Rose; 2106 - Wooten, Bianca; 2113 - Coris, Amarilis; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2130 - Goliber, Stephenie; 2132 - Todarmal, Hafeez; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2234 - Boyd, Gregory; 2268 - Jones, Kahlil; 2288 - Geer, Markisha; 2295 - Lorvanis, Sindy; 2300 - Theophin, Exdra; 2320 - Jones, Kyanna; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2408 - Herring, Ava; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2421 - Taylor, Rasheeda; 2466 - Clark, Tiffany; 2601 - Battle, Melisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009A - Craig, Johari; A042 - Craig, Johari; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B008B - Boone, Shirley; B011 - Brown, Tyanna; B013 - biones, ana; B016B - Summerall, Carleen; B019A - Boone, Shirley; B019B - Lee, Michael; B020A - Thomas, Kenton; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B064 - Orr, Pauline; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C046 - Evans, Norma; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C081 - Dupre, ashleen; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D095 - HART, DOREEN; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D122 - Stephens, Veronica; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E071 - Morales, Yanielette; E080 - Jenkins, Autumn; F004 - Johnson, Velettia; F034 - BONCOEUR, DIEUSEUL; F075 - harris, cedric; F078 - Dray, Stephen; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; O016 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0019 - Labady, Dominick; 0029 - James, Pierre; 0033 - Riley, Roderick; 0045 - jitranath, surjan; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0075 - Owens, Brenda; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0096 - Anderson, Tiffaney; 0099 - Anderson, Sheila; 0124 - Word, Temekia; 0128 - Houston, Joshua; 0131 - Jenkins, Jacinta; 0153 - hayes, Holley; 0154 - Valentine, Evelyn; 0161 - Renous, Gerais; 0162 - Jarrett, Ivan; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0190 - Williams, Ashley; 0238 - Martin, Terrence; 0243 - Williams, Gabriel; 0247 - Orr, Pauline; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0302 - Termilien, Wilfrid; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0326 - Patterson, Pamela; 0328 - Florin, Petre; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0335 - Sipp, Shawn; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0343 - Roman, Damian; 0353 - Mccloud, Samuel; 0357 - Gibbs, Tralaynia; 0362 - ingram, Shamari; 0363 - Harris, Robin; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0413 - Reach Out the New Generation Lebrun, Robenson; 0440 - Mathis, Myiesha; 0462 - Jones, Bobby; 0466 - Levy, Anthony; 0472 - Louis-Jeune, Amanda; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0492 - walter TULLOCH, joshue; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0569 - Frisk, Justine; 0583 - Cabran, Breny; 0587 - Henry, Marc; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0596 - Holmes, Ramona; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0626 - Andersen, Eric; 0631 - Tanner, Rodrick; 0637 - Duffie, Sandrika; 0639 - Miller, Ruby; 0648 - Reach Out the New Generation Lebrun, Robenson; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0737 - Keene, Melisa; 0791 - Broughton, Latifah; 0836 - Wright, Jermaine; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0842 - Sallis, Naomi; 0862 - Robinson, Joseph; 0870 - McRae, Jerry; 0888 - Jenkins, Brittany; 0893 - miller, keira PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Galvez, Brittany; 0113 - Schuyler, Ralph; 0219 - Davis, Ranesha; 0307 - james, Alfonso; 0317 - Hardwick, Regina; 0324 - MIRABAL, KEISHLA; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0707 - Proudme, Maya; 0901 - Jenkins, Michael; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1327 - Williams, Patrick; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1454 - Jenkins, Louis; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1520 - Jackson, Celestine; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0513 - Glasgow, La Tanya; 0562 - Olorunfemi, Deborah Lynn; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0698 - Brogna, Ed; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0830 - Gumbs, Zuri; 0855 - Rimmer, Cory; 0884 - Caquias, Angel; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1046 - Lewis, Judy; 1051 - Mariella, Tiffany; 1057 - Rose, Anthony; 1059 - Rodriguez, Daisy; 1096 - Layton, Brenda; 1103 - Garson, Kehlani; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1152 - Joyce, Lindsey; 1155 - Padovan, Christine; 1186 - Vale, Natalie; 1254 - Chavez, Susan; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1262 - Roberts, Susan; 1269 - Roberts, Susan; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1305 - Bryan, Leonna; 1331 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1367 - Sterling, Chelsea; 1375 - Pollock, Cordel; B010 - Julien, Charline; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C008 - Taylor, Ashawna; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D010 - John, Nichola; D055 - Israel, Faith Baht; D061 - Baldwin, Shirley; D062 - Robinson, Jeffery; D065 - II, Larry Brown; D067 - Colter, Darian; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; F003 - Martinez, Mariely; F004 - Peterson, Thomas; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G021 - Flanary, James; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H006 - Jones, Stephone L; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; NB09 - Rankin, Richard; S004 - Cooks, Mesha; S021 - Padilla, Eric; U027 - Dupin, Diana; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth; X018 - martinez, Mayerlin; X021 - Sermon, Brennen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 25th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G1PF5SB7G7147001
2016 CHEV
1HGCM66427A059331
2007 HOND
1JJV532D2DL740296
2013 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
2A4RR5D1XAR300269
2010 CHRY
3GYFNBEY0BS654945
2011 CADI
3H3V532CXJR976064
2018 HYUNDAI
3N1AB8BV0LY290257
2020 NISS
JH4KB16637C002935
2007 ACUR
JM1BJ2216X0195054
1999 MAZD
KNMAT2MV3FP530539
2015 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/1/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KMHDU4AD1AU167388
2010 HYUNDAI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 9/1/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
KMHDH4AE7GU484517
2016 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
1N4AA5AP0EC436515
2014 NISS
4T1BE32K54U874414
2004 TOYT
JT2BG22K7X0377572
1999 TOYT
KNADC125746321380
2004 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 3, 2023
2T3BFREV3EW129210
2014 TOYT
4T1BE32K63U185500
2003 TOYT
WBA8E9G50GNT47607
2016 BMW
SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
1FAHP27W79G107268
2009 FORD
JM1GG12L061102523
2006 MAZD
WVWDA71F57V045247
2007 VOLKSWAGEN
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
09/08/2023
5XYPK4A18GG067165
KIA 2016
09/09/2023
1B4HR28Y5YF199213
DODG 2000
3D4PG5FV8AT238390
DODG 2010
JN8AS5MT5DW530603
NISS 2013
1N4AL21E97N450962
NISS 2007
19UUA96599A001470
ACUR 2009
09/10/2023
1FMZU63K55UB35207
FORD 2005
09/11/2023
WMZYW3C05L3L13689
MNNI 2020
1FMDU77K95UA43639
FORD 2005
5J6TF1H30BL002438
HOND 2011
JTDKB20U977620235
TOYT2007
09/12/2023
5N1AT2MLXFC769703
NISS 2015
2G1FA1E30F9299383
CHEV 2015
09/24/2023
1HGCV1F37NA099294
HOND 2022
09/27/2023
ME3GFM242PK400220
ROEN 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/8/2023
3FA6P0G73HR328068
FORD 2017
4T1BF1FK2EU779869
TOYT 2014
9/13/2023
1G1BC5SM4K7147762
CHEV 2019
3101 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2019 Nissan
VIN: 3N1CP5CU4KL567342
2018 Homemade
vin: no vin
2010 Volvo
VIN: YV1390MS6A2494363
2014 Kia
VIN: 5XYKT3A60EG427488
2008 BMW
VIN: WBANU53558C115828
2005 Ford
VIN: 1FTRW14W95KF11647
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 6, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 25th day of August, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Self Storage 3980 E Lake Mary Blvd, Oralndo, FL 32773. Brittany Huckabee ; KARA ALENA JUSTICE ; Sol Bell ; Rose Casey ; James Bradford ; Michelle Kinnaird ; Myya Kulp ; Anthony Decrescenzo ; Marshal L Taylor ; Carolynn Morgan ; James Schwab ; Anthony Clark ; Vanessa Gonzalez ; Johnpaul Torres ; Anthony Spurlock. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Julianna Luza ; Gladys Rivera ; David Fernandez ; Caprice stover ; Johnny Alexandre ; Jeremiah C Nelson ; Tamara Bowe ; Madeline Ramirez ; brian wilson ; Renee Yelverton ; Cyle Boyne ; Tasha Owens ; Sylvester Robison ; Jarrvis Cole ; Britannica Smith ; Susan Gray ; Arel Day ; Destiny Jackson ; Jonathan Perez ; Naishah Brown Ebanks ; Gregory Hampton ; John Ayllon ; Edmond Stone ; Shonte Robinson ; Ericka Dunlap ; Adelyne Vil ; Christopher Thompson ; Latonia Brown ; Jerome Woodson ; Graciela Osorio ; Devon Blue.