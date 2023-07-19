Legal Public Notices 7/19/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Victoria Joy Laney-Household items/clothing. Victoria Joy Laney- Household items. Victoria Joy Laney- Household items. Rasha Eugene Thomas- Appliances, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-271 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.T. DOB: 05/13/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keara Thompson (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF Stacy.McD[email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.: DP20-430 In the Interest of: J.S. DOB: 05/23/2018, S.S. DOB: 04/22/2019, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEMARIO SLAUGHTER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Courthouse, located at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of July, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services,400 West Robinson Street, Suite S192, Orlando, Florida 32801 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 3rd, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D58 Donna Hipp $448.40, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,716.40, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $1,144.50, C22 Shakira Scott $567.45, O121 Gregory Jackson $882.80, U94 MAURICE MATTHEW $281.20, D19 Zyiah Godfrey $485.30, C43 Ashley Rogers $715.80, D23 Sara SInger $593.90, C63 Ashley Houston $925.10, C08 Zyiah Godfrey $604.70, U100 Naya Banks $281.20, L70 Zyiah Godfrey $802.60, C54 Karen Nau $676.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,202.75, 829070Patrick Sullivan $2,451.27, 829070Cresta Pillsbury $1,202.75, 829070Michael Kachinski $828.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1070 Stephanie Follett $431.30, 1155 Brittany smith $398.24 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B078 BEN MAGALDINO $750.62, B023 LADAJAH RENE $703.76, E012 Lincoln Taylor $399.28, B035 Marcus Fisher $432.20, B062 JENNIFER COATES $399.35, A074 madelyn perez $383.36, B068 Naiovi Rodriguez $549.60, E065 gregory mcmillan $455.15, E064 Kirk Sapp $484.48, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $703.76 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1261 SHELTON JACOCKS $545.81, 2026 OLEANDER CSISKO $510.60, 1430 raejean Deloach $327.35, 1728 Kimberely Alley $295.40, 1075 Anastacia Davis $591.05, 1405 Rondald Reinhardt $543.11 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1833 debra stallworth $504.05, AA4123G John Williams $439.25, 0129 FRANK MARTIN $597.28, AB1319D Thomas Bryant $305.60, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $626.40, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $578.30, 1702 Damon Conner $436.56, 1285 Kimberly Taylor $264.41, 1190 Denise Green $264.41, AB6034A Thomas Bryant $385.80, AA3174D John Williams $439.25, AA8207K Chimere Bright $626.40, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $578.30, AA1848R Majorie James $364.40, 2006 SHANNON PALADINO $276.88, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $706.70, 1996 Jaslynn Estrella $619.80, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $451.00, 1767 Ronald Kelly $360.26, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $706.70, 1279 Georgina Hernandez $458.68, 0159 Kerry Davis $554.68, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $626.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3177 Sean Kirlew $836.12, 3037 Sarah Ammon $557.54.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul of Kissimmee 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial HWY 08/03/2023: 2314 Brooklyn Grant, 3124 Danielle Simon, AA3298K Danielle Bauza, 1010 Normane Johnson, 2363 Kaishla Candelario Alvarado, AA1589N Danielle Simon, 2124 Ramon Rivera, 1036 Felix Brito, 1035 Alexus Pettiford. U-Haul of Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. 08/03/2023: 723 Jennifer Mata, 1078 Sadie Wilber, 356 Brunilda Beaz, 705 Markiva Grant, 434 Angela Pierson, 341 Rafael Velazquez Manzano, 891 Hector Claudio, 210 Jorge Merced, 914 Jennifer Mata, 527 Michael Zurita, 319 Peggy Villalona, 368 John Eustace, 500 Giordano Abreu Nunez. U-Haul of Lake Nona 7800 Narcoossee Rd 08/03/2023: 3191-93 Taylor Hamby, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1061 Wanda Adorno, 2158 Steven Bross, 3150 Joseph Duval, 3214 Maria Serrano, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 3397 Rigoberto Vivas, 3218 Francisco Rodriguez, 3261 Kellie Coley, 1229 Lakeisha Choice, AA2472F Christopher Luckando, AA1903G Christopher Luchando, AA6815C Christopher Luckando, 3442 Bridget Cashman, 1400 Marcus Anderson, 2221 Monica Fukushima, 3128 Raquel Ruiz, 3183 Paula Hazlett, 2386 Nydia Alvarado, 1067 Katherine Sedan, 1189 Jorrell Logan. U-Haul of Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl 08/03/2023: AA6483R Catherine Black, 3166 Danny Rodriguez, 1720 Carolina Castillo, 1244 Yamayra Velazquez-Ortiz, 2145 Luis Duran. 1069 Yendis Munguia, 3168 Star Breedlove-Biggers, 3125 Anthony Brown.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 11 Terence Clay / Clay Enterprise 20 Landon Shell Mackey Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 367 Adrian Ellis 401 Yvette Rivera 445 Jordan Taylor 488 Caitlynn Christensen Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 105 Antonie Nicolae 161 Yolanda Jones 178 Chatara Battles 245 Ernst Louis 307 Ali Daneshpour 310 Ramnarine Mohabir 313 Tammi Jones 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 350 Marie Desir 386 Jean Sergeline 427 Nadege Jourdan 521 Jessica Pettigrew 525 Champaighnia Shambriah Horice 533 Adrian Collins 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 726 Hair on Site - Mojorya Pascal Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 89 Charity Estelle 603 Angellia Walker Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0128 Daniel Sanchious 0208 Latashier Collier 0716 Kenneth Marson 0915 James Owens 0932 Sharon Mckinnie 0944 Kenneth Macdonald Jr. 1403 Cornile Smith 1733 Alayna Peterson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1021 Jessica Montoya Castro 1086 Ylonda Barnes, SouloSista Cre8tions 1093 Lashane Roger 1098 Sandra Rivera 1121 Porchsa Miller 3033 Sabrina Maddox 3130 Teofilo Oscanoa Leon 3158 Audrey Bowden 3179 Tasha James 3204 Beverly Campbell 3232 LC Gibbs, Jr. 3234 Betty Clark 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4048 Shanice Robinson 4053 Victor Hernandez 7103 Mhichel Felucien 7105 Evelyn Jackson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 27, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Williams, Tarques; 1103 - Borders, Kayle; 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1303 - Jackson, Genise; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1407 - Sheree, Tawana; 1418 - Johnson, Jerlin; 1505 - Winters, Ladaja; 1603 - Martinez, Gizehl; 1611 - Louis, Lenncy; 2115 - Gaines, Pirscilla; 2202 - Stewart, Preston; 2207 - Mcarthy, Travis; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2527 - Mierzejewski, Natasha; 2602 - Ansley, Monett; 2608 - Cowell, Okenio; 3114 - Stringer, Ahnyah; 3122 - Borden Doctor, Toni; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La'Shawn; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3524 - Johnson, William; 4108 - Deloatch, Lamond; 4124 - Ortiz, Dontae; 4126 - Jackson, Charlene; 4212 - Manigat, Gregory; 4309 - Stephens, Gloria; 7114 - Vainer, Emanuel; 7117 - Dangerfield, Amber; 8111 - Saint, Elnade; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8122 - Walcott, Noreen; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2701 - Geffrard, Jannet; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3523 - Phifer, RYON PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0026 - Jones, Sierra; 0055 - Mena, Moraima; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0071 - law, Sidney; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0098 - Gibson, Susan; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0191 - Ray, Lamar; 0212 - Wilson, Quincy; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0265 - pierre, Sergot; 0269 - Ferreira, Derick; 0270 - Hodges, Gladys; 0279 - Rials, Linda; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0299 - Gibson, Susan; 0300 - Codallo, Alfonso; 0327 - Bridges, Derek; 0329 - Anderson, Deandre; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0407 - figueroa, Kelly; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0459 - Logan, Christopher; 0481 - wlliam, oquendo; 0496 - Percell, Jeff; 0508 - Dale, Valana; 0512 - Blake, Tayari; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0052 - Augustine, Rain; 0457 - Dennis, Wayne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Harrell, Adrieana; 0123 - runyan, Koree; 0322 - Manning, Rodney; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0509 - perry, Joshua; 0522 - Barber, Richard; 0703 - law, sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 1003 - Brizard, Alnatas; 1005 - Hayes, Omega; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1206 - Rosado, Antonio; 1220 - Harland, Emma; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1135 - burke, nekisha; 3002 - Morales, Stephaney; 3023 - COLON, JESUS; 4064 - Valdes, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 1029 - Xiao, Yu; 1037 - Moor, Meagan; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3045 - Wright, David; 3143 - Schwalb, Philip PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Green, Anthony; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - Wattree, Monique; A043 - Robbins, Ashley; B001 - Peterson, Anthony; B039 - Miller, Michael; B042 - Marsden, Kimberly; B045 - Reeder, MARQUESScott Freescia; C029 - Bash, Randy; C069 - Robinson, Kadetra L; C074 - Peterson, Anthony; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D032 - Ragin, Herodise; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D130 - White, Amanda; D136 - Thomas, Rikea; D137 - Key, Jacquese; D138 - Love, Dwayne; D145 - Simmons, Paris; E025 - Henry, Richard; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F016 - patterson, Brittany; F032 - Anderson, Jerald; F034 - Batts, Bruce; F039 - Patterson, Ebony; F053 - Sigler, Laquasia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1009 - Walsh, Lauren; 2004 - Zuniga, Yarilee; 4005 - Morris, Nekia; 4009 - Pesotti, Nichole; 5014 - Milam, Virginia; 5350 - Ladawn, Zantisha; 6108 - Keitt, Tasha Davis; 6331 - Nabut, Odai; 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6425 - Keefe, Rosa; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Revette, Jennifer; C017 - Kici, Michael; C044 - Parker, Harold; D009 - Kingsford, David; D022 - Turner, John; D038 - Trendle, Josh; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E017 - Garwood, Winston; E025 - Montalvo, Ian; E026 - Negron, Anexie; E030 - Gomez, Wilfredo; E086 - James, Sullivan; E110 - Oldfield, ANDREW; E149 - Summers, Anthony; E171 - Housley, Johnta; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Tobler, Elijah; B035 - James, Stephen; C024 - roque, Clara; C064 - Jackson, Jeremiah; C096 - Pelham, Matthew; C101 - Gerard, Ashlie; D023 - Johnson, Brenda; D058 - shiflette, Benji; D065 - Frye, Mandy; E028 - Evelyn-Raveneau, Angus M; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F046 - Rivera, Tommy; F049 - Hipp, Donna; G044 - Crawford, Paige; G045 - Ward, Janyss PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1115 - Lewis, Gregory; 1135 - DaQuin, Jacquelin; 2206 - Diaz, Augusto; 2255 - Freitas, Victor; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2282 - Turner, Eugene; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2326 - Peterson, Anna. 2255 Ð Tiexera, Victor. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 28th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FUYDCYB4RP866604
1994 FRHT
1J4NT1GB5BD125916
2011 JEEP
1NXBR32E57Z901856
2007 TOYT
1XKYDP9X5LJ290769
2020 KENWORTH
2FTRX17W64CA30766
2004 FORD
2HGFG12848H521262
2008 HOND
4V4NC9EH2EN171749
2014 VOLV
5J6RE38789L008297
2009 HONDA
5TDGZRAH3LS009919
2020 TOYT
5XYKUDA65CG256155
2012 KIA
JA4AP3AU0JU013466
2018 MITS
JHMGE8G43AC023472
2010 HOND
YV1622FS7C2115691
2012 VOLV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 5, 2023
1FTNW21L71EC60179
2001 FORD
4T1BF1FK9HU445276
2017 TOYT
5FNRL5H62CB030949
2012 HOND
AUGUST 6, 2023
1GNDS13S832274688
2003 CHEV
3FAHP0JG4AR295492
2010 FORD
5FNRL5H62CB030949
2012 HOND
AUGUST 7, 2023
1C3CDZAB6DN712967
2013 DODG
5NPEC4AB4CH355197
2012 HYUN
SAJWA0FB5CLS24319
2012 JAG
AUGUST 10, 2023
1HGCS12738A015722
2008 HOND
1J4GK48K84W325319
2004 JEEP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 5, 2023
2GCEC19V521366268
2002 CHEV
4T1BF1FK9HU445276
2017 TOYT
AUGUST 7, 2023
KL4CJASB1EB722453
2014 BUIC
AUGUST 10, 2023
4JGCB65E86A003337
2006 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, August 8,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Thaidy Hernandez, Digna Acosta, Sajan Premajan, Milagros Navarro, Amanda Baker, Brandon Miguel Espada, Luis German Malave Arriaga, Kyle M Ambrocio,Lucien Fabian Bishop NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, August 8,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Curtis Roy Barrett Jr, Curtis Barrett, Melanie Monclova, Melanie Monclova DeJesus, Melanie Monclava, John Wesley Yale Jr Eustace, Elizabeth Andre NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, August 8,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Theresa Austin, Katrina Laura Adams, Christopher Plaza, Andria D Benedetto NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Troy Allan Pendleton, Penny Leigh Brienza, Victoria Joy Laney, Emiahas Aheen Hadley, Ann Robinson Wakefield, Jasmine Lee, Susan Addison Stewart, Susan Stewart, Salvatore Romano lll, Victoria Joy Laney NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Guynsly Prevalus, Jasmine Francis, Lakeata Green, L Green, Arnold Pierce, AP, Rose Petit Frere Stinfill, Kristine Sabillion, Kesha Holder, Diedre Danielle Bryant, D Bryant, DB, Lekeshia La Wanda Parker, L Parker, Khorian A Moore, Khorian Augustus Moore, Ashley Pugh, Ashley, Vincent Ramirez, VR, Davierre Thomas, Casey, Casey Evener Fenelon, Nashali Pinet Santiago, Malcolm Risquez , Frisnel Mauvais, EN, Cornicia Pinkins, CP, Collins Edwards NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angela Harrison, Lachandra Campbell, Latony Ann Flint, Lisa Thomas, Deneshia Rhynes, Elizabeth Alejandro, Tekeavias Latherio Byrd, Eric Williams, Debbie Legrand, Keith Mckenzie, Shenice Surrency, Jubel Guerine, Rodnelder Mcwhorter, Kamaria Jackson, Patricia Ann Style NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond, Cedric Watkins, Cedric Lanier Watkins, Vivian Fair, Christopher C Madrid, Christopher Madrid, Christena S Taylor, Nancy Lewis, Kayla K Walters, Kayla Kandice Walters, Tyreek Neuton Powell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, August 10, 2023 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Bri'ashia Ann Yania Pankey, Joshua Chirillo, Shamara Scott, Princess Bonilla, Alisia M Martinez, Jada Nicole Greene, Ramon Pinero, Lynnecia Christian, Deborah Kelly, Kia Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, August 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: John Jr Galati, Amanda Ellen Bentley Scott, Karina Soriano, Kevin Ray, Jacob Huess Songer, Clifton Frye, David Bradley, Kenard Daley, Antorya Harris. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, August 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Ashley Schaffer, Alejandro Jaramillo.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/8/2023
L9NTCGPG8L1012638
TAOI 2020
L5YTCKP68B1116305
ZHNG 2011
L2BB9NCC0KB312029
JBLC 2019
4T1BF1FK3EU729546
TOYT 2014
WDDSJ4EB7FN183180
MERZ 2015
1FAHP34N57W307103
FORD 2007
1J8FF28W77D340206
JEEP 2007
5NPE34AF6HH476372
HYUN 2017
JM1BL1H54A1332198
MAZD 2010
SALWR2TF7EA358010
LAND ROVER 2014
8/9/2023
KMHCT4AE9GU156901
HYUN 2016
8/10/2023
5YFBURHEXJP852624
TOYT 2018
2CNALPEW9A6324554
CHEV 2010
2C3CA4CDXAH171629
CHRY 2010
8/17/2023
L9NTCBAE1M1302148
TAOI 2021
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/10/2023
ML5EREP10PDA83520
KAWK 2023
3N1CN7AP7FL941107
NISSAN 2015
3N1CB51D92L624538
NISS 2002
1J4FT28S1SL666346
JEEP 1995
JM1DKBC7XG0115795
MAZD 2016
4T3ZE11A79U002701
TOYT 2009
WBAHN83547DT66795
BMW 2007
8/12/2023
5GAKRBKD0EJ199516
BUIC 2014
8/14/2023
5FNYF6H28NB099718
HOND 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL21E17N468923
2018 Jaguar
VIN: SAJAR4FX3JCP27088
2012 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1ZC5E05CF312782
2008 Ford
VIN: 1FMDK03W28GA18087
2008 Chevrolet
VIN: 2CNDL13F286033563
2015 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL3AP6FC273949
2001 Harley
VIN: 1HD1CAP161K156404
2019 Landrover
VIN: SALYL2ENXKA213618
2013 Hyundai
VIN: KMHCU4AE7DU455974
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 9, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
REQUEST FOR BIDS Southland Construction, Inc. is requesting proposals from local minority and women-owned businesses to provide subcontracting, and vendors of material procurement pricing for Project C006397 Bridge Expansion Joint & Pedestal Repairs. Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) program has established a fifteen percent (15%) DSBE participation goal for this project. Contract work consists of providing all labor, materials, equipment, and incidentals necessary to construct Bridge Expansion Joints and Pedestal Repairs. Project scope involves replacing the 12 existing expansion joints on 6 (six) bridges that are experiencing deterioration. For plans, specifications and to download links, Call 407-889-9844 or request the project files by emailing
[email protected]. Please submit your bid to Southland Construction, Inc. at [email protected] by no later than 5:00 PM Monday 7/24/2023.